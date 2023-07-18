Every Zack Snyder Movie Ranked Best to Worst

Zack Snyder is a director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer. Having started his career directing Lizzy Borden's music video for “Love is a Crime” in 1989 and the short film Playground in 1990, he's worked on fifteen movies and several music videos, short films, and television shows.

A comic book and horror movie enthusiast in his youth, Snyder's projects reflect that, as they tend to have a grim tone, lots of close-up action, and slow-motion scenes that enable the viewer to absorb the finer details.

In this piece, we'll rank all ten movies directed by Snyder.

Upcoming & Unranked: Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon is an upcoming epic space opera movie set in a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World. The story focuses on a young woman seeking out warriors from across the galaxy to fight Mother World's oppressive armies who are terrorizing her peaceful colony.

It will star an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, and Ed Skrein. It's a film we can't wait to see and will hit cinemas worldwide in December 2023.

1 – Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dawn of the Dead is a zombie horror action movie and a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 film. It chronicles the start of a viral apocalypse and follows a group of survivors in Milwaukee who take refuge in an upscale suburban shopping mall.

It's the first film Snyder directed, and it remains his finest. It's arguably better than Romero's original film and is one of the best horror remakes ever. It pays homage to the original but stands perfectly on its own. The superb cast includes Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Mekhi Phifer, Ty Burrell, Lindy Booth, and Matt Frewer. Dawn of the Dead‘s screenplay, written by James Gunn, is brilliant. The movie is intelligent, energetic, pulse-pounding, action-packed, and gory, and the fast-paced zombies are suitably terrifying.

2 – Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a superhero movie and the director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League, the fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics superhero team. It has the same plot as the initially released version but matches Snyder's original vision before he departed the production, Joss Whedon stepped in, and the studio interfered.

It's a vastly better film than the 2017 mess. While it shares the same cast and story, it's darker, develops the characters more, is far superior at world-building, and teases future projects more significantly. The iconic and highly-anticipated Darkseid is also more prominently featured. Zack Snyder's Justice League is incredibly long but worth watching for its characterization, intriguing visuals, and excellent action sequences.

3 – Watchmen (2009)

Watchmen is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics limited series published in 1986 and 1987. The film's events occur in an alternate 1985 during the Cold War and follow a team of mostly retired American superheroes investigating the murder of one of their members, resulting in them uncovering an intricate and dangerous conspiracy.

Malin Åkerman, Patrick Wilson, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in this excellent comic book offering. Watchmen is hugely underrated, and that's a real shame. It's a brilliant adaptation of a great graphic novel that's ambitious, looks incredible, and is highly intelligent. It might, however, be a little too convoluted for viewers unfamiliar with the source material.

4 – Army of the Dead (2021)

Army of the Dead is a zombie heist movie about a group of mercenaries attempting a heist on a Las Vegas casino in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

It features an ensemble cast led by Dave Bautista that also includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. Army of the Dead is funny, deliciously gory, intelligent, action-packed, and sometimes surprisingly heartfelt. It is, however, overly long.

5 – Man of Steel (2013)

Man of Steel is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics character Superman, a reboot of the Superman franchise, and the opening installment in the DC Extended Universe. It chronicles small-town boy Clark Kent's discovery that he's a superpowered alien from Krypton and his subsequent emergence as humanity's protector, Superman, fighting against an evil general from his home planet who intends to destroy humanity.

Henry Cavill stars as the eponymous character and does a great job. The supporting cast includes Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, and Russell Crowe. Man of Steel is undoubtedly underrated but still not as good as it could have been. It's too long, gets boring at times, and lacks fun, but the cast performs well, the action is excellent, the film looks good, and it has a lot of heart.

6 – 300 (2007)

300 is an epic historical action movie loosely based on Frank Miller's 1998 comic series. It's a fictionalized retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars following King Leonidas leading 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian “God-King” Xerxes' invading army of over 300,000 soldiers. At the same time, Queen Gorgo attempts to rally support in Sparta for her husband.

Gerard Butler stars as Leonidas alongside a superb cast that includes Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, and Michael Fassbender. 300 is a beautifully stylized and visually exciting piece of cinema. It boasts fantastic action, deliciously brutal violence, formidable performances, and highly quotable dialogue. It is, however, simple-minded, requiring very little intellect to follow.

7 – Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole is a computer-animated fantasy adventure movie based on Kathryn Lasky's book series Guardians of Ga'Hoole. It's about a young owl who gets abducted by an evil avian army and his attempts to escape with new-found friends and get the help of the legendary Guardians to fight them.

It has a terrific voice cast that includes Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, Ryan Kwanten, Anthony LaPaglia, Miriam Margolyes, Sam Neill, Joel Edgerton, and Richard Roxburgh. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole is visually stunning and beautifully animated. However, the film's story is underwhelming, the dialogue is clunky, the humor is off, and the darker parts aren't suitable for younger children.

8 – Justice League (2017)

Justice League is a superhero movie based on the eponymous DC Comics superhero team, a follow-up to 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe. In the aftermath of Superman's death, the film sees Batman and Wonder Woman recruiting the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to combat the potentially world-ending threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

It was a missed opportunity like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The fantastic cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, and Ciarán Hinds gets so wasted. Justice League is boring both in terms of its story and its visuals. It's got some humor, which is nice, but it takes an arduous approach to everything and offers nothing new.

9 – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a superhero movie based on the iconic DC Comics characters Batman and Superman, a follow-up to 2013's Man of Steel and the second installment in the DC Extended Universe. The film sees Batman manipulated into a preemptive battle with Superman by the villainous Lex Luthor, who intends to destroy the Kryptonian hero.

It stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot in supporting roles. It's one of the most disappointing films ever made. Too much is happening, and the heavy reliance on special effects overpowers the story. Given its exciting potential, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is almost impossibly boring. It takes itself far too seriously and is humorless to the nth degree.

10 – Sucker Punch (2011)

Sucker Punch is a psychological fantasy action movie about a young woman committed to a hospital for the mentally insane who collects items she needs to escape. During this time, she enters several fantasy worlds where she and her fellow inmates are strong and seasoned warriors.

Emily Browning plays the lead character, “Babydoll,” supported by Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, and Oscar Isaac. While it looks great and is a technical triumph, Sucker Punch has a boring story and equally dull characters. It also feels more like a video game than a movie, which is jarring.