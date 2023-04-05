Everything Coming to Chicken Soup for The Soul Streaming Service

Ready to warm your soul up with quality viewing options? Streaming service Chicken Soup for the Soul has announced what's being added to the streaming service this month.

Here's a rundown of every television series and feature-length film you can watch.

Prue Leith's Great Garden Plot

Television Series

Prue and her husband John have downsized to a modern barn conversion, but their new home is surrounded by rubble, rubbish, and overgrown vegetation. So they embark on creating a garden in under a year.

Hosts: Prue Leith, John Playfair

Around The World in 80 Gardens

Television Series

Monty Don goes in search of the world's greatest gardening treasures. In each of the ten programmes, Monty will visit a different continent or region that he considers significant for the evolution and celebration of gardening.

Host: Monty Don

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Feature Film

A widow hosts a gathering for her high-society friends to help solve her husband's murder.

Cast: Alice Eve (She's Out of My League), Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal)

Then She Found Me (2007)

Feature Film

April, 39, wants a baby, but her husband leaves her. When her adoptive mother dies, she's contacted by her bio mom, a TV talk show host. April starts seeing the divorced dad of one of her students at school.

Cast: Helen Hunt (As Good As It Gets), Colin Firth (The King's Speech), Bette Midler (Beaches)

Bottom of The World (2017)

Feature Film

The mysterious disappearance of a young woman leads her boyfriend on a journey for truth and perhaps his own unknown reality in this dark, hypnotic mystery that transcends the limitations of traditional narrative.

Cast: Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies)

Chandler & Co.

Television Series

Chandler & Co is a unique all-woman detective agency for the suspicious, the emotionally battered, and the betrayed. Using modern equipment and technology, they bug suspects, track missing partners and expose guilty secrets. But their work can often lead them into danger.

Cast: Catherine Russell (Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason), Barbara Flynn (Death in Paradise)

Our Queen

Documentary Film

An in-depth portrait of the world's most famous woman, Our Queen charts an extraordinary year in the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. With unique access to her family, her staff, her prime ministers, and to her palaces during the triumphal Diamond Jubilee year.

The Unlikely Queen

Documentary Feature

Queen Elizabeth The Second. The cornerstone of modern British history. Reigning monarch for over six decades. Her inscrutable commitment to duty has defined her lifetime of service to the throne. But Elizabeth was never meant to be Queen.

The Diamond Jubilee: HM Queen Elizabeth 2

Documentary

Documentary Feature

A package of highlights from Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 4th, 2012.

Queen Elizabeth: Above All Else

Documentary Feature

Queen Elizabeth II. Reigning monarch for over six decades and the cornerstone of modern British history. Ascending to the throne after the untimely death of her father, she has seen the world change drastically and faced a number of great challenges.

