Everything Coming To Crackle This September

Cossacks

Crackle Original Series

Cossacks is a twelve-episode series following the irreverent exploits of Ivan, a young Ukrainian peasant raised by a Polish aristocrat who grows into a likable adventure-seeking rogue. His cheeky disposition enables him to rob the Tsar of Moscow of a set of precious jewels, yet it's to a noble end: he needs the royal riches to free his mother from the Ottomans who have enslaved her. However, Ivan accidentally also makes off with a magical heirloom, an earring that had helped the Moscow Tsar defeat his enemies and leads Ivan into endless escapades.

Cast: Yuriy Dyak (The Inheritence), Andrey Isaenko (Silence), Mikhail Gavrilov (Love in Chains)

Available: September 1st

One Shot

Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature

An elite squad of Navy SEALs, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner of a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner.

Cast: Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Ashley Greene (Twilight), Ryan Phillippe (Crash)

Available: September 24th

Blood and Water

Television Series

The one thing Josephine Jo Bradley knows is that she is a good cop. She's ambitious and challenging (or thinks she is) and has just been assigned her first big case as Lead Detective following her recent promotion in Vancouver's Homicide Division. Born in China and abandoned by a family she never knew, Jo was adopted as a toddler and relocated to Vancouver. But, much to her mother's chagrin, Jo chose policing as a career. For, as her adopted mother knows, Jo Bradley has a messy interior life. She's quirky, impulsive, and a con artist who is not above lying to crack a case or trick a suspect.

Cast: Elfina Luk (The Good Doctor), Loretta Yu (Diggstown), Oscar Hsu (Warehouse 13)

Available: September 1st

What Doesn’t Kill You

Feature Film

In this crime drama, two childhood friends become embroiled in South Boston's criminal underground.

Cast: Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers), Ethan Hawke (Training Day), Brian Goodman (Fatal Attraction)

Available: September 1st

Crown Vic

Feature Film

During a night on patrol, a veteran LAPD cop and his rookie partner race against the clock to track down two cop killers and a missing girl.

Cast: Thomas Jane (Thin Red Line), Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Bridget Moynahan (John Wick)

Available: September 1st

Heartland

Television Series

It is an award-winning multi-generational drama that tells the story of a family living together in both happy and trying times.

Cast: Amber Marshall (The Elizabeth Smart Story), Shaun Johnston (Mystery, Alaska), Michelle Morgan (Stargate: Atlantis)

Available: September 1st

Nothing But the Truth

Feature Film

In Washington, DC, a reporter faces a possible jail sentence for outing a CIA agent and refusing to reveal her source.

Cast: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld), Matt Dillon (Drugstore Cowboy), Angela Bassett (Black Panther)

Available: September 1st

Sea Patrol

Television Series

They are following the patrol boat HMAS Hammersley crew as they patrol the northern sea border of Australia.

Cast: John Batchelor (Red Dog), Matthew Holmes (Bones), Lisa McCune (The Little Death)

Available: September 1st

Melancholia

Feature Film

Two sisters find their strained relationship challenged as a mysterious new planet threatens to collide with the Earth.

Cast: Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Charlotte Gainsbourg (21 Grams), Kiefer Sutherland (24)

Available: September 1st

Grand Piano

Feature Film

During his comeback performance, a pianist who suffers from stage fright finds a note: “Play one note wrong, and you die.”

Cast: Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring), John Cusack (Say Anything), Kerry Bishé (Argo)

Available: September 1st

Thumper

Feature Film

Teens in a low-income neighborhood are lured into working for a violent and dangerous drug dealer. When a new girl harboring a dark secret arrives in town, their relationship jeopardizes everything.

Cast: Eliza Taylor (The 100), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black), Daniel Webber (Billy the Kid)

Available: September 1st

Savage

Feature Film

Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand's street gangs across 30 years, SAVAGE follows DANNY at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang.

Cast: Jake Ryan (Home and Away), John Tiu (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Chelsie Preston Crayford (M3GAN)

Available: September 1st

