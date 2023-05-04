Everything Coming to Redbox in May For Your Next Movie Night

A new month means new programming is coming to Redbox. Here's a look at what's being added to the service, featuring movies starring Keanu Reeves, Paul Rudd, and others.

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Feature Film

Two girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break.

Available: 5/18

Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)

Navy Seals

Feature Film

A battle-hardened SEAL Team set off on a mission to destroy a shipment of US-built Stinger missiles that have fallen into terrorist hands.

Cast: Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Michael Biehn (The Terminator)

Available: 5/1

Daughter of the Wolf

Feature Film

A military veteran hunts the men who kidnapped her son.

Cast: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS)

Available: 5/1

Ruby in Paradise

Feature Film

A young woman struggles for independence and identity in a small Florida tourist town.

Cast: Ashley Judd (Heat), Todd Field (In the Bedroom)

Available: 5/1

2 Days in New York

Feature Film

Manhattan couple Marion and Mingus, who each have children from prior relationships, find their comfortable family dynamic jostled by a visit from Marion's relatives.

Cast: Julie Delpy (Before Sunset), Chris Rock (Head of State)

Available: 5/22

Alan Partridge

Feature Film

When a new media conglomerate takes over famous DJ Alan Partridge's radio station, a chain of events sets in motion that sees Alan working with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege.

Cast: Steve Coogan (24 Hours Party People), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)

Available: 5/22

Bronson

Feature Film

A young man sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office spends three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson.

Cast: Tom Hardy (Inception), Kelly Adams (Hustle)

Available: 5/22

Fay Grim

Feature Film

A ten-years-later continuation of Hal Hartley's “Henry Fool,” where Fay Grim (Posey) is coerced by a CIA agent (Goldblum) to try and locate notebooks that belonged to her fugitive ex-husband (Ryan). Published in them is information that could compromise the security of the U.S., causing Fay to first head to Paris to fetch them …

Cast: Parker Posey (Waiting For Guffman), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park)

Available: 5/22

The Hard Truth

Feature Film

After his cousin commits suicide, Stewart Cooper unravels a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. Then, driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on his cousin's ex and the man she had an affair with — her church pastor.

Cast: Simone Missick (Nick Cage), Michael Beach (Aquaman)

Available: 5/1

Life's a Breeze

Feature Film

It tells the story of a family searching for a lost fortune around the streets of Dublin.

Cast: Fionnula Flanagan (Waking Ned Devine), Pat Shortt (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Available: 5/1

Pond Life

Feature Film

In the summer of 1994, in a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster, a rumor stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds. Trevor takes watch one night at the water's edge. The following night, he leads a brigade of young friends and neighbors on a fishing expedition. In a world of broken families, cassette tapes, and rumbling political fever, these friends, with their own struggles to bear, share a moment of harmony that they will never forget as they witness the carp for themselves.

Cast: Tom Varey (Game of Thrones), Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River)

Available: 5/1

2:22

Feature Film

A man's life is derailed when an ominous pattern of events repeats itself in exactly the same manner every day, ending at precisely 2:22 p.m.

Cast: Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches)

Available: 5/1

John Dies at the End

Feature Film

A new street drug that sends its users across time and dimensions has one drawback: some people return no longer human. Can two college drop-outs save humanity from this silent, otherworldly invasion?

Cast: Chase Williamson (The Guest), Paul Giamatti (Billions)

Available: 5/1

River's Edge

Feature Film

A high school slacker commits a shocking act and lets his friends in on the secret. However, the friends' reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself.

Cast: Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), Crispin Glover (Back to the Future)

Available: 5/1

Waves

Feature Film

Traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

Cast: Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night)

Available: 5/1

Diggers

Feature Film

A story about a tight-knit group of friends who try to maintain their small-town way of life in the face of enormous changes in 1970s Long Island.

Cast: Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Maura Tierney (ER)

Available: 5/1

