Everything Coming to Redbox in May For Your Next Movie Night

The Blackcoat's Daughter
Two girls must battle a mysterious evil force when they get left behind at their boarding school over winter break.
Available: 5/18
Cast: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)
Navy Seals
A battle-hardened SEAL Team set off on a mission to destroy a shipment of US-built Stinger missiles that have fallen into terrorist hands.
Cast: Charlie Sheen (Platoon), Michael Biehn (The Terminator)
Available: 5/1
Daughter of the Wolf
A military veteran hunts the men who kidnapped her son.
Cast: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Richard Dreyfuss (JAWS)
Available: 5/1
Ruby in Paradise
A young woman struggles for independence and identity in a small Florida tourist town.
Cast: Ashley Judd (Heat), Todd Field (In the Bedroom)
Available: 5/1
2 Days in New York
Manhattan couple Marion and Mingus, who each have children from prior relationships, find their comfortable family dynamic jostled by a visit from Marion's relatives.
Cast: Julie Delpy (Before Sunset), Chris Rock (Head of State)
Available: 5/22
Alan Partridge
When a new media conglomerate takes over famous DJ Alan Partridge's radio station, a chain of events sets in motion that sees Alan working with the police to defuse a potentially violent siege.
Cast: Steve Coogan (24 Hours Party People), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)
Available: 5/22
Bronson
A young man sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a post office spends three decades in solitary confinement. During this time, his own personality is supplanted by his alter-ego, Charles Bronson.
Cast: Tom Hardy (Inception), Kelly Adams (Hustle)
Available: 5/22
Fay Grim
A ten-years-later continuation of Hal Hartley's “Henry Fool,” where Fay Grim (Posey) is coerced by a CIA agent (Goldblum) to try and locate notebooks that belonged to her fugitive ex-husband (Ryan). Published in them is information that could compromise the security of the U.S., causing Fay to first head to Paris to fetch them …
Cast: Parker Posey (Waiting For Guffman), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park)
Available: 5/22
The Hard Truth
After his cousin commits suicide, Stewart Cooper unravels a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. Then, driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on his cousin's ex and the man she had an affair with — her church pastor.
Cast: Simone Missick (Nick Cage), Michael Beach (Aquaman)
Available: 5/1
Life's a Breeze
It tells the story of a family searching for a lost fortune around the streets of Dublin.
Cast: Fionnula Flanagan (Waking Ned Devine), Pat Shortt (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Available: 5/1
Pond Life
In the summer of 1994, in a quiet mining village just outside Doncaster, a rumor stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds. Trevor takes watch one night at the water's edge. The following night, he leads a brigade of young friends and neighbors on a fishing expedition. In a world of broken families, cassette tapes, and rumbling political fever, these friends, with their own struggles to bear, share a moment of harmony that they will never forget as they witness the carp for themselves.
Cast: Tom Varey (Game of Thrones), Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River)
Available: 5/1
2:22
A man's life is derailed when an ominous pattern of events repeats itself in exactly the same manner every day, ending at precisely 2:22 p.m.
Cast: Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches)
Available: 5/1
John Dies at the End
A new street drug that sends its users across time and dimensions has one drawback: some people return no longer human. Can two college drop-outs save humanity from this silent, otherworldly invasion?
Cast: Chase Williamson (The Guest), Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Available: 5/1
River's Edge
A high school slacker commits a shocking act and lets his friends in on the secret. However, the friends' reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself.
Cast: Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), Crispin Glover (Back to the Future)
Available: 5/1
Waves
Traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
Cast: Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes At Night)
Available: 5/1
Diggers
A story about a tight-knit group of friends who try to maintain their small-town way of life in the face of enormous changes in 1970s Long Island.
Cast: Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Maura Tierney (ER)
Available: 5/1
