Everything Coming To Redbox This September

Lemon

A man watches his life unravel after he is left by his girlfriend of 10 years.

Cast: Inger Tudor (The Social Network), Brett Gelman (The Other Guys), Judy Greer (Arrested Development)

Available: September 1st

Frank

Jon, a young wanna-be musician, discovers he's bitten off more than he can chew when he joins an eccentric pop band led by the mysterious and enigmatic Frank.

Cast: Michael Fassbender Domhnall Gleeson Maggie Gyllenhaal

Available: September 1st

One Shot

An elite squad of Navy SEALs, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner of a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner.

Cast: Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Ashley Greene (Twilight), Ryan Phillippe (Crash)

Available: September 24th

13 Assassins

A group of assassins come together for a suicide mission to kill an evil lord.

Cast: Kôji Yakusho (Babel), Takayuki Yamada (Isle of Dogs), Yûsuke Iseya (Blindness)

Available: September 1st

Grand Piano

A pianist with stage fright endures a performance under the eyes of a mysterious sniper, who will shoot and kill him if a wrong note is played.

Cast: Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings), John Cusack (Say Anything), Kerry Bishé (Argo)

Available: September 1st

Results

The actions of a new, wealthy client upend two mismatched personal trainers' lives.

Cast: Guy Pearce (LA Confidential), Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kevin Corrigan (True Romance)

Available: September 1st

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil

Affable hillbillies Tucker and Dale are on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students.

Cast: Tyler Labine (Flyboys), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock)

Available: September 12th

Getaway

To save his kidnapped wife, Brent Magna must drive at the orders of a mysterious man.

Cast: Ethan Hawke (Dead Poet’s Society), Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy)

Available: September 3rd

Chocolate

An autistic girl with powerful martial arts skills looks to settle her ailing mother's debts by seeking out the ruthless gangs that owe her family money.

Cast: JeeJa Yanin (Triple Threat), Hiroshi Abe (Downtown Rocket), Pongpat Wachirabunjong (Me…Myself)

Available: September 1st

Buffaloed

In the underworld of debt-collecting, homegrown hustler Peg Dahl will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY.

Cast: Zoey Deutch (Not Okay), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Judy Greer (Arrested Development)

Available: September 17th

Kil Me Three Times

Professional hit-man Charlie Wolfe finds himself in three tales of murder, blackmail, and revenge after a botched contract assignment.

Cast: Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Alice Braga (I Am Legend)

Available: September 1st

Raging Phoenix

A violent gang is abducting and killing women around Thailand. Sanim and his friends, having had loved ones abducted, have joined together to break the gang of kidnappers. In a botched kidnap attempt, Deu is saved by Sanim's crew. After learning their unique martial arts style, Deu helps lure the gang into an epic battle to save the women across Thailand.

Cast: JeeJa Yanin (Chocolate), Kazu Patrick (The Meg), Marc Hoang (Unleashed)

Available: September 1st

