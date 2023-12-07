Everything Donald Trump Got Wrong at Iowa Town Hall

On Tuesday, Former President Donald Trump took part in an hour-long interview with Fox's Shaun Hanity as part of a Fox News Town Hall in Iowa.

With just six weeks left until the state's GOP Caucus, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was keen to set out his stall for why he should be the Republican choice at the ballot box in 2024.

During the event held in front of a live audience in Davenport, the Apprentice star repeated a series of claims about various topics, including America's withdrawal from Afghanistan and his current legal troubles, claims that several news outlets, including CNN, previously debunked.

Afghanistan

While criticizing President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021 (thanks to decisions and deals made by the previous administration), Trump claimed: “They also left $85 billion of the best military equipment because I rebuilt the military. They left $85 billion, not million, billion, dollars worth of military equipment behind in the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”

As well as not being the humble brag he seems to think it is, Trump's $85 billion figure is wrong. The Defense Department has estimated that the equipment the Taliban were gifted was worth approximately $7.1 billion, with some items rendered inoperable by US forces before they withdrew from the region.

Trump's $85 billion figure is the total amount of cash Congress allocated to a fund to support the Afghan security forces during the war. He also rounded up the figure as the sum is closer to $83 billion, and a small portion was used for equipment.

Capone

Trump has called the charges against him “made-up” and has claimed that while he has been indicted in four criminal cases times, notorious gangster Al Capone was only indicted once.

Trump said: “I often say Al Capone, he was one of the greatest of all time if you like criminals. He was a mob boss the likes of which – Scarface, they call him – he got indicted once. I got indicted four times.”

Capone was indicted at least six times, not once, and this doesn't include various other criminal cases, including several misdemeanors Capone was charged or associated with.

In 1931, the year Capone was famously sent to prison for 11 years for tax evasion, the Chicago mob boss was indicted three times.

Speaking to CNN, Brad Schwartz, co-author of Scarface and The Untouchable: Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago, explained that two of the three indictments were for tax evasion, with the first handed out in March before the statute of limitations ran out on charges from 1924, and a larger indictment in June, that included more than 20 counts of tax evasion from 1925 to 1929, and a third indictment for conspiracy to bootleg in the same month.

Capone had also previously been convicted in 1929 in Philadelphia for carrying concealed weapons. Schwartz also noted that Capone had also been indicted in 1926 for conspiracy to violate Prohibition laws and in 1933 for racketeering, but neither resulted in a conviction.

Meanwhile, Trump faces two federal indictments and two at the state level in Georgia and New York, facing 91 charges. In contrast, Capone faced more than 5,000 conspiracy charges in a single 1931 indictment.

Iowa Farmers

Trump has repeatedly claimed he gave farmers in Iowa $28 billion he got from China: “That's why I say I am going to win Iowa, I gave the farmers $28 billion, and I got it from China. Who else could do that?”

Trump is wrong again. First, the money wasn't from China. Although Trump's administration had made the payments because US farmers had been hurt by his ill-advised trade war with China, the cash came from US taxpayers, with US importers making tariff payments to the government, not Chinese exporters.

Several studies, including one from the US International Trade Commission this year, found that American businesses and individuals have borne almost the entire cost of Trump's tariffs on Chinese products.

Also, as The Washington Post notes, according to the Government Accountability Office, payments made to farmers under Trump's program totaled $23 billion, not “$28 billion.”