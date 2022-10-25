Top Fan Reactions to Song Lyrics in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Are you a fan of the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)? A Redditor recently shared, “Waymond uses lines from “Absolutely” by Nine Days to convince Evelyn to help him. A version of their song can be heard later in the secret room scene in the film.” The lyrics, “Your clothes never wear as well the next day.” Here are Reddit's reactions and their thoughts on the song.

10. Different Variations of the Song

One user stated, “Variations of the song also play at the restaurant with Racacoonie and during their discussion in the van while fighting Dierdre.” Another user posted, “A few more too. It plays in the van when they discuss the divorce soon after this, and it plays in the restaurant where she's told to keep up with Chad.”

One Reddit user said, “I also remember hearing the song in different alternative universes with the song having some of the lyrics changed.”

9. Those Who Noticed May Have Lol’d

One Redditor posted, “I started laughing when I heard him say it, and no one else got it!” Another user said, “I watched this with two of my best friends, and one of them exploded laughing during this scene. We both looked at him like he lost his mind until he told us this little factoid.”

8. Song Still in Rotation for Some

CGill24 posted, “I’m definitely jamming out to it on the way to work today!” Alyssaaarenee said, “I mean, I still like it. It was just on my playlist more often when I was baby emo in middle school.”

7. Accompanies What Some Are Calling the Best Movie Ever

One user declared, “Honestly, you could write a book on all of that movie's allegories, symbolisms, and philosophical implications. It's a shame I've only seen it once, but that one viewing was enough to cement it as my all-time favorite.” Another Redditor said, “Incredible movie. Best cinema I've seen in years.”

6. Easily Confused With Nine Inch Nails

Eli_10 said, “I read “Nine” in the title, and my brain read Nine Inch Nails, and I was like, that song is absolutely not a NIN song. And then I was blown away. Nobody was calling it out in the comments. And then I realized I’m an idiot. So anyway, definitely going to be listening for this on my next watch-through.”

5. Has Meaning to Songwriter Like It Has Meaning to Character

One Redditor recalled, “This Song, Absolutely, was playing (which I frickin love) and was humming it while checking him out. He goes to tell me. He was the band’s guitarist! He told me the song is about the lead singer’s girlfriend/fiance/wife, but she was terrible person. Mean and Rude, BUT she had an amazing smile that would win people over, and the song was about her.”

4. Lyrics Almost Went Unnoticed

One user said, “I felt like the only one who recognized it at the time. Haha, I used to love that song.” Another user replied, “Same! I was the ONLY one in the whole theater who laughed when he initially said the lyrics to the song, and my husband thought I was crazy until I explained it to him after the movie!”

3. Band Was a One-hit-Wonder

One Reddit user said, “A little sad to me that Nine Days was a one-hit-wonder. I thought their debut album (The Madding Crowd) deserved more recognition/popularity, and I had it in rotation with ‘90s/‘00s rock albums from Eve 6, Stroke 9, and 3rd Eye Blind.”

2. Story of a Girl Who Cried a River and Drowned the Whole World

BaxInBlack posted, “I think the bigger picture here is the story of a girl who cried a river and drowned the whole world, which is parallel to the movie's plot. The daughter was sad and had a nihilistic perspective that caused her to set on a course for annihilating the entire universe.”

1. Multiple Versions of the Song for the Film

One Redditor said, “There is a behind-the-scenes video of the director getting the band to rerecord multiple versions. It's amazing! The story is deeper.”

They continued, “When writing, the hair lyric came up “naturally,” and when they realized it was from the song, they immediately got the rights to use it.” Another Redditor posted, “I didn't realize there's not one but three versions of the song at various points in the story, all written and recorded by Nine Days' lead singer, John Hampson.”

What do you think about Redditors‘ reactions to the lyrics in “Absolutely by Nine Days” from Everything Everywhere All At Once? Check out these fifty albums where every song is an absolute banger.

