Everything We Know About The Lizzo Lawsuit

Lizzo, legal name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is being sued for harassment, discrimination, a hostile work environment, and other claims.

The famous singer has preached body positivity, girl power, and a bold attitude of love for years, but it seems it’s all a facade, masking her hateful and horrific behavior. The allegations against her are disturbing and extremely saddening to fans who saw her as a positive ray of light in the industry.

Three Former Dancers Have Filed a Lawsuit Against Lizzo

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing her for harassment, a hostile work environment, and wrongful imprisonment, among other claims.

The Dancers

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have brought serious allegations against the Grammy-winning singer, stating that she would pressure them into lewd acts at after parties, shame them for weight gain, and abuse them with lengthy auditions and unfounded accusations.

After appearing on the Amazon reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams were hired as dancers. After performing in the Rumors music video in 2021, Noelle Rodriguez was hired.

The Amsterdam Club and Afterparty Accusations

While all of the claims brought against Lizzo are heinous, the allegations concerning her behavior at an Amsterdam strip club are some of the most appalling.

The Incidents at Bananenbar

Following a performance, the singer and much of her crew went to the club Bananenbar, a regular occurrence after their shows. During this club visit, Lizzo allegedly pressured the three dancers, particularly Davis, among others in her crew, to touch the adult performers and engage in explicit acts despite the dancers’ protests and expressed discomfort.

Lizzo's Chant

At one point, Lizzo even led a chant pressuring Davis to touch one of the naked club performers. She also urged a member of her security staff to go on the club stage and “take it off.”

The Paris Show

A week after this incident, she took her crew to a dance show in Paris, concealing the true nature of the explicit performance that involved naked performers.

Discrimination and Harassment Claims

Aside from the sexual harassment alleged at the Amsterdam strip club, there are also claims of racial harassment and fat-phobic comments and behavior.

Compensation Discrimination

Former dancers asked to be compensated 50% of their weekly pay for their downtime but were offered only 25% pay for downtime and told they were being “unacceptable and disrespectful.” The suit states that only the dance cast, comprised of full-figured women of color, was spoken to this disrespectfully.

Claims Concerning Weight Shaming

The dancers made claims about weight shaming, as Lizzo commented about Davis being “less committed” to her role, which the suit describes as “thinly veiled” remarks about Davis’ weight and body.

Prying Into Dancers' Personal Lives

Davis stated that Lizzo persistently asked her to disclose information about her personal life and issues until the former dancer acquiesced and admitted to having anxiety, depression, and a binge eating disorder. Lizzo’s response was a dismissive offer for time off.

Hostile Work Environment and Wrongful Imprisonment Allegations

The lawsuit also includes hostile work environment claims, wrongful imprisonment allegations, and wrongful dismissal claims.

False Intoxication Accusations

In April and May, Williams and Davis were fired by Lizzo for speaking up about false accusations of being intoxicated while performing and recording a meeting. Williams was dismissed on April 26th because she spoke up in a meeting a few days before, asserting the drinking allegations were false.

The 12-Hour Audition

Lizzo informed her dance cast they would be subjected to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition to prove themselves again. During the audition, Davis was so fearful of losing her job that she did not leave the audition to use the bathroom and ended up soiling herself. She was given a transparent outfit with no undergarments for the rest of the audition.

The Urgent Meeting

On April 27th, Davis recorded a meeting because she has an eye condition and wanted to save the meeting to refer to later. Several days later, Lizzo called an urgent meeting where her security team confiscated Davis’ phone and wrongfully held her in a room until they found and deleted the videos.

During this incident, the suit states that “Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room, person-by-person, until someone told Lizzo who made the recording,” prompting Davis to confess.

Rodriguez's Resignation

Before the meeting concluded, Rodriguez told Lizzo she felt disrespected and wanted to resign. Lizzo responded with implied violence, “cracking her knuckles, balling her fists,” and cursing at Rodriguez. Lizzo left the meeting yelling slurs and raising her middle fingers to the dancers.

Shirlene Quigley

There are also claims of religious harassment from Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley. Quigley is named in the lawsuit, and the harassment claims concern her intense Christian beliefs.

Quigley's Harmful Behavior

According to the former dancers, Quigley “took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations.” She even posted on social media and spoke in interviews about Davis’ virginity after finding out she was a virgin. Despite protests from other dancers, Quigley said, “No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

The Lawsuit Prompted Others To Speak Up About Lizzo’s Behavior

Since the filing of the lawsuit, other people have come forward on social media to share their horrible experiences working with or for Lizzo and the singer’s atrocious behavior.

Former Dancer Courtney Hollinquest

Courtney Hollinquest, one of the singer’s former dancers, took to Instagram to discuss the issue.

Courtney Hollinquest's Post

She posted an Instagram story saying, “For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit — but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Former Creative Director Quinn Wilson

Following Hollinquest’s post, Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Wilson, also posted an Instagram story.

Quinn Wilson's Post

Wilson shared a screenshot of Hollinquest’s Instagram story and wrote, “Echoing what @cquestt said I havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

Documentary Director Sophia Nahli Allison

Lastly, Sophia Nahli Allison was a director hired for Lizzo’s documentary, which would follow her on tour and show her daily life. Allison posted an Instagram story with an image of herself filming at a concert, presumably one of Lizzo’s shows.

Sophia Nahli Allison's Post

She wrote, “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about 2 weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support.”

“My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed,” Sophia added. “Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Statement From Plaintiffs' Attorney

The plaintiffs’ lawyer said, “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”