Everything New Coming to Disneyland in 2024

Planning a Disneyland Resort vacation has gotten a lot easier this year. In late 2023, Disney treated fans to an entire year’s worth of dates for the resort’s seasonal events and festivals, per the Disney Parks Blog. In addition to returning favorites like Halloween and the holiday season festivities, guests can easily plan for brand-new offerings.

The benefit of adding more seasonal events to the calendar is twofold. It keeps local fans interested in repeat visits this year and capitalizes on a trend noticeable during the fall months. Thrill Data tracks and forecasts theme park crowds. According to their analysis, one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons is around October, when Halloween decorations are up in the parks. After-hour park events are also incredibly popular, so more were added to this year’s calendar.

These festivals and events are just part of a big year for Disneyland as the Happiest Place on Earth prepares to open a new headliner attraction. A new ride and limited-time festivals mean more families will consider a vacation to Southern California this year.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The most anticipated opening at Disneyland in 2024 is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new ride occupies the former location of Splash Mountain, using the same layout and track. The ride will also feature brand-new audio-animatronic figures and songs from The Princess and the Frog, blending with an original new song from New Orleans-based artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard, per Disney Parks Blog.

According to Disney’s official blog, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure tells an entirely original story that follows the events of the 2009 animated film. In the ride, Tiana plans to throw “an amazing party during Mardi Gras season.” When things go awry, “Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.”

Gavin Doyle, founder of Mickey Visit and bestselling author of Disneyland Secrets, shares his excitement for the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and notes the similarities guests will notice to Splash Mountain. He shares, “The ride is the same great water thrill ride with the addition of characters from The Princess and the Frog.” Expect the same five-story drop and splash of water to cool everyone down on a hot California day.

Disneyland After Dark

Returning in 2024 is a lineup of after-hours events called Disneyland After Dark. These occur after regular park hours and offer attendees unique character meet-and-greets, event-exclusive food and merchandise, and lower wait times for popular rides. These events are hard-ticketed, meaning guests must pay separate admission to attend.

This year, Disneyland has four uniquely-themed After Dark options: Sweethearts’ Nite in January and February, an all-new 1990s-themed Disney Channel Nite in March, Star Wars Nite in April and May, and Pride Nite in June.

Disneyland After Dark is very popular, and experts agree that the added cost of admission is justified in what these events offer. Sarah Gilliland, founder of On The Road with Sarah and Travel Editor for Wealth of Geeks, notes that she will personally attend Sweethearts’ Nite this winter after having attended Star Wars Nite in 2023. She recommends these events to others, adding, “It was absolutely worth every penny to attend.”

Plenty for Star Wars Fans To Enjoy

Star Wars fans won’t have to look hard for new offerings at Disneyland in 2024. This spring, the long-running simulator attraction Star Tours: The Adventures Continue will reopen with new destinations and characters added, including Ahsoka Tano, the central figure of last year’s Disney+ original series Ahsoka. These updates arrive during a limited-time celebration called Season of the Force this spring. “I am particularly excited about the Season of the Force event coming to Disneyland. I love it when they bring more of the original stories from Star Wars into the parks,” says Doyle.

During Season of the Force, Disneyland guests can expect a few added flourishes to their visit regarding the Star Wars universe. Doyle notes that one highlight fans can expect “will be the new fireworks soundtrack played in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This will be the first time that there is a special fireworks soundtrack themed to Star Wars specifically for that part of the park.” Season of the Force officially begins at Disneyland Resort from April 5 through June 2, 2024.

Pixar Fest Returns With New Offerings

Pixar Fest will overlap with Star Wars Season of the Force in May and extend through the summer of 2024. The limited-time festival returns after it first ran in 2018 and celebrates the films and characters of Pixar Studios. Primarily in Disney California Adventure Park, the festival includes limited-time entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and event-exclusive food and merchandise. Unlike the Disneyland After Dark events, Pixar Fest happens throughout the day, with no separate admission required.

Gilliland suggests guests carve out time to experience Pixar Fest this year, adding, “I definitely think guests should enjoy this festival as I anticipate it being great for the entire family.” Specifically, Gilliland looks forward to the festival’s new daytime parade called “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration.” Pixar Fest takes place at Disneyland Resort from April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024.

