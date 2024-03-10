Everything We Know about Katie Britt, the Woman Who Gave the Republican State of the Union Rebuttal

In 1966, the State of the Union (SOTU) Rebuttal became a thing. It gives the opposing political party, meaning the party not in office, a chance to argue against the sitting President's talking points during the SOTU speech.

This rebuttal often sets a tone of divisive rhetoric against the opposing party. For Republican Senator Katie Britt from Alabama, the chance to grill President Joe Biden over issues like the southern border crisis and the American Dream seemed like an easy choice.

Who Is Katie Britt?

Katie Britt is the youngest female sitting Senator elected to Congress. At 42, she will be up for reelection during the general election. Her full rebuttal speech to President Biden's SOTU address was unique in a few ways.

Political Prowess

In 2022, Britt received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and succeeded retiring Republican Senator Richard Shelby, whom she'd served as Chief of Staff, to become the first woman voted into the Senate from Alabama.

When asked why she was chosen to give the SOTU rebuttal, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, “I think she represents the future of the Republican Party. She's got young children, she's a very articulate, optimistic kind of person. I think she's a great pick.”

Marco Rubio, R-Fl. also added, “I don't remember ever seeing somebody come into the Senate and hit the ground running faster than she has, both because of her innate abilities and because of her experience.”

While there are no clear criteria for choosing a Senator or Representative to give the SOTU rebuttal, Britt certainly has support from her Republican colleagues.

Hard Hitter

Britt, who holds a law degree from the University of Alabama, serves on both the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Banking, Housing and Urban Development Committee.

Not mincing words, Britt came out swinging as she started her counter-arguments speech, hitting Biden with claims that he was “out of touch” and about his performance as a “permanent politician.”

She also hammered Biden for the state of what she calls the “American Dream.” She looked heartbroken as she said, “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families. The true, unvarnished state of our union is that our families are hurting. Our country can do better.”

Border Crisis, IVF, and Cost of Living

Britt swung for the fences on the Texas border crisis, saying, “President Biden didn't just create the border crisis; he invited it.” She mentioned how Biden “inherited the most secure border of all time,” only to destroy it as he “suspended all deportations, halted construction of the border wall and announced a plan to give amnesty to millions.”

She also attacked Biden's speech on the cost of living, reminding Americans that the Biden Administration's reckless spending “dug our economy into a hole and sent the cost of living through the roof. We have the worst inflation in 40 years and the highest credit card debt in our nation's history.”

Touching on in vitro fertilization (IVF), Britt referred to her party as “the party of hard-working parents and families. We want to give you and your children the opportunities to thrive. We want families to grow. It's why we strongly support the continued, nationwide access to in vitro fertilization.”

Criticism and Praise

Britt's rebuttal heard both criticism and praise for her talking points. Interestingly, it wasn't her arguments that drew the loudest critique; it was the choice of venue. Her kitchen was among the most controversial issues from the start of her speech on Thursday night.

One X user thinks AI-generated content created Britt's rebuttal.

I'm convinced that the State of the Union rebuttal by Katie Britt was AI-generated because real humans don't talk like this. pic.twitter.com/liayWeOBCZ

— urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) March 8, 2024

Another X user thought Brit was clear and concise.

It was actually refreshing seeing someone speak in a clear and concise manner after watching biden scream and holler.

— Mr. Rando (@RandomuserJD20) March 8, 2024

Polarizing Problems

Whether you agreed with Katie Britt's rebuttal to President Biden's SOTU speech or not, one issue seemed sorely lacking: any real answers to the problems she highlighted. As a senator up for reelection, her concern for Alabama and America came through strong; however, her message lacked a clear direction for the Republican party.