Everything We Know About ‘Superfog’ and How It Caused a 158-Car Pileup in Louisiana

Wednesday’s brutal 158-car pile-up in Manchac, Louisiana, is attributed to a weather phenomenon. Eight people are confirmed dead, and 63 were injured due to the pile-up. The scene from the bridge was like something from a disaster movie, as the charred remains of mangled vehicles betrayed the level of devastation.

Shell Shocked

Passers-by looked on shell shocked as cars burned, with dozens of motorists trapped in their vehicles. Later that night, Louisiana governor Bel Edwards asked for prayers for the victims amid other blood donation calls, while many asked how such a disastrous pile-up could occur.

The accident was caused by a phenomenon known as “superfog,” resulting from high moisture mixed with nearby brush-clearing controlled-fire smoke. Superfog can appear without warning, causing almost zero visibility, meandering through creeks and drainage ditches before settling above the road.

Rare But Dangerous

One can only imagine the sudden terror as the first drivers hit the thick mist blanketing the bridge, slamming on their breaks, as dozens of other stricken motorists plowed into their rears. Highways are especially at risk in these dangerous, albeit rare conditions, though a superfog can cause havoc anywhere.

Although superfog events are uncommon, they tend to appear in the South due to marsh fires, which invariably occur near bodies of water. Moreover, Louisiana is famous for its bayous and wetlands, which create ideal low-wind conditions for such dense fog clouds to appear. Local authorities warned of the heavy impact of recent fog on the region, advising anyone in the area to be cautious.

Urging Caution

The US National Weather Service in New Orleans, Louisiana, shared a map of the worst-affected areas on their social media late Monday night, urging drivers to avoid the area if possible. “Use low beams, slow down, and keep extra distance when driving this morning,” remarked the update. “Do not stop on the road if you encounter dense fog, as this will lead to accidents!”

Although they have similar features, superfog differs from smog, which develops when industrial or vehicular pollution is mixed with fog, but the outcome is different. Smog causes more health issues, causing a veil of toxic haze.

A Lesson Learned

Five days before Halloween in 1948, two industrial towns in Pennsylvania, Donora and the neighboring Webster, experienced a sudden impenetrable fog that didn’t shift. Within days, villagers complained to their doctors that they couldn’t breathe, and the first fatalities occurred. Before long, 19 people had lost their lives in the tragedy.

Whether it is smog or a superfog, drivers must always remain vigilant. If you encounter superfog conditions while behind the wheel, head to the nearest turn-off or exit if you feel uncomfortable driving.