Everything You Need to Know About TikTok’s ‘Bed Rotting’ Trend

TikTok, the social media platform that has taken the world by storm, is a vibrant hub for viral phenomena. In this digital age of people doing anything for views and to gain a following, trends come and go with lightning speed, captivating the imagination of millions.

One such trend that has recently garnered attention is “Bed Rotting.” We will explore precisely what it is, how to participate, its effects on participants, and the mental health concerns associated with this trend.

What Is Bed Rotting?

Bed rotting is a TikTok trend that involves staying in bed all day to relax, watch TV, scroll through social media, or simply do nothing. The term was coined by user @g0bra77y, who posted a video of himself lying in bed with the caption, “bed rotting is my new favorite hobby.”

Since then, many other TikTok users have joined the trend, using the hashtag #bedrotting to share their experiences of indulging in laziness and comfort. Bed rotting videos typically feature people showing their cozy bed setups, their snacks and drinks, their entertainment choices, and their lack of motivation to get up.

Why Bed Rotting Became Popular

Bed rotting became popular on TikTok for several reasons. First, the platform allows users to easily create and share short videos of their daily lives, including their bed rotting moments.

Second, the trend appeals to the humor and relatability of many people who struggle with motivation, productivity, or mental health issues, especially during the pandemic. Third, the trend inspired viral challenges and duets, where users would show their reactions to other bed rotters or join them in their bed rotting activities.

Some examples of viral bed rotting videos are @g0bra77y, who coined the term; @jessicagoldmd, who explained the trend from a psychiatrist's perspective; and @Plufl, who joined the trend with his own twist. These videos and others like them have generated millions of views, likes, and comments, making bed rotting a widespread phenomenon on TikTok.

How To Participate in Bed Rotting

First, you'll choose the right bed-related scenario for your video. You can either show yourself lying in bed doing nothing or show what you do in bed to relax and have fun. For example, you can watch TV, read a book, play video games, eat snacks, cuddle with your pet, or scroll through social media.

Next, film your video using your phone's camera or a tripod. You can film yourself in one take or use different angles and cuts to make it more dynamic. You can also use filters, stickers, effects, and transitions to enhance your video.

You'll want to use popular audio tracks and hashtags to attract more viewers and followers. You can either use the original bed rotting audio or choose another song or sound that suits your mood and style. You can also use the hashtag #bedrotting and other relevant hashtags to join the trend and reach a wider audience.

Be creative and innovative in your bed rotting content. You can add a unique twist or narrative to your video, such as showing how you cope with boredom, stress, or loneliness in bed. You can also collaborate with your friends and challenge them to join you in bed, rotting or reacting to your video.

Ensure your safety and respect your boundaries when participating in bed rotting. Do not film yourself in bed if you are sick, injured, or depressed, as this may worsen your condition or trigger negative emotions.

Also, don't share any personal or sensitive information, such as your address, phone number, or bank details, in your video. Do not show yourself unclothed, and don't show violence or illegal activities in your video, as this may violate TikTok's community guidelines and result in your account being suspended or banned.

Challenges and Controversies of Bed Rotting

TikTok trends can be fun, but they can also pose some challenges and controversies. Some of the potential negative consequences of TikTok trends are as follows:

Encouraging Unsafe Behavior

Some TikTok trends may involve risky or harmful actions, such as jumping off a moving car, eating detergent pods, or setting fire to objects. These trends may tempt users to imitate them for views and likes without considering the possible dangers or legal repercussions. For example, the #skullbreakerchallenge, which involved two people kicking the legs of a third person in the air, caused several injuries and even deaths among participants.

Mental Health Concerns

Bed rotting may interfere with sleep quality and quantity, which are essential for mental health. Staying in bed while awake may disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, which regulates the sleep-wake cycle. This may lead to insomnia, fatigue, mood swings, and cognitive impairment.

Additionally, this practice may increase the tendency to ruminate, which is the repetitive and negative thinking about one's problems, emotions, or past experiences. Rumination can worsen depression, anxiety, and stress and impair problem-solving and coping skills.

Bed rotting may be a form of avoidance, which is the tendency to escape or ignore unpleasant or challenging situations. Avoidance can increase stress and anxiety and prevent one from facing and resolving their issues. It can also reduce one's sense of self-efficacy and accomplishment.

Lastly, engaging in this trend, especially if done so repetitively, may reduce social interaction and support, which are vital for mental health. Isolating oneself in bed may cause feelings of loneliness, alienation, and low self-esteem. It may also deprive one of the benefits of socializing, such as emotional comfort, validation, and feedback.

Bed Rotting: Yay or Nay?

Bed rotting is a TikTok trend that has gained popularity among users who want to relax, have fun, or cope with stress by staying in bed all day. The trend involves sharing videos of one's bed rotting activities, such as watching TV, eating snacks, or scrolling through social media, using the hashtag #bedrotting.

However, it is vital to participate in bed rotting responsibly and mindfully and not let it interfere with one's daily functioning or well-being. TikTok trends can be a source of entertainment and inspiration, but they can also affect one's mood and behavior. So, enjoy the world of TikTok trends, but stay aware of their impact.

Bed rotting: yay or nay? You decide.