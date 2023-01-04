Evil Dead Rise Will Give You Nightmares, People Are Excited

If horror gets you stoked, look no further than #EvilDeadRise for all your nightmarish needs. Due out April 21, this possessed demon, flesh-eating zombie fear flick. The team at Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for this terror-inducing film and hopes you enjoy the chills down your spine.

Trending on Twitter ahead of its release, users were excited to have a new, intensely horrible storyline to follow. The premise of this nightmare is a short-lived reunion of two sisters that goes horribly wrong when they discover a mysterious book in older sister Ellie's, apartment building.

When the demons start to rise, Beth will fight for survival as she's tasked with the most wicked version of motherhood possible.

Twitter user @jimmychampane is on the edge of his seat waiting for this flick to release.

Evil Dead Rise is easily my most anticipated horror movie of 2023. Everything I’ve heard about it sounds amazing.



This poster pic.twitter.com/cxk1EI0kG3 — Jimmy Champane 🎃 (@jimmychampane) January 3, 2023

@GroovyBruce wants you to know that he's “all over this movie like a cheap suit.”

Let’s start the new year off right – here’s a little something special for you…#EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/QWMdPH9rN4 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 3, 2023

@TeleporterFly hopes that adding children to this nightmare won't be a buzz kill.

I really hope I end up liking evil dead rise but I never seem to be able to get into horror movies abt children — Elle📼 (@TeleporterFly) January 3, 2023

@Theasianavenger can't wait for the full trailer release tomorrow.

Holy mother of Deadites, this looks pretty terrifying and fun. Supposedly Evil Dead Rise used an unholy amount of blood 👀👀🤣🤣 can’t wait for the full trailer!! https://t.co/UmmGaZXakY — TheAsianAvenger🌯 (@Theasianavenger) January 3, 2023

@CreatureLives made a list of their most anticipated movies for the year.

My 10 most anticipated movies of 2023:



10. Barbie

9. TMNT Mutant Mayhem

8. Killers Of The Flower Moon

7. Oppenheimer

6. Scream 6

5. Cocaine Bear

4. The Super Mario Bros Movie

3. John Wick 4

2. GOTG 3

1. Evil Dead Rise — Jay (@CreatureLives) January 3, 2023

User @ErickLorinc hopes Evil Dead Rise has more intense makeup effects to come.

Really really really hope Evil Dead Rise is holding off showing more intense makeups for the actual movie and not just limiting it to “smiling girl with contacts”.



If there was ever a franchise where you could do ANYTHING… pic.twitter.com/C5CMuJKaA4 — Erick Lorinc (@ErickLorinc) December 29, 2022

@bigscreenleaks reports that Evil Dead Rise scored super high in test screenings.

I’ve said this before but #EvilDeadRise scored insanely well in test screenings. I heard it was in the 90s, which is unbelievably good for ANY sort of movie. They’re giving this thing a theatrical release for a reason. https://t.co/n3qsjsD1Du — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) January 3, 2023

@TheRealKyleOrd is skipping the trailer and counting down to the theatrical release.

Since I won’t be watching a trailer, this is the extent of the promo materials I want to see before I see the movie, and it’s beautiful! 😊 #EvilDeadRise 107 days pic.twitter.com/DhDm17fVRC — 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕆𝕣𝕕 (@TheRealKyleOrd) January 3, 2023

@johncampea, for one, has a negative interest in checking out this hellish horror.

Nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope. https://t.co/rRZ0aAEgzD — John Campea (@johncampea) January 3, 2023

@FANGEDMENACE likes the representation.

there's a trans actor in evil dead rise, this franchise is ours. — bill, what colour is an orange? (@FANGEDMENACE) January 3, 2023

Even if you're not a fan of horror, you have to give it to the Evil Dead franchise for creating memorable moments of fear and loathing. A benevolent mother who wants only the best for her children, while battling demonic forces of uber-evil, what could be better than that?

