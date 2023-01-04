Evil Dead Rise Will Give You Nightmares, People Are Excited

If horror gets you stoked, look no further than #EvilDeadRise for all your nightmarish needs. Due out April 21, this possessed demon, flesh-eating zombie fear flick. The team at Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for this terror-inducing film and hopes you enjoy the chills down your spine.

Trending on Twitter ahead of its release, users were excited to have a new, intensely horrible storyline to follow. The premise of this nightmare is a short-lived reunion of two sisters that goes horribly wrong when they discover a mysterious book in older sister Ellie's, apartment building.

When the demons start to rise, Beth will fight for survival as she's tasked with the most wicked version of motherhood possible.

Twitter user @jimmychampane is on the edge of his seat waiting for this flick to release.

@GroovyBruce wants you to know that he's “all over this movie like a cheap suit.”

@TeleporterFly hopes that adding children to this nightmare won't be a buzz kill.

@Theasianavenger can't wait for the full trailer release tomorrow.

@CreatureLives made a list of their most anticipated movies for the year.

User @ErickLorinc hopes Evil Dead Rise has more intense makeup effects to come.

@bigscreenleaks reports that Evil Dead Rise scored super high in test screenings.

@TheRealKyleOrd is skipping the trailer and counting down to the theatrical release.

@johncampea, for one, has a negative interest in checking out this hellish horror.

@FANGEDMENACE likes the representation.

Even if you're not a fan of horror, you have to give it to the Evil Dead franchise for creating memorable moments of fear and loathing. A benevolent mother who wants only the best for her children, while battling demonic forces of uber-evil, what could be better than that?

