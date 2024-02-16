Tracing the Evolution of Handheld Gaming Consoles

The earliest days of handheld gaming involved not much more than a few lines and dots, but within a few years, the pixels began to multiply, eventually reaching the level of 3D worlds.

Since the arrival of the smartphone, handheld gaming consoles have been on a collision course with the day when it would no longer make sense to carry around an additional computer.

As this facet of gaming begins to converge with all the rest, we feel compelled to take stock of the history of handheld gaming consoles and marvel at the distance traveled.

Mattel Auto Race (1976)

The first handheld video game console, Mattel Auto Race, came in a gray and black case with only a tiny sliver on the right dedicated to the screen. The “auto race” consisted of red dots spread across three lanes. The player would move one of the dots from side to side and dodge incoming dots; essentially, it simulated a perpetually accelerating car passing other cars.

The player could lose by crashing into these opponents. Four gear shift buttons controlled the speed, and a switch could reset or turn off the game, which ran on a nine-volt battery. Mattel Auto Race sold well, spawning a line of other sports games from the company and even a clone in the Soviet Union.

Merlin (1978)

Parker Brothers had one of the earliest successes in the handheld electronic gaming business with Merlin, a red telephone-like machine that could play Tic-tac-toe and a handful of other simple games. Merlin could pull off not just flashing lights but also chirpy sounds, and one of the games involved playing back musical notes. The device sold over five million copies during its lifetime, making it a standout success among handheld electronic consoles.

Nintendo Game & Watch (1980)

The first handheld console to really catch on, the Nintendo Game & Watch, put single titles on dedicated consoles with LCD screens. These novel machines relied on the same simple technology as a calculator. They had clocks, too, hence the name Game & Watch. Between 1980 and 1991, Nintendo put out 59 titles as editions of the Game & Watch. These sold over 43 million units worldwide, putting the company on the map even before the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) arrived.

Milton Bradley Microvision (1979)

Until the release in 1979 of Milton Bradley’s Microvision, no handheld console had ever used interchangeable cartridges, meaning they could only play a single game. Coming off the company’s smash hit the previous year with the electronic game Simon, a party game that tested players' ability to reproduce sequences on a four-panel colored disk, the Microvision represented a huge step.

Its cartridges—akin to a faceplate—contained game data and the CPU, while the console only held the LCD screen and controller. The Microvision sold well initially but failed to catch on with game developers. Production fizzled out in 1981.

Nintendo Game Boy (1989)

As the most recognizable handheld gaming console ever made, the Nintendo Game Boy requires little introduction. However, many people may not realize that as a fourth-generation device, the Game Boy actually trailed competitors like the Sega Game Gear and Atari Lynx in terms of technology. Both these devices had color screens, in contrast to the Game Boy’s (in reality, somewhat greenish) black-and-white display.

Despite these shortcomings, the Game Boy massively outsold its competitors, with over 100 million units shipped across its various incarnations. Even outside gaming, the Game Boy continues to serve as a pop cultural artifact and signifier whenever a production designer needs to give a film or TV set that 1990s look. By now, it occupies a place in the popular imagination and collective memory impossible to dislodge.

Atari Lynx (1989)

Coming right on the heels of Nintendo with the Game Boy, Atari went to market with the first handheld console to have a color screen and backlighting, the Atari Lynx. The large and unwieldy Lynx sold reasonably well out of the starting gate but could not compete with the Game Boy as time wore on.

While the state-of-the-art graphics of the Lynx made it more appealing on the surface than the Game Boy, a very short battery life combined with competition from the similar Sega Game Gear and NEC TurboExpress made it hard for the Lynx to distinguish itself. A more compact Lynx II arrived in 1991; however, by 1993, Atari had shifted its focus to the Jaguar, and the Lynx’s run came to an end in 1995.

Sega Game Gear (1990)

Among the challengers to the Nintendo Game Boy, the Sega Game Gear probably came the closest to giving the handheld console king a run for its money. With similar hardware to the Atari Lynx, including a backlit color screen, but over four times the number of games, the Game Gear made its mark on the field. It could even play cartridges from Sega’s Master System home console with a converter.

While the Game Gear did not come close to the Game Boy’s success, it did sell 11 million units before Sega wound it down in 1997.

NEC TurboExpress (1990)

The forgotten handheld console of the early 1990s, the NEC TurboExpress, had a bulk similar to the Nintendo Game Boy but specs closer to the Sega Game Gear and Atari Lynx. Although a handheld system, the TurboExpress could even play games from NEC’s home console, the TurboGrafx‑16.

In addition to a high price point, short battery life held back the device, which could only run for three hours, compared to six with the Game Gear and over 12 for the Game Boy. With only 1.5 million units sold, the TurboExpress fell by the wayside in the mid-1990s, as did NEC’s TurboGrafx‑16.

Genesis Nomad (1995)

A novel idea came about with Sega’s Genesis Nomad console, which followed the Game Gear but took an altogether different approach. While the Game Gear could play Sega Master System games with an adapter, the Nomad could plug them right in.

While this portable version of Sega’s leading home console delighted some users fond of the Genesis, it perplexed many others, and the Nomad ended up as one of the worst-selling handheld consoles from a major industry player. Sega never made another handheld console.

Nintendo Game Boy Color (1998)

The Game Boy Color, the successor to the Game Boy Pocket (an intermediate device that mostly just shrunk the Game Boy and gave it a proper black-and-white screen), may also fail to qualify as an entirely new system.

That said, the Game Boy Color boasted backward compatibility, meaning it had over 1,000 games available by the end of its era. It did exceptionally well for a system running on a decade-old design, mainly because of its various Pokemon titles, which sold nearly 30 million copies combined.

Neo Geo Pocket Color (1999)

One handheld console that deserved to catch on more than it did, the Neo Geo Pocket Color, went up against the Game Boy Color in the late 1990s without much success. Japan’s SNK Corporation, makers of the Neo Geo home console, brought an unusually ergonomic device to market with the Neo Geo Pocket Color, which also had a 40-hour battery and a record-breaking range of launch titles.

Unfortunately, SNK ran into financial troubles around the turn of the century, and the handheld console did not survive past 2001.

WonderSwan (1999)

Japanese toy maker Bandai, which had dabbled in game consoles beginning in the late 1970s with its TV Jack series, put out the WonderSwan in 1999—unusual among handheld consoles for its playability in both horizontal and vertical formats. Although the WonderSwan had solid developer support from Japanese gaming stalwarts like Namco, Capcom, and Squaresoft, the device never caught on widely outside Japan.

Nintendo Game Boy Advance (2001)

The sixth-generation handheld console from Nintendo, the Game Boy Advance, brought handheld gaming to a new level with its 32-bit system. Breaking away from the vertical form factor of earlier Game Boy designs, the Game Boy Advance opted for a horizontal approach, which made it feel more like a home console controller. Despite lacking a backlight, the device caught on massively, selling over 80 million units.

Nintendo DS (2004)

The best-selling handheld console in history, the Nintendo DS, only trails the Sony PlayStation 2 for the title of best-selling console of all time. With over 150 million units sold across incarnations, the DS achieved cultural phenomenon status. The device featured dual screens (one for touch) and a stylus, introducing players to new gaming dynamics in the handheld experience.

In addition to its online connectivity, the DS could even join games with other DS users in the vicinity without a WiFi network.

Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) (2004)

The Nintendo DS faced a formidable rival in the ultra-sleek Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP), which came out the same year but opted for a polar opposite design and an emphasis on pure horsepower.

As the first handheld console released by Sony, the PSP’s release came with considerable anxieties, given that Nintendo had never really faced any serious competition in that market. However, over its decade-long lifespan, the PSP sold over 80 million units, making it among the most successful handheld consoles ever released.

PlayStation Vita (2011)

Picking up where its predecessor, the PSP, left off, the PlayStation Vita debuted in 2011 to a mixed response. While the Vita had strong sales at launch, these figures took an unexpected drop over time and never approached the levels of the PSP. The Vita contained numerous improvements over its forerunner, including a gorgeous OLED screen, dual analog controllers, and a rear touchpad. It also introduced the remote play feature in concert with the PlayStation 4.

Nintendo 3DS (2011)

Going up against the PlayStation Vita, the Nintendo 3DS introduced a unique idea to handheld gaming—3D stereoscopic images. These visuals, displayable without special glasses or other accessories, made the 3DS a groundbreaking system. It also offered users augmented reality capabilities via its 3D cameras as well as a high degree of backward compatibility through Nintendo’s Virtual Console.

While the 3DS underperformed sales expectations at launch, it eventually earned its place as one of the top-selling handheld consoles, with over 75 million units shipped.

Nvidia Shield Portable (2013)

As the quality of the mobile games available for smartphones increased, the relevance of dedicated handheld gaming consoles began to wane. The Nvidia Shield Portable tried to solve this dilemma in the market by giving users a device that could stream games wirelessly and with a cable from a desktop computer or console.

Designed like an Xbox 360 controller with a flip display, the Nvidia Shield Portable had a peculiar elegance that did not help it catch on. The company discontinued it in 2018.

Nintendo Switch (2017)

The hybrid console model developed by the Nintendo Switch has turned the gaming industry on its head, with the company’s current generation of handheld and home consoles getting rolled into one and the same. The Switch can dock for use at home with a television or monitor, while it can also function as a standalone portable device.

The Joy-Cons, two controller sticks on the sides of the screen, can come off the device for use by two players at home. As Nintendo’s most successful home console, with over 130 million units sold, the Switch is second in sales only to the Nintendo DS and the PlayStation 2.

Valve Steam Deck (2022)

The handheld console market continued down the route pioneered by the Nintendo Switch with the release of the Valve Steam Deck in 2022. Like the Switch, the device can dock with a television or monitor. It revolves around a seven-inch landscape-format screen with joysticks, buttons, and trackpads on either side.

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system, but users can install Windows. As the most powerful handheld console ever released, the Steam Deck can handle the latest AAA games—all easily downloadable from Valve’s Steam Store.