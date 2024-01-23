Evolution of Household Cleaning: Pre-Pandemic to Today’s New Normal

Americans dedicate nearly four hours per week just cleaning their homes.

Pandemic-related concerns significantly impacted cleaning habits, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tineco.

Nearly half of the respondents (49%) reported a significant impact on their cleaning habits due to the pandemic. During that time, Americans spent an average of five hours per week on cleaning.

As a consequence of the pandemic, cleaning habits have come under increased scrutiny. A significant majority (71%) reported sanitizing frequently touched surfaces more regularly, and 67% now clean their shoes before entering their homes. Furthermore, 64% indicated an increase in the frequency of cleaning carpets and floors.

Six in 10 Americans express growing concerns about the effectiveness of their cleaning practices. Keeping carpets and rugs clean ranked as the top challenge respondents struggled with on a daily basis. Dirty kitchen appliances (41%) and other surfaces within the home came in second and third.

Microfiber cloths or mops were used by 58% for quick and efficient cleaning. An additional 56% embraced multi-purpose or DIY cleaning solutions, while 51% utilized steam cleaners for thorough surface sanitization.

A notable 21% of respondents cited a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop as their favorite cleaning hack. The time and money-saving benefits of such tools made them more popular.

Embracing new technologies, including sanitization sensors and dirt/grime detectors, was another popular approach (57%), while 51% sought assistance from other household members.

With the rise of remote work, the distribution of cleaning tasks has become more equitable, with everyone contributes to maintaining a clean home. This shift towards shared responsibility has fostered a sense of teamwork and collaboration, improving relationships and creating cleaner, decluttered, and germ-free living spaces.

Todd Manegold, General Manager of Tineco North America, comments. “These changes have impacted the way we drive innovation to consistently deliver and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. Our mission is to make cleaning easier and continue bringing the latest technologies into homes across the nation to further elevate that experience for people.”

Cleaning Habits That Have Become the New Normal

The pandemic brought about a newfound appreciation for eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning practices. A significant portion of Americans have switched to natural cleaning products, reducing the environmental impact of their cleaning routines. This shift also reflects people's growing awareness of the health implications of using harsh chemicals in shared living spaces, with 49% swapping out their usual cleansers for more natural or eco-friendly ones.

Regular sanitization of frequently touched surfaces – 71%

Cleaning shoes upon entering the home – 67%

Bathroom surfaces (e.g., sink, toilet, shower) – 67%

More frequent cleaning of devices – 66%

More frequent cleaning of carpet/floors – 64%

Electronics and devices (e.g., smartphones, tablets, keyboards) – 57%

Doorknobs and handles – 53%

Top Things That Would Make Cleaning Easier

Survey respondents expressed things that would make the cleaning process easier and more effective. Devices such as robotic vacuums, UV sanitization tools, and air purifiers with HEPA filters not only ease the physical burden of cleaning but also ensure a higher standard of hygiene.

Using a 2-in-1 device like a floor washer (vacuum + mop) – 58%

New technology (sanitization sensors, dirt/grime detectors, etc) – 57%

Help from other household members – 51%

Having a cleaning schedule – 48%

Organizational systems and storage – 32%

Hiring professional cleaning services – 16%

Benefits of Cleaning

The survey also affirmed that cleaning isn't exactly a chore, with 67% of respondents finding it therapeutic and a practice that reduces their stress and improves their mental health. This aspect of cleaning has been particularly poignant during the pandemic when homes became sanctuaries and multi-functional spaces. In addition, cleaning also provides:

Increased productivity and focus (56%), improved aesthetics and comfort (49%), and even improved physical health (48%) were among the other reported advantages. Respondents also experienced:

Enhanced safety from germs – 63%

Increased productivity and focus – 56%

Improved aesthetics and comfort – 49%

Improved physical health – 48%

The pandemic has irreversibly altered our approach to home cleanliness. From embracing cutting-edge technologies to recognizing the therapeutic benefits of cleaning, Americans are adopting more efficient, health-conscious, and environmentally friendly cleaning practices.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.