Former Flame and His Meddling Mother Make a Desperate Bid To Rekindle Love, but She’s Not Buying It

After almost two years together, Charlie cheated on Emma. At first, it was hard to believe, but when Emma was confronted with undeniable proof, she broke up with him.

He Wouldn't Stop Coming Back

Charlie cried, went to his knees, and begged. He said he really loved Emma and wanted to be with her. He explained he cheated because he was frustrated. He was feeling like she wasn't giving him enough attention.

So Emma ignored him and blocked his number, and blocked him on social media. But then her ex tried using his family's phones to reach her, so she blocked them, too. Charlie even visited her house, but she had a locked gate, and dogs kept him from being able to get inside.

When the dogs stopped him, he slumped in front of their street and cried while demanding to see her.

Mom Enters The Chat

She had already told her parents she had broken up with him, so her mom frantically called her to say that her ex was making a scene outside their house.

OP immediately went back home and confronted him. He told her he couldn't live without her and that he'd kill himself if she wouldn't get back together. Now, this is where she agrees she did wrong: She laughed at him and said he could try and left him outside.

Peace? Not Yet.

It was quiet for 2-3 weeks, so Emma thought Charlie finally gave up.

Then one day, she got a call from an unknown number. When she answered it, it was his mom crying. She demanded whatever her ex did, she should forgive him because her son was in the hospital right now after trying to kill himself.

Emma was surprised and worried because she didn't want him back anymore. She didn't want to give him the false impression that they'd be getting back together if she showed up and forgave him. So she turned to her parents for help.

Her dad said Charlie pitiful, but hoped Emma would be able to find a way to support him — even if it meant lying to him.

But her mom said Charlie was crazy and manipulative, and Emma should never see him again. Emma's friends agreed. So, Emma made up her mind with what she wanted to do.

Social Media War

Emma texted Charlie's mom, saying she was no longer in contact with him but wished for his fast recovery. And things got worse.

His mom sent her nasty messages filled with swearwords. But Emma ignored her ex's mom; she knew his mom must be going through a lot with her son in the hospital after a suicide attempt.

So Emma ended up blocking her ex's mom as well.

She woke up the next day to a series of messages and message requests. To her dismay, Charlie's mom posted their story filled with half-truths on social media, accompanied by pictures of him in the hospital, and tagged her. She also screen-shotted the text messages between her and OP from the previous day.

Villain Overnight

Emma was turned into a villain overnight. Most of her message requests were her ex's relatives cursing her. Some were random strangers rebuking her. Even worse, some of her relatives scolded her, saying she should've taken their advice and gotten back together with him.

Thankfully, the post didn't go viral, but so many people she knew and friends of friends saw it. Her mom told her to go on a social media detox and offered to handle the situation. Emma agreed.

So, her mom went to Facebook and added context to the ex's story, saying that it was convenient the story left out they broke up because he cheated on OP (and included the receipts).

The hate died down a bit, and Emma received some support. But the damage had been done.

No Regrets

This is where things get even more complicated. Following the social media flame war, Charlie's employer was considering letting him go because the stunt his mother pulled was bad for their PR. His mom messaged Emma's mom asking that she take the post about her son being a cheater down. She also said she'd delete her own post too.

Emma's mom found it incredibly convenient that they wanted to be civil now. Needless to say, the posts are still up.

Sure, Emma still gets some hate messages, and her parents are no longer on speaking terms — but these women can handle it.

What do you think? Was her mom right to refuse to take down the post?

Source: Reddit.