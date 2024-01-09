Ex-Pat Life Decoded: 24 Cities Where Dreams Flourish or Falter

Many of us dream of retiring to another country. To live our twilight years in a location where the pace is slow, the weather is consistent, and the welcome is equally warm.

Those who choose to live abroad will often look to be close to an ex-pat community so they don’t feel completely isolated. But which are the best and worst destinations for those close to making this big decision?

1. Best: Vienna, Austria

A recent survey carried out by Mercer placed Vienna as the top destination for potential ex-pats. It cited cleanliness, low cost of living, and an excellent public transport system for those who don’t care too much about driving. It may be a surprise choice, especially considering the warm weather will not be an all-round experience.

Still, Mercer’s findings are backed up by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which ranked Vienna as its most livable city in 2022 and 2023.

2. Best: Sydney, Australia

Sydney only ranked ninth in the Mercer survey, but it would be at the top of mine and many other lists. This vibrant city has so much to see and do, and the world-class sporting facilities would be a huge draw.

English is the national language, which would also give Sydney an advantage over Vienna.

3. Best: Lisbon, Portugal

I mentioned warm weather as a good reason for relocating, and Portugal is a good option here. For those who want a quieter life, the holiday resorts of the Algarve are ideal. But the capital, Lisbon, is a livelier option. There is a low cost of living here, while many business incentive schemes exist for those who wish to continue working.

4. Best: San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica has recently become a popular destination for holidaymakers, and now it’s under consideration for ex-pat communities. The short flights from the US are a bonus, while the country enjoys stunning wildlife, inexpensive healthcare, and stable government.

The migration program has also been streamlined for an added plus.

5. Best: Copenhagen, Denmark

A survey carried out by Forbes in 2020 listed Denmark as one of the best countries for those looking to raise a family. For ex-pats with young children, Copenhagen, the capital, could be a good choice, and the country’s education system also ranks strongly. Others say living here can be expensive, but it’s hard to argue with Forbes’ findings.

6. Best: Auckland, New Zealand

Having visited both cities, I see there are a lot of similarities between Auckland and Sydney. Auckland is like a mini-version of its Australian counterpart, and it even has its own Harbour Bridge. The two are almost identical and would be ideal for English-speaking ex-pats. Sydney is bigger, but I’d suggest that Auckland locals are even more laid back.

7. Best: Antigua, West Indies

Antigua is hugely popular among ex-pats in all the countries that make up the Caribbean. Like most regional rivals, it has sunshine for much of the year and incredible beaches and wildlife. I found Antigua to be extremely friendly and welcoming, and that’s another good reason why it makes the list.

8. Best: Dusseldorf, Germany

Several German cities make the cut, and Dusseldorf is highly recommended. There is plenty of green space and an excellent public transport network, including an international airport, in its favor. After heading here for a bachelor weekend, I can attest there are some great bars if that’s what you want.

It’s also confirmed that there is a sizable community of American ex-pats in Dusseldorf.

9. Best: Singapore

It’s been a popular location for migrant workers due to job security and high income. Singapore is also clean and has fantastic natural sights, including incredible botanical gardens. Some local laws are bizarre, but if you can keep on the right side of petty justice, you should enjoy your retirement here.

10. Best: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Dutch capital is a popular tourist destination, and many young families have chosen to relocate here. The fun and freedom provided by the city is a big draw, but it may be a better option for younger relocators. Once again, the regular and reliable public transport network is another significant advantage.

11. Best: Accra, Ghana

Many African countries make it onto the ‘avoid’ list, but Ghana is a notable exception. Accra is the nation’s capital, and there are reliable transportation links in and out of the city. Ghana, as a whole, has a growing community of ex-pats from the US and beyond. There are stunning natural landscapes and several UNESCO heritage sites. English is the official language, and there is a straightforward relocation process.

12. Best: Valencia, Spain

Other Spanish locations, notably Barcelona, Seville, and Madrid, rank highly among ex-pats, but Valencia has made the list this time. Maybe I’m biased because I’ve been here and thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality and the sights. It’s not just my opinion – Valencia also came out on top of the 2022 Internation’s Quality of Life Index.

13. Best: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai is rated as one of the most accessible places to relocate to. Working-age people have been attracted here for many years because of the zero-income tax rate. That’s an obvious bonus, but many are now choosing to stay in retirement due to other factors, such as the climate and the incredible natural and manufactured attractions.

14. Best: Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva makes it onto the list of best cities, and, with friends here, I’d fully agree. English is widely spoken, and the international airport links to major cities worldwide. The big positive for me is the public transport, which runs with all the accuracy of a Swiss watch. Within a couple of hours of a train journey, you can be up in the mountains or exploring any of the many beautiful locations around Lake Geneva.

15. Best: Vancouver, Canada

One obvious attraction for relocators is that Canada is much closer to the US than Australia or mainland Europe. If the family wants to come and visit, it’s a relatively short hop on the plane. Vancouver is one of the highest-rated cities for ex-pats and one of just a few recommended North American destinations. Excellent dining facilities, parks, and fantastic art galleries, help to make it a winner.

16. Best: Munich, Germany

Munich was another German city to rank highly on the Mercer list. Although its annual Oktoberfest may have exaggerated that reputation, it’s seen as a more vibrant location than Dusseldorf. Munich also offers a low cost of living and is another city with a high density of US ex-pats.

1. Worst: Khartoum, Sudan

The list of bad locations for potential ex-pats is a curious one. Why would you want to relocate to a war zone or an area where drought and starvation are rife? Khartoum tops the list of destinations to avoid, mainly due to the ongoing civil war.

2. Worst: Baghdad, Iraq

I don’t want to trivialize the Mercer survey, but the worst suggestions are too obvious. Aid workers may want to work here, but the average ex-pat is not going to put Iraq at the top of their retirement list. Those thinking of relocating need some helpful advice regarding the more likely cities.

3. Worst: Tokyo, Japan

Many have considered Japan a retirement destination due to the hustle and bustle of city life and the complete contrast in cultures. However, many natural disasters have made temporary and permanent travelers wary, while reports suggest that climate change can only worsen matters.

4. Worst: Malaga, Spain

I would put Malaga into the ‘worst’ category, but opinion will be divided. I’ve spent some time with UK ex-pats in and around the city. If it’s important to you, the golf is world-class, which is a big positive. However, many English-style pubs and Irish bars are in and around Malaga. It was a little too much of a ‘home-from-home’ experience for me, and I feel those from other countries may hate it.

5. Worst: Northern Cyprus

My father-in-law was set on retiring to Northern Cyprus, where he would follow friends who had also set up a home here, but a family holiday persuaded him not to. Torrential rain ruined the trip with flooding, exposing the run-down nature of even the most popular resorts. A fellow tourist was close to tears when he told me he’d bought an apartment here without visiting Northern Cyprus first.

6. Worst: Dominican Republic, The Caribbean

A popular tourist destination, the Dominican Republic offers the same sand, sun, and fun provided by other countries around the Caribbean. Unfortunately, some tourists felt safer here within the confines of their all-inclusive resort. The higher crime rate puts the Dominican Republic on the list of countries for ex-pats to avoid.

7. Worst: Luxembourg

I’m torn on this one, as I have family in Luxembourg who initially came to work here before retiring and making it their home. It’s certainly a clean country, but it’s maybe too sanitized. It’s a relaxing location, but on the other hand, I would argue that there is nothing to do. If I were to retire here, sheer boredom would speed up my eventual demise.

8. Worst: Mexico City, Mexico

I’ll finish by returning to that Forbes survey on the best and worst places to raise a family. Mexico finished in last place, based on many factors that would deter ex-pats of all ages. It ranked poorly for safety, health, and education. Based on those findings, it’s not surprising to learn that Mexico is also one of the least-happy countries in the world.