12 Excellent Films About Someone Going Completely Insane

It's no wonder that psychological thrillers have piqued the interest of many. A thin line separates stories of madness and sanity. Some see a bit of themselves in such depictions, while others find it a curious representation of everything contrary to them. Whatever the reasons, here's a curated list of films on insanity based on the choices of a popular online community.

1. Mandy

One person finds this movie to be one of Nicholas Cage's craziest performances. The gradual deterioration of his mental state throughout the film has left many in awe. According to a second user, the film is unconventional yet praiseworthy!

2. Black Swan

Several members recommend Black Swan as a classic film on insanity. The story revolves around a dancer who struggles to maintain her sanity when in the lead for “Swan Lake”.

3. The Machinist

The Machinist is a thrilling lesson for kids who stay past their bedtime. Not to mention, it also shows how not sleeping for a year makes you question your mental state. Dear children, the next time your parents tell you to go to bed.

4. The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is based on actual events, which makes it a fantastic movie. It takes viewers through a journey of darkness within the human heart. For many, it is a brilliant account of how madness and loneliness are two sides of the same coin.

5. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

The film is set in the 1963 Korean War. A plea for insanity takes the protagonist into a mental institution. While a psychological thriller for most, one user mentions how the film is more about deviance than insanity. Whichever one it is, it's for you to decide.

6. Horse Girl

For one user, Horse Girl accurately depicts psychosis. The story is centered around a socially isolated woman fond of art, horses and crime shows. Soon enough, her increasingly lucid dreams make their way into her reality.

7. The Piano Teacher

The Piano Teacher was hailed as a favorite by numerous members. The film is a spellbinding thriller showing a young man’s romantic pursuit of a masochistic piano teacher.

8. Filth

From the makers of Trainspotting, Filth is a tale of a cop with bipolar disorder. He attempts to manipulate his way through work and family affairs while struggling with his crippling mental state. However, one user warns that you'll struggle to watch this film if you don't comprehend a bit of conversational Scottish.

9. The Shining

The Shining is a classic about an alcoholic's struggles. It is a brilliant journey of how the protagonist fights demons within him as well as those residing in the haunted hotel he works at.

10. The Aviator

The Aviator was applauded by one member for its subtlety. Unlike most movies on insanity, The Aviator depicts madness without hallucinatory effects.

11. The Invisible Man



The Invisible Man is an incredible story about gaslighting and stalking. The protagonist, Cecilia, suspects her abusive ex's death to be a hoax. She finds herself being hunted by someone who is not visible. Throughout the story, Cecilia attempts to prove her doubts true.

12. Hereditary

Hereditary took the film world by storm upon its release. In addition to its detailed depiction of cult horror, Toni Collette's incredible performance of gradual madness sticks in mind, as shared by one member.

