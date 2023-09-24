Calling All Movie Lovers: 13 Excellent Films That You Can’t Help but Praise

The best films are the ones we can't praise enough. There is nothing else quite like that exhilarating feeling when you watch a film so good you want to talk about it with everyone. Movie fans on a popular online forum discussed the films they love to recommend to others. Here are the top 13 responses.

1. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

The spectacular adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels are as masterful as their source material. Director Peter Jackson and his artisans created a complex, immaculate world rich with lore that feels like real history. The characters are also distinct and engaging and help bring this story of good versus evil to a beautiful life.

Numerous people share that the Lord of the Rings films can draw us in whether you are a fantasy fan or not. Nor do you need any knowledge of the books. I vividly remember the first time I saw The Fellowship of the Ring and being so thoroughly captivated I couldn't wait to talk about it.

2. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is an artistic masterpiece and an engaging crowd-pleaser. It's a musical that is a loving homage to the classics of Hollywood's golden age but with modern and bittersweet elements that give the movie its own distinctive quality. It tells the love story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a man who dreams of opening a jazz club. They sing and dance toward their goals, but achieving their dreams pulls them apart.

Every single frame is infused with vibrant colors, effervescence, and feeling. La La Land is as beautiful as the stars that Mia and Sebastian reach for.

3. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

The Life Aquatic is a film numerous contributors mention as one they highly recommended. Indeed, this is one of Wes Anderson's finest and perfect movies if you are unfamiliar with this creative director's work. This is because it features all of his trademarks: a terrific ensemble cast, colorful and meticulous design, quirky characters, and a touch of moving poignancy.

4. The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

While some may disagree, The Phantom of the Opera is a pristine example of a movie whose praises I will sing endlessly. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's glorious music, sumptuous and gothic production design, and superb cast, The Phantom of the Opera deserves to be showered with love. This movie glows from within, and I love it more and more with each viewing.

5. The Fugitive (1993)

The Fugitive is one of the most incredible thrillers ever, with outstanding performances and an edge-of-your-seat story. Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Richard Kimble, a man falsely convicted of murdering his wife, who escapes custody while being transported. Tommy Lee Jones is the intrepid U.S. Marshal in pursuit of Kimble.

What makes The Fugitive so remarkable is that the audience is right there with Kimble on his journey for truth and justice. The tension is high as the race is on to find the real culprit and evade capture. It's a thoroughly compelling movie that can't be recommended enough.

6. Vertigo (1958)

Many regard Vertigo as Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece, and I agree. It's a story of obsession, deception, love, and tragedy following a former detective and the mysterious woman he's hired to track. Hitchcock's unique style, symbolic color, genuine mystery, superb dramatic tension, and haunting music make Vertigo a true work of art. Vertigo is an excellent movie to recommend to a Hitchcock novice.

7. Mission: Impossible (1996)

While every Mission: Impossible film is worthwhile, with each one seemingly more spectacular than the last, there's something about the grounded original film that inspires the most praise from me. The intricate, exciting, and mysterious plot involves Ethan Hunt, an agent suspected of treason after his entire team is murdered.

Compared to some thrillers, Mission: Impossible is never too bombastic nor features needlessly over-long action sequences. On the contrary, it's often understated, instead relying on dramatic tension, especially in its most famous scene.

8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Anyone who grew up watching Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood will be captivated and moved by this film which follows a reporter tasked with writing an article about the icon. He doubts anyone could be that kind, warm, and lovely. The truth is that Fred Rogers is all that and more.

With a creative framework and a remarkable performance by Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a film that moved me so deeply and profoundly that it left an indelible imprint on my heart.

9. Christopher Robin (2018)

Christopher Robin is another film that left such an impression on me — and I've been singing its praises to all who will listen. The story follows the sweet characters of the 100-Acre Wood, helping their old chum rediscover his childlike spirit. If any movie can embody purity and wholesomeness, it's this charmer. It's delightful and poignant and taps into what makes childhood so precious and why we should endeavor never to lose our ability to use our imaginations.

10. 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is an impactful film that can completely surprise first-time viewers because of its simple premise. An 18-year-old is on trial for murdering his father, and 12 men enter into jury deliberations. 11 of the men quickly vote. Still, one lone juror isn't sure and wants to discuss the evidence thoroughly.

What's surprising about this film is that one doesn't expect a movie that merely consists of men discussing evidence in one room to be riveting. But this film is indeed so compelling. And it deserves heaps of praise.

11. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

There are many versions of Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice, but director Joe Wright's adaptation is the most beautiful. Truly, this film feels like paintings brought to life with its incandescent cinematography and gorgeous production design. Moreover, the superb performances and glorious score create the most romantic version of the timeless love story between Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy. I am swept away with every moment.

12. That Thing You Do! (1996)

The directorial debut of Tom Hanks is an undeniably feel-good film. Filled with fun and lively music and fantastic 1960s nostalgia, That Thing You Do tells the story of an up-and-coming rock and roll group. With a hit song rising on the charts, The Wonders embark on a life-changing tour.

That Thing You Do is a movie that my family and I instantly fell in love with. But despite the star power of Tom Hanks, it remains an underrated gem and somewhat of a cult classic. This is why I recommend it every chance I get.

13. Return to Me (2000)

Some films you feel an instant connection with. Return to Me is one of those movies. It's an underappreciated gem about a woman who undergoes heart surgery and falls for a kind architect, unknowing that her new heart came from his late wife.

Return to Me is equally tender and hilarious. You cry at the sad and bittersweet moments and laugh so hard you cry at other moments. The premise may be unlikely, but the theme of destiny is lovely, and the characters are realistic and natural. This is another film that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on your heart.

