Indulge in Binge-Worthy Bliss: 20 Captivating Miniseries to Unleash Your Inner Couch Potato

Are you looking for an excellent miniseries to captivate your attention longer than a movie but shorter than a show? You've come to the right place. Here are a few fan-approved miniseries that are a perfect way to spend a rainy weekend.

1 – It's a Sin (2021)

It's a Sin is a British drama miniseries on HBO Max. It's set in London and follows a group of gay men moving to London in 1981. The series depicts the impact of the fast-developing HIV/AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom over a decade of friendship.

2 – I May Destroy You (2020)

I May Destroy You features a primarily Black cast and is a British black comedy-drama set in London. It follows a woman and young writer, Arabella (Michaela Coe), rebuilding her life after being assaulted. It's available to stream on HBO Max.

3 – Olive Kitteridge (2014)

Olive Kitteridge is an HBO miniseries featuring Frances McDormand as the title character. Kitteridge is a strict but well-intentioned retired schoolteacher living in the fictional seaside town of Crosby, Maine. Her husband (Richard Jenkin) is a local pharmacist, and their son is a podiatrist. The series documents Olive's 25 years of jealousy, grief, and depression.

4 – Time (2021 – Present)

Time is a three-part BBC television drama following a newly imprisoned Mark Cobden (Sean Bean), who is way out of touch with prison life. He meets a compassionate prison officer, Eric (Stephen Graham), who does his best to protect inmates under his watch. However, a seriously dangerous inmate discovers Eric's weakness; he must choose between his family and principles.

5 – Clickbait (2021)

Clickbait is a drama miniseries documenting the dark side of social media when a father (Adrian Grenier) goes missing but reappears in a viral video online. In the video, he's holding a sign that reads he will die once the stream receives five-million views. Nick's sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) go to the police and work to stop Nick from being murdered on a live stream.

6 – Ghosts (2021 – Present)

Ghosts is an American sitcom adapted from the British show of the same name. It follows a married New Yorker couple, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), inheriting a beautiful country house. However, they soon discover the home is falling apart and occupied by spirits who died there and are bound to the property until they can reach the afterlife.

7 – Escape At Dannemora (2018)

Escape at Dannemora is a crime drama on Showtime based on the true story of the Clinton Correctional Facility escape in upstate New York in 2015. It follows the search for two convicted murderers who escaped with the help of a correctional officer with who they were entangled with.

8 – Band of Brothers (2001)

Band of Brothers is a war drama based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose's non-fiction book. It dramatizes the history of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. The story follows the battalion from U.S. jump training to participating in European events until Japan's surrender and the end of WWII.

9 – The Night Of (2018)

The Night Of is an eight-part crime drama on HBO Max following a Pakistani-American student Naz (Riz Ahmed). After partying in Manhattan, he and a woman he met at the party spend a night together. However, he wakes up to discover she's been stabbed to death. He has no recollection of events and is charged with her murder.

10 – Dracula (2020)

Dracula is a drama-horror TV series on Netflix based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel of the same name. It follows Count Dracula's (Claes Bang) origins in Eastern Europe to his battling Van Helsing's descendants and beyond.

11 – Midnight Mass (2021)

On an island, a new priest comes to town, mysteriously replacing the old one. The new monsignor is charismatic and charming but has a dark secret. You won’t believe the ending and won’t be able to put the remote down.

12 – Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is a five-show miniseries walking viewers through what happened during the famous nuclear facility's malfunction. It will leave you completely disgusted and hoping history never repeats itself.

13 – The Queen's Gambit (2020)

The Queen's Gambit took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix. This mini-series is a coming-of-age story set in the 50s and 60s, following Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a chess prodigy who struggles with drugs and alcohol on her way to the top of the chess world.

14 – Years and Years (2019)

In Years and Years, we follow one family as they watch Britain become a dictatorship as the years pass. As the family grows and changes, the world they live in continues to change under the power of one leader.

15 – Black Bird (2022)

When Jimmy Keene (Targon Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in prison, he tries to get his sentence reduced by trying to befriend a suspected serial killer, in order to try and get him to confess to the murder they suspect him of committing and where the buried bodies may be. But as the two men get to know each other, things may not be exactly how they seem.

16 – Sharp Objects (2018)

After battling her own struggles, a crime journalist, Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), comes back to her hometown after two young girls were murdered. While trying to untangle what happened to the girls, she also has to untangle parts of her past as well.

17 – Station Eleven (2021)

The post-apocalyptic mini-series explores multiple stories across time. as the characters are trying to survive the devastating disease that's ravaging the world.

18 – Unbelievable (2019)

This mini-series follows two female detectives who are trying to unravel the story of a teenager who claimed she was a victim of assault. No one believes the teenager, but the detectives are trying to figure out where the truth lies.

19 – Behind Her Eyes (2021)

After a single mother begins an affair with her new boss, lives get complicated when the woman becomes friends with the wife of her new boss.

20 – The Crowded Room (2023)

In The Crowded Room, a young man (Tom Holland) was arrested for a crime that he claims he didn't do. As the summer of 1979 plays out, an investigator (Amanda Seyfried) is trying to figure out who committed the crime before they strike again.

Source: Reddit.