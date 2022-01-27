Eric Cantona is Changing The Playing Field by Offering the Ultimate Football Trips

For all the soccer fans out there, this is an exceptional opportunity to get involved in a unique travel experience designed by the one and only Eric Cantona.

The legendary Manchester United player and former global soccer star Eric Cantona have announced the release of a series of curated travel experiences called Looking FC (www.lookingfc.com). Cantona is collaborating with DHARMA, a startup that has created travel brands for notable people and organizations such as Equinox and Culture Trip.

Looking FC: Curated Travel Experiences

Looking FC is named after the Looking For documentary series produced by Cantona and his brothers (Canto Bros Productions).

These travel experiences will take visitors on an immersive sporting journey to explore global football cities through the viewpoint of the world's most colorful clubs and devoted fans, all inspired by Cantona's passion for soccer.

“Our idea was to create the most passionate football trips on earth, with charisma and soul. Everything today is optimized for price – we wanted to optimize for passion,” comments Eric Cantona.

Cantona has prepared 4-day excursions that he exclusively designed. As a result, travelers can enjoy unusual experiences such as fan chant workshops with superfans, sports-themed graffiti walking tours with local historians, and tactics briefings with leading journalists in addition to the big game.

Looking FC trips conclude with a Game Day experience sitting in the passion sections of world-famous stadiums for major League and Champions League matches.

There are nine trips featured this season, including Manchester (United), Buenos Aires (Boca), Liverpool (Liverpool), Milan (Inter), Madrid (Real Madrid), Barcelona (Barca), Paris (PSG), Lisbon (Sporting), and Casablanca (Raja).

Cantona has included some exceptional games on the calendar, including a Liverpool v Manchester United at Anfield, a Real Madrid v FC Barcelona El Clásico at Bernabeu, and a PSG v Marseille Le Classique at the Parc des Princes.

There are two versions of the Looking FC trips: a group version and a private version that can accommodate friends and families. The price for each itinerary starts at 1290 Euros for double occupancy. Each trip includes accommodations, activities, most meals, guides, and match tickets.

An Exhilarating Four Day Itinerary

Imagine running through the tunnel at Anfield in Liverpool, dining at Real Madrid player-owned Sanchis Bar Marisquera or enjoying pre-game drinks at Tollgate Manchester. The itineraries have been designed by Cantona himself, giving travelers a unique experience with a personal touch.

Day 1 of the trip starts with meeting your “trip Captain”, and other fans booked on the experience. After that, the trip begins by touring the field and running up the tunnel to the turf, precisely as your favorite teams will do. Finally, day one finishes with a group dinner.

Day 2 includes experiences like chant workshops, touring the local sights and enjoying a meal at a local restaurant to get ready for match day.

Day 3 is all about game day, and travelers will sit in the passion sections of the iconic stadium for the complete experience. The day ends with a post-match meal.

Day 4 is departure day, bringing all the priceless memories home.

Not only are Looking FC trips an experience of a lifetime, but they also follow a people, planet, and profit strategy. As a result, common Goal has partnered with Looking FC to create a first-of-its-kind arrangement to donate 1% of its income to the UN Sustainable Development Goals Initiative.

Partnering With a Game-Changing New Travel Brand

Cantona has partnered with the world's first travel brand as a service, DHARMA, which allows global lifestyle brands to establish and market their own travel brands for their highly engaged customers.

The latest in branded travel experiences pioneered by DHARMA (www.seekdharma.com) allows global lifestyle brands to establish and market their own travel brands for their highly engaged customers.

Leah Howe, CXO and co-founder at DHARMA, comments: “DHARMA brings the passion economy to the travel space by applying the people-buy-people mantra that has been tried and tested for products to experiences. When you build an experience for a specific community, it is hyper-personalized. Am I going on a fitness trip curated by my favorite wellness instructor, a culinary trip curated by a star chef, or a football trip designed by my idol? The future of travel is social.”

Charaf El Mansouri, CEO and co-founder at DHARMA noted: “Eric Cantona represents the authenticity and soul that 3B+ football fans crave around the world. We believe the future of travel will be driven by passion, not geography. As people re-assign their identities to online communities, the need for IRL connection with like-minded people will only grow – that is the space DHARMA's travel-brand-as-a-service model is pioneering.”

If you have ever dreamed of an immersive and authentic travel experience watching your favorite soccer team or just wish to have a one-of-a-kind travel journey involving one of the most popular sports of all time, this is your chance.

About Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona, dubbed “King Eric” by Manchester United supporters, is a French actor, director, producer, and former professional soccer player. According to Inside United magazine, Cantona was voted the best ever Manchester United player. Cantona began a career in film after retiring from soccer in 1997. In 2009, he played himself in Ken Loach's Looking for Eric, which won a British Independent Film Award.

