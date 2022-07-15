The stock market is always abuzz with the next big break, but it's not always clear which investment advice you can trust.

Buzzworthy Stocks

We dove deep into the investor pool to see which stocks are worth checking out, and we found 5 that really caught our attention.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Exciting Stocks

So why are investors buzzing about these 5 stocks? Read on to find out!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block is the world leader in tax preparation, with offices in all 50 states and four continents worldwide. The company helps businesses and individuals file taxes online through do-it-yourself tools or with the help of a tax professional.

In addition to tax prep, H&P Block can also handle bookkeeping or payroll services.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

NYSE: HRB

Tax season is always a prosperous time for the tax giant, retaining a majority of its clients year after year. However, lately, H&R Block has been turning heads, focusing on small business offerings.

The company looks to offer more financial services to these organizations in areas that would be a win-win for both parties.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Steady Performer

Founded in 1955, H&R Block continues to be a steady performer. This year, it has done better than ever, with a significant jump in the share price through May. Things are moving so well that the company looks to set a new high stock value in the near future.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

570% Revenue Growth

This spring, financial numbers were off the charts, seeing nearly 570% revenue growth and a 389% jump in net income. Fears of a recession haven't done anything to slow H&R Block's growth. There’s always a need to pay taxes in high times and low.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Shopify Inc.

Shopify is a global leader in eCommerce, allowing individuals of all business types to sell products online. With prices starting at just $29 per month, small businesses can set up a professional site for little money down.

The company provides the means to build a website, set prices, market products, make sales, and deliver items all within one platform.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

NYSE: SHOP

At present, Shopify's business model drives more eCommerce than most other businesses out there. The global pandemic turned out to be a blessing for online sales, and Shopify was at the forefront of this growing trend.

The online market continues to expand, with Shopify in a prime location to capture a large portion of online business.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Expanding

The company is expanding in its capabilities, purchasing warehouse robotics company 6 River Systems and shipping/logistics venture Deliverr.

Image Credit: iStock.

All Roads Point North

Shopify is an incredibly cheap investment in the same field compared to eCommerce giants like Amazon. Its revenue stream keeps increasing, adding to its viability as a long-term stock. While Shopify’s primary goal is not profitability, it may soon pivot in that direction, and when that happens, you might want a piece of the pie.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is so much more than theme parks and a house, with a reach extending to media networks, entertainment, and several product lines. In recent years, the company has acquired rights to Marvel and Star Wars, adding to its extensive portfolio of brands.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Some Set Backs

Government shutdowns hit Disney hard, forcing its theme parks, hotels, and cruise lines to shut down. Motion pictures were also affected due to production delays and theater closures.

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Disney+

Disney saw massive growth from its Disney+ streaming platform, matching the likes of Amazon and Netflix during the pandemic. With theme parks again open and travel returning to normal, Disney is able to capitalize on all sides of its business moving forward. More than ever, people are returning to Disney on the small screen, big screen, and in person.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Buy the Dip

Share prices have been in a lull from the turbulence of the last few years, trading at levels not seen since 2014. Many investors simply see this as an opportunity to buy a dip before things take back off.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum scours the United States, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa for reliable energy sources. The company dabbles in natural gas liquids, natural gas, and oil. In addition to producing energy, Occidental Petroleum stores and transports it to different regions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

A Century

The venture has over 100 years of history in the sector, with well-established operations and massive infrastructure. Among Occidental's many goals is a push to reach zero carbon emissions in the coming years.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

3400% Net Income Growth

Share prices have nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, enjoying higher than average oil and gas prices across the board. Revenue streams have increased 57% yearly, but net income jumped over 3,400% to $4.88 billion.

Occidental uses free cash flow to pay off debt and reward shareholders through a rising dividend.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Buffet Gives Green Light

Billionaire Warren Buffet has also become interested in the company, obtaining nearly 20% of its shares.

Image Credit: Kent Sievers and Shutterstock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, commonly referred to as AMD, is a leader among microprocessors, GPUs, and semiconductors. These products find their way into everything from personal computers to the latest gadgets of the metaverse.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

NASDAQ: AMD

The company has positioned itself as a noteworthy player in the advancement of technology, in no small part to its purchase of Xilinx. Another semiconductor manufacturer, Xilinx, increases AMD's footprint while significantly boosting its financials.

AMD appears to be gaining ground in the semiconductor space, giving long-term rival Intel something to consider.

Image Credit: Pexels.

71% Revenue Increase

Share prices have decreased since early 2022, but financials are moving in the opposite direction. With Xilinx's help, AMD saw a 71% rise in revenue with similar compliments to net income and earnings per share. Investors are excited about AMD’s direction and anticipate good things on the horizon.

Image Credit: Pexels.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.