The Best Exclusive Content on Prime Video

With how many streaming services there are floating around nowadays, it can be easy to forget one of the original platforms in Amazon Prime Video.

Having been around since 2006, Prime Video predates newer services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, but has been somewhat overshadowed in recent years with the continuing proliferation of streams you can find online.

However, that's certainly not to say that Prime Video doesn't have a ton of great content at its disposal. From indie romcoms to hyper-violent superhero shows, here are some of the best films and TV series currently streaming on Prime Video.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Set in the fantastical world of Exandria, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a ragtag mercenary group known as the Vox Machina. Together, they battle despotic vampiric rulers and attempt to restore order to the kingdom of Whitestone.

Based on Dungeons & Dragons

Based on the uber-popular Dungeons & Dragons web series from Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is undoubtedly among the better adult animated series on Prime Video. Like its superhero counterpart, Invincible (also worth watching), it operates as a complete subversion of everything we've come to expect about the fantasy genre — darker, more violent, and far more humorous than most fantasy shows.

Annette

Henry (Adam Driver) is a successful standup comic; Ann (Marion Cotillard) a world-renowned opera singer. Together, they share a passionate, if heated, marriage, culminating in the birth of their daughter, Annette, who inherits her mother's miraculous singing voice.

A Rock Opera

Decent rock operas are in drastically short supply, but thankfully, Annette fills the void for fans of Tommy, Phantom of the Opera, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Operatic in its story, it's just one more example of Adam Driver being able to conquer any genre he sets his mind to, musicals included.

The Man in the High Castle

In an alternate version of history, the Axis powers have defeated the Allies in World War 2. By the early 1960s, the US has been divided between the victorious nations of Japan and Nazi Germany, with a handful of resistant pockets purveying throughout the colonized country.

Was All the Craze

Upon its publication in 1962, The Man in the High Castle was all the craze, a distinct sci-fi work that transcended its genre and secured mainstream readers' attention. Unsurprisingly, its Prime Video adaptation does the same for television, elevating itself from a simple alt-history story into one of the most-watched series on Prime.

Goliath

Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) was a once-promising lawyer whose reputation has suffered in recent years. Presented with a case that might revive his career, McBride agrees to represent a woman (Ever Carradine) charged with wrongful death.

Disgraced Ambulance Chaser

Billy Bob Thornton has always been a dependably great actor, Goliath giving ample opportunity for Thornton to shine. In the series, he manages to do the impossible, making a disgraced ambulance chaser not only likable, but sympathetic. It's a character arc that only Thornton could pull off so convincingly, illustrating his strengths as an actor.

The Report

In early 2009, Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked with investigating the CIA's destruction of videotapes, leading him to discover the organization's unethical tactics used for interrogating captive prisoners.

Shocking Yet Profounding Illuminating

Fictionalizing the real-life Daniel Jones' investigation into post-9/11 CIA activities, The Report is a shocking yet profoundly illuminating story about one man up against the odds. Wading through bureaucratic red tape, top-secret redactions, and tidal waves of paperwork, Jones never gave up, sticking to his convictions and demanding accountability. It's a compelling story, made even more realistic by Driver's humanizing performance.

Bosch

Focusing on a new case each season, Bosch follows the eponymous Los Angeles homicide detective (Titus Welliver) as he solves cases and protects his reputation from a federal court seeking to prosecute him.

One-Case-Per-Season Approach

Police procedurals are nothing new. But unlike mystery-of-the-week series like NCIS, Bosch‘s appeal is its one-case-per-season approach. Through this, viewers can see a more nuanced drama series, headlined by a supremely underrated performance from Welliver.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In the late '50s and early '60s, New York housewife Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) discovers a love for standup comedy, setting out to pursue a career in the trade to the bewilderment of her predominantly male audience.

Riotously Funny

A show routinely up for the annual Emmy Awards, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a riotously funny period show juxtaposing its notoriously conservative time period with its modern feminist themes. The result is a flexible, lightning-paced comedy with rarely a dull moment from episode to episode.

You Were Never Really Here

Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) is a traumatized veteran working as a mercenary tracking down and rescuing trafficked young girls. After being hired to find the kidnapped daughter of a politician, Joe becomes embroiled in a vast, sinister conspiracy.

Amazing Performances

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Joaquin Phoenix is the man. His filmography is filled with amazing performances, none more so than You Were Never Really Here. Dark, twisted, and incredibly depressing, it's nevertheless a gleamingly hopeful meditation on mental trauma, redemption, and recovery.

The Big Sick

Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) is a struggling standup comic in Chicago who begins dating Emily (Zoe Kazan). While their relationship doesn't initially work out, an unexpected tragedy gives Kumail a second chance to grow closer to Emily and her family.

Quirky Yet Emotional

A film that harkens back to the quirky yet emotional early works of Woody Allen, The Big Sick is also a touchingly modern romcom characterized by a great cast and an above-par script. (It's made all the more heartrending when you realize it's loosely based on Nanjiani and co-writer Emily V. Gordon's real-life relationship.)

Sound of Metal

Ruben (Riz Ahmed) is a drummer in a heavy metal band who loses his hearing. As he grapples with the reality of life without sound, he begins to understand the things most important to him, realizing that his deafness doesn't necessarily have to limit him in his happiness.

Personal Fulfillment

Another indie film that went on to garner numerous awards and dozens of prestigious nominations, Sound of Metal is as affecting a drama movie as it gets. In the first half, director Darius Marder knocks you down, but throughout the second, he shows you the alternative side to any disability — one where you realize that life doesn't have to end, and that personal fulfillment is still possible regardless of physical impairments.

Manchester by the Sea

In the coastal Massachusetts town of Manchester-by-the-Sea, depressed loner Lee (Casey Affleck) is asked to care for his teenage nephew (Lucas Hedges) after his brother unexpectedly passes away.

Inspiring, But Heavy

Watching Manchester by the Sea, you're able to see Kenneth Lonergan's background as a playwright come into play. The direction of the film is inspired, but the weighty script is the movie's strongest feature, as are the performances of Affleck, Hedges, and Michelle Williams.

Good Omens

In 2018, two longtime friends — the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) — work together to stop the coming apocalypse and the emergence of the Antichrist (Sam Taylor Buck).

Refreshingly Humorous

The fact that Good Omens was renewed for a second season — despite initially being billed as a miniseries — is a great indication of the show's popularity. Adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's praised book of the same name, it's a refreshingly humorous take on the Biblical Apocalypse, centered around some marvelous chemistry between Sheen and Tennant.

The Boys

In a world where superheroes exist, a team of underground vigilantes set out to kill any heroes who abuse their powers — including the Avengers/Justice League-esque superhero group known as The Seven.

Shocking Plot Twists

If Quentin Tarantino ever made a superhero show, there's a good chance it'd look like The Boys. Filled with shocking plot twists, pop culture references, suggestive material, harsh language, and extreme violence, it's the ideal example of an anti-hero show, a sharp foil to the lighthearted entertainment of the MCU.

One Night in Miami…

Shortly after he wins the Heavyweight Boxing Championship of the World in 1964, Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) meets with his close friends Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) at a Miami hotel. Over the course of the night, the four men reflect on their hard journeys to success, as well as the influence they could have on the coming Civil Rights Movement.

Interesting Hypothetical Scenario

The specific events of One Night in Miami… may never have happened, but the finished film (and its original stage play counterpart) offer an interesting hypothetical scenario. There's no telling what a meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Cooke, and Brown would've looked like, but it'd probably resemble their interaction here.

Fleabag

Fleabag follows Phoebe Waller-Bridge's unnamed main character — a free-spirited but angry young woman in London dealing with the fallout of a recent tragedy.

Masterful Piece of Work

If you ever wondered why Phoebe Waller-Bridge is so often considered the comic genius she is, look no further than Fleabag. A fleshed-out version of Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show, it's a masterful piece of work, capitalizing on Waller-Bridge's exceptional abilities as a writer and comedienne.

