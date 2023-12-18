EXCLUSIVE: Director Robert Mann reveals the origins of his thriller R BnB

Westwood, California, a borough of Los Angeles, has a bustle of life that never ends. Though it contains some of the few remaining vestiges of Golden Age Hollywood glamour—The Regency and Bruin cinemas among them—the past half-century has seen the neighborhood consumed by gentrification and the sprawl of the University of California, Los Angeles. A mix of students, hipsters and tourists crowd the streets, even on a Saturday afternoon. There, amid the hustle and bustle, we meet Robert Mann.

Dressed in a blue, plaid, collared shirt, jeans, and hauling a messenger bag, Mann sits unassuming outside a casual pizzeria. He greets us with a smile and a laugh as we sit across the old wooden table.

Mann has a good reason to be in such a good mood. His thriller R BnB, which he produced and directed, has just arrived on streaming services. “It will be on DVD in a couple of months!” he adds, his excitement apparent. R BnB marks Mann’s first feature film since 2006, and though he directed short films in the interim, the triumph and bounty of writing, directing and financing a true indie feature has gifted him an obvious vitality. And, as with many a movie, the project had unlikely origins for its creator.

The Spark of Creativity

“It’s not as artistic and creative as you may think,” Mann giggles when asked about the conception of R BnB. “I was shooting a film called 10/31, and I went to Cold Springs and found this great BnB. My DP and producer and I were there for about seven days at that AirBnB, and we shot a bunch of footage. I wanted transitions for 10/31. A few years later, I was looking at what I could do in a smallish location. So I wrote the story based on the access I had at the AirBnB.”

The plot of R BnB follows the May-December romance of Ryan (Ryon Thomas) and Mia (Bryanna McQueeney), a Manhattan couple that decides to vacation at a rental home in rural Canada. Working through the perils of their age difference, and the disapproval of Ryan’s sister, Jennifer (Gloria Mann), what begins as an idyllic and productive trip turns sinister.

Ryan and Mia encounter the owners of the home, Kylo (Alex Galick) and Aubree (Savannah Whitten), as well as their assistants, Haden-Marie (Marco Reese Maldonado) and Polina (Agnes Artych). At first, the traveling couple bonds with Kylo and Aubree on a casual double date. Ryan and Mia, however, begin to suspect their hosts have ulterior motives for inviting them to their home, and Ryan discovers a series of cameras hidden throughout the property.

“Get Out and The Stepford Wives were major inspirations,” Mann explains, folding his arms. “Just in the way that everyone is too nice as they pull victims in. “If you notice, the film starts out bright and sunny. Then it gets darker as it goes on.” He pauses and smirks again: “I’m a demented person.”

To make R BnB, Mann would return to some of his most frequent collaborators, including his sister, Gloria. For the part of Jennifer, Mann had only one actress on his list.

“The part was written with her in mind,” Mann admits. “To tell you the truth, the Ryan-Gloria relationship is based on my relationship with Gloria. I almost played Ryan, but there was too much going on. She is the older, protective sister. So that heightens the relationship with Ryan. She has nobody. For her, it’s about survival. And [their relationship] is almost incestuous.”

Sibling Collaboration

Though R BnB plays the sibling relationship as fraught, Mann insists that he and Gloria have a smooth working dynamic.

“She trusts me, I trust her,” Mann shrugs. “I give her a lot of leeway as her character—I do that with all my characters. We try to work together to come up with the right wardrobe. In terms of emotion, we talked a lot about loneliness.”

If directing his sister felt intrinsic to Mann, his direction of the other performers—including McQueeney, who performs a scene naked—had a unique set of challenges. The director had one primary concern on his mind.

“I wanted to make sure she was comfortable,” he says of McQueeney’s naked scene. “I shot that two different ways. The first time I shot it, she had a robe on. We shot it two times with the towel. And my DP and I look at each other, and he says ‘What if she does it nude?’ I try to make a set as close as possible. The only people who were there were myself, our AD, my DP and the sound man. I just want to make it comfortable for my actors.”

“And it just made her so vulnerable,” Mann continues. “Originally, Polina the maid, was supposed to come in and talk to her, but I chopped that. I think it’s much more intriguing if we know she’s being watched, but she doesn’t. As a thriller, I need to keep it lean and mean and tight.”

Mann also knows a thing or two about horror thrillers. His previous two features, The Pumpkin Carver and Trapped, both lean into the genre. When asked about his affinity for scary movies, Man insists that his attraction is born of utility rather than fascination.

“I’ve written about 40 scripts, and I’m all over [genres] in my writing,” he explains. “My features have been thrillers and horror because that was the money I could raise, and there is a market. The first thing I tell indie filmmakers is think backward. Don’t think I want to make the film and try to find a market. Find the market first. How are you going to make money? Horror and thrillers have a big audience, even without star names involved. They have an audience.”

From the Indie Trenches

On the subject of true, low-budget indie filmmaking, Mann also insists a wise director will write a script based on existing locations, not the other way around.

“Know your assets,” Mann observes. “I had the house. Know your budget, and work backward. Write the story based on these things. You can’t have a plane crash if you don’t have the money. Limit your cast and crew. Double up things you can do. I knew there was a waterfall in the area, and I thought it would be great for a scene. So I wrote one. Maximize your production value. That helps.”

“We’re all artists,” Mann waxes, “and we want to do something artistic, but we’re still constrained by the budget. If you know that coming in, you can expand inside that budget. You have to be behind it one hundred percent, all in. When I had the time to pull the trigger on this—I wanted to shoot in the fall. We had X amount of money raised. I was willing to cash in my 401K to finish the movie. I was committed that much.”

When pressed about the level of personal financial risk involved, Mann insists the greatest rewards can only come from great risk.

“I don’t regret [cashing out his 401K], but I do question,” Mann admits. “But then I remind myself ‘Put your money where your mouth is. Are you committed? If it doesn’t work, are you comfortable losing it all?’ You have to look at the reality. Either you do or you don’t, you are or you aren’t.”

Besides the hurdle of shooting the film itself, many would-be filmmakers encounter an even greater obstacle after completing production: how to get the movie to an audience. Conventional wisdom in showbiz differs on the best route for a filmmaker to find a distributor, even with the ever-growing number of streaming platforms. For Mann, he suggests getting a theatrical release, no matter how modest, helps filmmakers get their movies to the public.

Hitting the Red Carpet

“We did a premiere at the Bruin,” Mann boasts with pride. “That’s another thing for indie filmmakers: try and get an indie release. Otherwise, you’re dead in the water. Better to get a two or three-week run, because distributors are going to ask ‘Did it have a theatrical release?’ I could only afford one day, but we had a theatrical release.”

“I’d rather put my money into getting a run at the Bruin Theatre than put my money into a film festival,” he continues. “Unless you win Sundance, Tribeca, South by Southwest, Cannes—unless you win at the big one, nobody cares. It does get the film out there, you do make connections, and it’s nice to have all the awards—all that is positive. But the question is, ‘Does it make you money?’ Spending money to show at the Bruin, you get some of the money back in ticket sales, you get reviews, people see the movie.”

“That’s the key,” Mann concludes. “Get investors back their money.”

Robert Mann and R BnB already seem well on their way to recouping some of the movie’s modest cost. We continue to chat about how the true indie films of John Cassavetes and Jerry Lewis always keep him motivated—if they can make a movie on a budget, so can he. Such a conversation feels appropriate in Westwood, surrounded by its Hollywood relics. Countless filmmakers—Walt Disney, Christopher Nolan, and Tim Burton among them—have come to the same place with similar ambitions.

Whatever the future of Robert Mann and R BnB, he can officially count himself among them.