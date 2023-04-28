Exclusive Interview with Ryan Buggle on His Character’s Growth in Law and Order: SVU

Fans of Law and Order: SVU can’t get enough of Noah Benson (Ryan Buggle), the endearing son of the infamous Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Ever since Noah’s character first appeared on the show in season 16 and has since filled the screen with endearing mother-son moments.

Ryan Buggle, the talented young actor who portrays Noah on screen, joined me to discuss his time on the show. We talked about everything from his first-ever moment on the set to Noah’s emotional coming-out scene in season 24.

Get to Know Ryan Buggle

Maya Capasso: When did you discover your passion for acting?

Ryan Buggle: When I was three years old, it all started out in a Toys R Us job. I fell in love with everything. I got to play with all the toys, and I just love the camera and the lights and everything.

MC: How did you transition from receiving roles in TV commercials to roles in movies and TV shows?

RB: I’ve had the same agent throughout my whole life, and everything I do comes through him. He sends me out for commercial jobs, and he sends me out to work in the movies, all that stuff.

MC: I know you’re also a trained dancer. What do you love the most about dance?

RB: I really love that I get to let out and express my emotions while I’m dancing. My favorite style of dance would definitely be acrobatic if you count acro as a dance style. I just love doing back flips and all that stuff.”

MC: How do you balance your school work and your work as an actor?

RB: I’m in eighth grade, and I go to an online school. It’s a lot more flexible than being in a regal school. Being at online school and in eighth grade is a little tough and pretty brutal because I'm taking algebra this year.

I've only been to in-person school in kindergarten, so I don't really know what school is like in that sense. But I just really love online school. It's so easy.

Ryan’s Work on Law and Order: SVU

MC: What was your first day working on Law and Order: SVU like?

RB: That was almost six years ago! It’s a bit hard to remember my first day on set, but I do remember meeting Mariska (Hargitay). She's the nicest and most amazing and unique person I've ever met. All I remember is that it felt like the best day of my life, especially because craft services were around and I got to have unlimited candy.

MC: Tell me a bit about Noah Benson, your character in Law and Order: SVU. What was it like to portray him?

RB: I’ve been playing Noah Benson on Law and Order: SVU for almost half of my life, so I know him very well at this point. We're kind of morphing into each other and I'm so excited to see what he does over the seasons.

LGBTQ Representation in Law and Order

MC: Noah’s character comes out as bisexual in the 24th season of SVU. How did you prepare for this emotional and important moment?

RB: Mariska actually FaceTimed me to let me know the plan and to ask if that was okay with me. If I was okay with filming that scene with her. I was like, “Yeah, of course, no problem.” It was a pleasure to be part of such an amazing scene.

MC: Why do you think meaningful LGBTQ representation in the media is so important?

RB: I think that it is so important to represent LGBTQ people because I want to let everyone know that you can be yourself and you don't have to be afraid.

MC: How do you incorporate your dancing background into your work on Law and Order: SVU?

RB: I actually asked the writers if Noah could be a dancer because I personally love dancing. And they were like, “Yeah, of course.” That's just how amazing everyone is on set.

Working With and Shooting For the Stars

MC: What is it like to work with the iconic Mariska Hargitay?

RB: Oh my God, it is so amazing working with her. She is so cool, and she's really funny. When we’re filming really sad scenes it can be tough – it’s hard to stop laughing because she's always making so many jokes.

MC: How do you stay motivated in the tough entertainment industry? What inspires you to keep going?

RB: I keep doing it because I love it and my heart is full of performing. I don’t think I could not live without acting.

MC: Do you have any future plans, dreams, or goals you’d like to share?

RB: In like a couple years I'm hoping I could be some sort of Marvel movie as a superhero. That'd be really cool.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

