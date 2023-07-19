A Holistic Approach to Treating Executive Burnout and Cultivating a Healthy Work Environment

Amidst the corporate landscape, a startling revelation has emerged from a recent Deloitte report. Nearly 70% of company executives seriously contemplate leaving their jobs for better well-being support. Furthermore, 56% have quit a job due to its detrimental impact on their well-being. This revelation sheds light on a pressing concern within the corporate world.

“A Corporate Epidemic”

Stress coach at Paleostress Management Alex Reijnierse labels executive burnout as an inconvenience and a full-fledged corporate epidemic. Reijnierse highlights that pressure, when managed effectively, can foster growth, but its constant misapplication can lead to burnout. In the executive suite, where pressure tends to be a constant companion, signs of burnout such as chronic fatigue, anxiety, and insomnia are often dismissed or brushed off, despite their remarkable similarity to other forms of employee burnout.

Dr. Linda Williams, a trained psychotherapist, cultural transformation consultant, and author of Burnout: The New Mental Health Crisis and Finding Peace in the Middle of Chaos: Secrets from the Movie Inception, defines burnout as a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion resulting from prolonged or repeated stress. She stresses that burnout is not solely a consequence of long working hours but rather a multi-faceted phenomenon that can affect individuals across all levels of an organization. Its implications extend beyond individual well-being, penetrating the very fabric of the entire organization.

Reijnierse points out that executive burnout, despite its perceived distinction, is fundamentally rooted in the human condition. It is not dictated by one's position or role within an organization but rather by shared experiences of stress and vulnerability. The progression of burnout encompasses behavioral, emotional, and physical aspects. Contributing factors include a misalignment with core values, tolerance of issues that should not be ignored, and unresolved emotional trauma.

Effective Strategies or Interventions To Prevent Burnout

Williams challenges a longstanding myth, emphasizing that addressing burnout is not solely the responsibility of organizations. Individuals, including employees and executives, also have an internal journey to undertake before effectively communicating their needs to leadership. Williams provides effective strategies for combating burnout, both for individuals and organizational leaders:

Be Deliberate about Self-Discovery: Seek professional help to address past abuse or trauma.

Identify your Core Values: Hold yourself accountable to these values in all areas of life.

Reflect on Tolerations (identify what you tolerate and why): Cultivate self-awareness and take responsibility for changing aspects of life that need improvement.

Identify your Ideal Reality: Take proactive steps to bring that vision to fruition.

Develop your tribe/ Support System: Foster connections and build a tribe of supportive individuals.

Once individuals have engaged in this internal work, they can effectively communicate their needs to the organization. However, Williams highlights that employees are not obligated to disclose mental health challenges unless they feel comfortable doing so. To create an environment of trust and open communication, organizational culture must promote non-judgment and provide support without fear of repercussions or stigmatization. Holding leadership at all levels accountable for this is crucial.

Additionally, organizations should recognize the various stages of burnout progression and eliminate barriers to person-centered, individualized employee support. According to stress coach Reijnierse, a delicate balance lies in implementing wellness programs and fostering a work-life balance culture that supports boundary-setting and active mental health support. Creating an environment that prioritizes executive well-being should be viewed as an investment in the organization's success rather than a mere HR initiative. This proactive step significantly enhances productivity, employee engagement, and, ultimately, the bottom line.

Williams suggests that a best practice is for organizations to adopt an Intrinsic-Influence guided perspective, allowing employees to express their needs. Individualizing support and recognizing that cookie-cutter strategies of the past may no longer be effective in a post-pandemic world are essential best practices. By implementing these strategies, organizations can foster a supportive environment that promotes well-being and resilience, benefiting both individuals and the organization's overall success.

Shifting the Burden From HR to The Organization

When it comes to creating a perfect work environment, it is all too common for organizations to rely solely on the HR department. However, Dr. Linda F. Williams argues that a more holistic approach is necessary to achieve this goal. Placing the burden solely on HR to foster culture and work-life balance is, according to Williams, an example of “mission creep.” “If the culture is not conducive, HR would be wheel-spinning at best. It's up to the organization to promote healthy boundaries and a conducive culture.” However, Williams admits it behooves organizations to have HR at the table when strategizing to forge cultural change.

Their expertise and insights can contribute significantly to shaping a positive work environment. In addition, William emphasizes the importance of organizations acting as gatekeepers, explaining that the organization needs to take a bifurcated approach that weeds out toxicity in the ranks while HR weeds out toxicity in the hiring process.

Organizations can reduce burnout and its consequences by prioritizing well-being support and fostering a healthy work-life balance. In light of the recognition that executive burnout is not an isolated issue but rather a symptom of broader social concerns, it is crucial to prioritize all employees' mental and emotional well-being, regardless of their position in the corporate hierarchy.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.