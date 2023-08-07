‘The Exorcist,’ ‘Cruising’ Director William Friedkin Dies at 87

by
William Friedkin
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

William Friedkin, the director of Oscar-winning films like The French Connection, cult-classics like Sorcerer, and beloved horror classic The Exorcist, died Monday. His wife, former producer and studio executive Sherry Lansing confirmed his death.

A Permanent Iconoclast 

Friedkin was a part of the same generation of New Hollywood filmmakers as Robert Altman, Francis Ford Coppola, and Arthur Penn, and like his contemporaries, brought a serious dramatic center to the many genre films he made without shortchanging the exciting and salacious elements that made them genre pictures, to begin with. His style was inspired by documentaries, bringing audiences the feeling that they had discovered something as it was happening, ratcheting up the sense of danger in his films. 

The filmmaker was no stranger to controversy as both The Exorcist and Cruising became lightning rods for protests upon their release, with the former garnering reports of causing filmgoers to faint and vomit. Friedkin didn’t lose his edge with age either; his adaptation of Tracy Letts’s play Killer Joe received the rare NC-17 rating in 2011 when Friedkin was well into his 70s. 

An Incredible Impact

Fans online mourned the loss of the one-of-a-kind filmmaker they called “the greatest” and “legendary.” 

Filmmaker Don Coscarelli, best known by horror fans as the creator of the Phantasm franchise, noted Friedkin’s impact on him as a filmmaker. 

 

And Elijah Wood called Friedkin “a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever.”

A Hilarious Person

While many praised Friedkin’s art and mourned the passing of a brilliant and influential director, other fans highlighted that he was a hilarious and brilliant interviewee throughout his life. 

One shared a clip from his conversation with Nicolas Winding Refn, calling Friedkin “a great and witty mind.” 

And another urged film fans to “watch every single William Friedkin interview you can get your hands on.”

Whether you remember him for his Oscar-winning classics, his underappreciated gems, or his biting wit, we’ll all miss this icon of cinema. 

Website | + posts

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Screen Anarchy, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Kyle is a member of the Chicago Indie Critics and along with writing, organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Internet Backlash and Film Classics: 15 Universally Loved Movies Under Scrutiny