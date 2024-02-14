24 Expensive Children’s Toys That Aren’t Worth the Money

Parents always want the best toys, clothes, and gadgets for their children. It's natural to want to spoil your child a little bit! But it may be too much when the toy in question costs more than your mortgage.

These pricey children's toys are not worth it, even if you're flushed with cash. These toys are just a little too expensive for kids, from costly LEGOs to extravagant Barbie dolls to luxury Teddy bears.

1. Guo Pei Barbie Doll Wearing Golden-Yellow Gown

Some collector Barbie dolls sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, but not just anyone can buy one. But anyone can order the Guo Pei Barbie Doll, which costs $200. The dress is breathtaking, the Barbie is beautiful, and all the accessories are lovely, but that's enough money to buy a whole Barbie Dreamhouse.

2. Steiff Urs Riding Bear

This fuzzy little bear is basically a rocking horse, but it's a rocking bear. His soft fur and gentle sway are delightful and comfy for kids. But does that make him worth over $600? We don't think so. The toy is well-made and adorable, but you can find more affordable options little ones will love just as much.

3. Gilded and Bejeweled Model Cars

While adult model car collectors might be happy to spend a few hundred dollars on rare models, you don't need to spend over $300 on kids' toy cars. Some companies make toy cars tricked out with gold engines, diamond headlights, and other lavish elements. There was even a Hot Wheels car that was blinged out with almost 23 karats in white-gold jewels to sell for around $140,000. We promise whether the car is cheap plastic or solid gold, your kid will have the same amount of fun.

4. iOS-Controlled Gadgets

Some iOS-controlled gadgets are fun for kids, but others are extremely expensive. Specifically, there are Tankbots that cost between $500 and $1,500! These super high-tech toys are often not worth the money, as kids get bored of them quickly or break them by accident.

5. Gold-Plated C3PO

There will likely always be kids obsessed with the world of Star Wars. It's great getting Star Wars fans themed gifts and toys. The gold-plated CP30 LEGO released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Star Wars might be taking it too far, though. This tiny figure of the lovable robot costs over $500 and is too heavy to play with. According to BrickLink, as of February 2024, there were listings for the figure as high as $5,000.

6. Hublot Sledge

The Hublot Sledge is an innovative carbon fiber sled that can make racing down a snowy hill immensely thrilling. But it doesn't have jet packs attached or a fuel-injected engine, so it's not worth the high price. There's no need to spend over $1,000 on a sled they'll use a handful of times a year.

7. Swarovski Rubber Duck

Yes, you read that right. There are rubber duckies coated in precious crystals. These little ducks are shiny and pretty but not useful in bath time. Authentic ones and even knockoffs cost around $100, but some are as much as $150.

8. Swarovski LEGOs

Even the most LEGO-obsessed kids don't need LEGOs coated in Swarovski crystals. Adults probably don't need them either! These fancy LEGOs typically cost over $2 for one tiny piece and are likely more difficult to work with. You can even find pieces for well over $10 on Etsy or eBay if you're really looking for a blinged-out brick. Aren't regular LEGOs pricey enough at ten cents a piece?

9. The Superplexus Puzzle

The Superplexus Puzzle is a complicated wooden puzzle inside a clear sphere. The three-dimensional spherical labyrinth tests dexterity and spatial reasoning, which can be fun and stimulating for children of all ages. But with a $55,000 price tag, it's practically impossible to justify buying this toy.

10. Louis Vuitton Teddy Bear

It can be interesting to see young children dressed in Louis Vuitton clothing that will be too small for them within a year. But an LV Teddy bear might be even more frivolous. Dotted with the iconic LV logo, these bears cost over $2,000 and aren't snugglier than a $10 teddy bear.

11. Italtrike Oko Tricycle

This luxury Italian tricycle comes in a few different models, and some are unnecessarily expensive. People will pay between $150 and $1,000 for a fancy tricycle that will only get a few years of use (maybe). Worst of all, customers complain about the tricycles' quality and say they're difficult and confusing to assemble.

12. The Hobbit Yahtzee Edition

Many limited edition, themed games are ridiculously expensive. We understand that having a Star Wars Monopoly or Harry Potter Scrabble is amusing, but the prices can be insane. Compared to other items on this list, this toy is cheap, but many say it's not worth the $50 because the themed elements are disappointing.

13. Luxury Kids' Cars

There is no denying that the mini Jeeps and tiny Porsches are adorable. But these kids' cars can quickly become super expensive. Some decent ones cost under $200, but others have price tags close to $1,500. Considering these things are notorious for breaking down after a few weeks, there's no need to break the bank for one.

14. Ride-on Plush Giraffe

Doesn't a ride-on plush giraffe sound fun? Well, it is! But for some reason, they're surprisingly pricey. Some cost around $500, while others come close to $1,200. These giraffes can't move much; they're just entertaining for kids to sit on. At most, they can roll back and forth. So, they're basically $1,000 themed chairs.

15. Luxe Wordle by Luxe Dominoes

Bright kids might enjoy playing the popular game Wordle. Maybe they love it so much one game a day is not enough. You can get them a physical Wordle game, but maybe not this $400 one from Luxe Dominoes. We're not sure why it's so pricey because it's just made from acrylic and doesn't look particularly luxurious.

16. Ralph Lauren Chess Set

Ralph Lauren makes some fabulous sweaters, but who knew they made chess sets? Well, they do, and they cost a cool $2,500. Frankly, this chess set looks kind of boring, and you could find a much more interesting one for under $50. It's tough to see why anyone, let alone a child, would want this.

17. Ferrari Skateboard

We have to admit that a Ferrari skateboard does seem pretty awesome, but these skateboards are no better than your average. They cost close to $200, and aside from the Ferrari logo, they have no features that make them special. It's simply not worth the extra cost when the quality is mediocre.

18. Precious Metal Buckyballs

In case you forgot, Buckyballs are those slippery magnetic metal balls that can connect to form an endless array of shapes. A typical set can cost less than $20. But you can be boujee and buy Buckyballs made from gold, silver, or platinum, costing you a few hundred dollars. Aside from the color, you'd never even know these were precious metals.

19. Nostalgia Yo-Yo

The name of this toy implies that it's reminiscent of a past era, but that couldn't be further from the truth. This $110 Yo-Yo is made of metal and has all sorts of fancy, eccentric features that compromise the beautiful simplicity of the OG Yo-Yo. A $10 plastic or wooden Yo-Yo is likely more fun than this complex toy.

20. Lifestyle Grand Walk-in Kitchen Set

Don't get us wrong, we love a cute kitchen playset. But some of them, particularly the Lifestyle Grand Walk-In Kitchen Set, are over-the-top. These cost between $300 and $500 and look too realistic. Kids benefit from color and exaggerated designs, but these sets resemble Kim Kardashian's soulless kitchen. They probably suit the parents' taste more than the kids'.

21. Kaleidoscope Play House Cube

This one is weird and perplexing. It's a wooden box with holes kids can crawl through and funky mirrors inside. It's supposed to create a stimulating experience, but it seems like something that would freak out or bore a toddler. You can confuse your child with this box for only $800!

22. Gold Gaming Consoles

For some reason, you can buy popular gaming consoles, like Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Playstation, plated in pure 24-carat gold. The gold doesn't make the game more engaging, but it makes the console weigh a lot. These items cost roughly 35 times more than non-gold versions, sometimes as much as $5,000 for a third-party created console.

23. Lily & River Baby's Little Climber Cotton Candy Ladder

This baby climbing ladder and slide set look appealing and playful until you see the price. These sell for up to $500 but don't seem very special to us. They're just wooden climbing pieces you could buy for around $50 from somewhere else. While Lily & River's products are colorful and sweet, they're almost all priced strangely high.

24. Burberry Icon Stripe Wool Sitting Teddy Bear

Burberry bears can cost anywhere between $200 and $700. The bears aren't magically soft or anything; they're just striped with Burberry's staple beige, white, red, and black colors. These luxurious wool bears aren't even that cute, which is one of the main job requirements for being a Teddy bear.