25 Expensive Handbags That Aren’t Worth Their Hefty Price Tags

Handbags are more than just receptacles to carry things in; they're a status symbol. The more expensive the bag, the more people see that you have disposable income to spare. Buyers of these mega-priced totes own an exceptional-quality bag and pay for prestige and bragging rights. The cachet that comes with designer bags is nice, but it's not worth the high cost, at least not for most people.

1. Hermès

It's not an exaggeration to say that the Birkin bag by Hermès is one of the most coveted accessories among the elite crowd, and buyers are willing to pay above-premium prices to obtain one. Two years ago, auction house Sotheby's sold a 2021 Diamond Himalayan Birkin to a private buyer for a jaw-dropping $450,000, making it the most exclusive of the collection.

2. Saint Laurent

French design house Yves Saint Laurent is giving their French counterpart Hermès some competition in the ultra-luxury handbag market. The Manhattan top-handle bag with a shiny alligator skin finish, leather lining, and bronze accents is far less than the $450,000 Birkin, but it's not exactly a bargain at $50,000.

3. Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's signature woven leather pattern features prominently in the company's line of handbags, such as the Mini Cabat. As the name implies, it's not the largest purse around, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in price, selling for $42,500. Except for the material, it resembles a weaved straw basket you can find at any hobby shop.

4. Gucci

Gucci is a popular label among buyers who want to be noticed, and the Italian fashion house accomplishes this by using its logos and color schemes to differentiate it from other luxury designers. The Gucci Diana small crocodile tote bag follows this model with the brand's characteristic colors on the straps, the logo on the front, and the Gucci name on a band connecting the handles. For $42,000, it's certainly a statement piece.

5. Fendi

The Fendi “F” is an iconic logo recognized by fashionistas worldwide because it's so conspicuous. Even though the Fendi First handbag is made from crocodile skin, Fendi incorporated the logo in the palladium finish clasp, shaped like a giant letter F. Buyers can expect to spend $34,000 to carry this purse.

6. Ferragamo

Another entrant in the alligator skin handbag market is Ferragamo's Hobo shoulder bag, which has golden accents and a leather lining. Depending on your perspective, it's not as flashy as other brands and looks like other nondescript alligator skin handbags found at any department store, except Ferragamo's, which costs $30,000.

7. Givenchy

Givenchy is an old-school design house, but its fashions prove they're still competing in the high-priced handbag game. The Mini Antigona Lock purse is made from crocodile skin and looks similar to other brands. At $19,200, it's cheaper than other handbags on this list, but it's still an out-of-reach luxury purchase for many.

8. Gabriela Hearst

Named in honor of American singer and pianist Nina Simone, the Nina Bag Crocodile comes in four colors and has a unique and artistic bulb shape that makes it stand out from other handbags. It's a lovely tribute to an exceptional talent, but the handbag seems more decorative than practical. It's certainly not worth $19,000.

9. Christian Dior

For $11,500, many people would expect a bag made from leather, crocodile, or other pricey material, but the small Lady Dior bag is different. The only leather elements of this purse are the handle and strap, and the rest of the bag is embroidered satin. It's a beautiful clutch but hardly distinguishable from embroidered bags on Etsy for a fraction of the price.

10. Alexander McQueen

Usually, a clutch bag adorned with Swarovski crystals would be so beautiful that it borders on a work of art. Sadly, that is not the case with this unfortunate-looking bag. It's hard to imagine anyone willing to pay $9,200 for it. Still, Alexander McQueen can get away with charging such an exorbitant price because of demand.

11. Céline

At first glance, Céline's Conti bag bears more than a passing resemblance to a Birkin bag, so much so that it almost looks like a considerably less expensive Birkin knockoff. It's a good-looking handbag in its own right and made of super soft calfskin, but even with the designer name, that hardly justifies paying $7,500 for it.

12. Chloé

Anyone who's always wanted a handbag that looks like they captured the abominable snowman will love Chloé's Penelope large shoulder bag. Made of pure shearling, it has a certain shabby-chic appeal, but it's not a bag you would use on a regular basis because it probably doesn't hold up well with heavy use. At $6,450, it's more of a showpiece than anything else.

13. Chanel

If you're like me, JanSport is your backpack of choice. They're durable, reasonably priced, and come in various colors and patterns. Some buyers don't mind investing in a fashionable, less functional backpack like Chanel's silver lambskin one, which sells for $5,800. Chanel is not in my budget, but I'll stick with the reliable JanSport backpack I've owned for 14 years.

14. Tom Ford

This smooth-as-butter calfskin shoulder bag with a gold chain and accents practically gives off a siren call enticing you to buy it. You may be tempted to do so until you see the price tag of $5,390. It's a beautifully constructed, elegant handbag, but it's more of a status symbol than anything else.

15. Burberry

Burberry's B Frame shearling clutch might receive raves from the New York Fashion Week crowd, but it looks more like a child's art project made from cotton puffs than it does a high-fashion handbag. It's a $4,990 cost for what amounts to a fluffy purse, and that's simply way too much money for something so whimsical.

16. Khaite

One of the preferred handbag styles to carry is the hobo bag. They always stay in style and go with everything. Hobo bags are available at every price point, and Khaite's large Olivia version is at the more expensive end of the spectrum. The $4,800 bag is studded with Swarovski crystals, giving it a glamorous look, but plenty of nice hobo bags are available at much better prices.

17. Loewe

Loewe's versatile bag is the Puffer Goya, which can be used as a clutch purse or worn on the shoulder. Like the puffer coat, it lives up to its name with padding made from goose feathers. It's a nice quality, hand-constructed purse made from pleated nappa lambskin, but how and why is it worth $4,700 besides the designer label?

18. The Row

Is the XL Idaho bag attractive-looking? Yes. Is it well-made? Yes, it's made from saddle leather. Does it pair well with most outfits? Absolutely. These attributes notwithstanding, it's hard to understand what you get from this $4,590 that you wouldn't get from a much more budget-friendly, similarly designed handbag.

19. Judith Leiber

The Sleek Rectangle Emerald clutch is from Judith Leiber's couture collection. The brightly colored gems encrusting it are guaranteed to catch everyone's eye. It's a beautiful special occasion handbag, but $3,495 is quite a bit of money to spend on an accessory that's barely the size of your hand.

20. Marni

You have to give Marni credit for making the size of their maxi Prisma bag proportionate with its price. It's an oversized calfskin handbag capable of carrying everything you need to get through the day if you're willing to pay the regular price of $4,900 or even the sale price of $2,940, which is still a lot of cheddar.

21. Coach

Some handbags are very subtle when it comes to their brand labeling. Coach's Idol handbag is anything but. It's a rather small bag made from python skin, but it's decorated with a large golden letter “C” on the front that's impossible to miss. In this instance, having an easily recognizable label will cost you $2,800.

22. Valentino Garavani

Valentino Garavani is another brand that isn't shy about strategically and conspicuously placing its logo. The designer's Vlogo moon hobo handbag has a clean, sleek design, but it's barely large enough to fit a wallet and cell phone inside, much less anything else. It's more of a glorified $2,800 wallet than a functional handbag.

23. Stella McCartney

There's a backstory to Stella McCartney's trademarked Frayme Mylo shoulder bag that helps to explain, if not completely rationalize, its $2,650 sales price. According to the designer's website, it's the first luxury vegan material handbag created from mycelium, which originates from fungi. Naturally, it's a limited edition product with a global availability of 200 handbags.

24. JW Anderson

JW Anderson's logo size and placement on the Bumper-36 shoulder bag aren't as ostentatious as other labels, but one can't help but feel the designer's name is the driving force behind the $1,850 price tag. It's a simple and elegant handbag, but it lacks any obvious features, making it superior to less expensive designer brands.

25. Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs site reveals that this version of the Stam bag is a redux of the original handbag that was a hit on the catwalk and popularized in the early 2000s. Present-day buyers are shelling out $1,495 for the newer version. It's hard to tell if they're paying for the designer label, nostalgia, or a combination of both.