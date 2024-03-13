18 Expensive Music Streaming Services That Aren’t Worth It

As a child of the 80s, I'd wait by the radio, hitting record when my favorite songs played. Live shows meant new CDs for my collection. In the 2000s, I downloaded and organized my MP3 collections on my computer, then copied them to every device I owned.

Music followed me from tapes to CDs to digital files, which is why music streaming services were life-changing modern inventions for music lovers like me. Unfortunately, they're not created equally, and some music streaming services are not worth their cost.

1. Tidal

In the early days of music streaming, artists were still determining how these platforms could benefit them. Instead of bringing their music to giants like Spotify and Pandora Radio, big-named musicians like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Daft Punk, Rihanna, Madonna, Jack White, and deadmau5 co-own the company Tidal.

While the artist-first concept is unique, Tidal's pricing is higher than that of other platforms. Individual HiFi plans start at $10.99/month, while their HiFi Plus single-user plans are $19.99/month. Aside from requiring a hardware decoder to listen to their hi-res music, the Tidal artists featured here are mostly urban music genres. In 2022, Jay-Z sold the majority share to Square. While the artists are still partial owners, their share has significantly decreased, and they no longer offer exclusive content on the platform.

2. QObuz

QObuz claims to maintain a hi-res music library that serious audiophiles would enjoy. The music streaming service offers 16- and 24-bit audio files, which is impressive. However, it is only available in 24 countries, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and more.

The available Qobuz plans—Studio Premier and Studio Sublime—can only be purchased annually from $130 to $180/year. QObuz also geo-locks songs, which means the platform automatically grays out specific songs not available for users based on their location and their country's license rights to those songs.

3. Amazon Music Unlimited

If you need a streaming music service and already have an Amazon Prime subscription, take advantage of Amazon Music Unlimited since you can access it at no additional cost to your membership.

Amazon Music offers nothing new, especially if you're not after podcasts, want hi-res audio listening, and already have premium Spotify or Tidal. The extra $10.99/month expense isn't worth it when you're not an Amazon Prime member.

4. YouTube Music Premium

In 2015, Google launched its music streaming service, YouTube Music, and the all-inclusive subscription plan, YouTube Red (now known as YouTube Music Premium).

YouTube Music Premium is still free for YouTube Premium subscribers. If you want to pay for YouTube Music separately, you'll be charged $10.99/month (for individuals) or $16.99 (for family use).

Unfortunately, the music on YouTube is lower in quality and does not offer real-time lyrics for many songs. You'll find this lack of live programming a deal-breaker if you use these music streaming apps for karaoke like I do.

5. Napster

The history of Napster is long and interesting. It began as a search engine named Aladdin, exclusively for audio files. When Listen.com purchased Aladdin in 2001, it was relaunched as Rhapsody and became the first-ever on-demand music subscription in the world.

After several ownership changes, the streaming service was rebranded as Napster in 2016. The platform's age doesn't guarantee the best experience, especially if you plan on listening exclusively on mobile.

Napster is ideal for browser-based listening and becomes worth the $10.99/month (Individual) or $14.99/month (Family) plan.

6. Spotify Premium

According to Business of Apps, Spotify dominated the music streaming market with 188 million users by the end of 2022, compared to Apple Music's 88 million users in the same year.

Spotify is my go-to music streaming platform, but the premium plans are not worth it. This is a compliment since Spotify provides free users access to millions of high-quality music and podcasts at no cost, so why upgrade?

The only reason you might want to upgrade to premium and pay $5.99/month (as a student), $10.99/month (as a single user), $14.99/month (as a couple), or $16.99/month (as a family) is if you cannot stand listening to ads or want to be able to listen to your music while offline.

7. Apple Music

Apple Music has over 100 million songs and thousands of podcast shows hosted on the platform. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a free plan.

While you can get a free trial, you must choose from their plans ($5.99/month for students, $10.99/month for individuals, or $16.99/month for families) to continue enjoying Apple Music after the trial ends. You can skip this monthly Apple Music subscription fee for six months if you're a Verizon customer.

8. Deezer

Like many music streaming services launched around 2002 to 2007, BlogMusik got in trouble with the French performing rights agency, The Society of Authors, Composers, and Publishers of Music (SACEM), for copyright infringement.

The company rebranded into Deezer in 2007 and learned its lesson by paying artists their due. Since then, France-based Deezer has grown and now provides access to millions of audio across 180+ countries.

Deezer gives a 7-day trial, but premium plans renew for $11.99/month (for one user), $15.99/month (for a couple), or $19.99/month (for a family plan). Unfortunately, even if you pay the premium, Deezer still has limited social features, low-quality audio, and a limited number of podcasts and audiobooks, which doesn't justify spending extra.

9. Pandora

Pandora has been around since 2000. It is one of the oldest names in the subscription-based music streaming category.

I do not like services that block users from trying out cool features. In Pandora's case, you can't create a playlist on the free plan. When you pay to upgrade for either $4.99 (Individual Pandora Plus) or $9.99/month (Individual Pandora Premium), you'll first notice the occasional slow loading, absence of live programming, and lack of hi-res audio tracks.

10. SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a German audio streaming service established in 2007. Users flocked to the platform mainly because of SoundCloud's focus on independent artists and grassroots musicians. Today, it serves over 76 million users from around the world.

If you're an artist or musician who wants to share your music with the world, I'd recommend you pay for Soundcloud's Next Pro for $99/year to showcase your work and grow your audience.

As a listener, paying $4.99 for SoundCloud Go for offline, ad-free listening, $9.99/month for SoundCloud Go+, or $19.99/month for SoundCloud DJ isn't worth the added features. Listening free is more than enough to discover new artists.

11. iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio gives users access to over 1,500 live radio stations. You can search by music genre and filter the stations tailored to your taste as a free user.

Users can create playlists by saving songs while listening to any iHeartRadio station. However, unlike Spotify, which lets free and premium users create unlimited playlists, iHeartRadio only gives free users one playlist.

iHeartRadio's $4.99/month for Android and iOS mobile use is a good deal. However, the All Access $9.99/month plan adds offline listening and the ability to play songs on-demand for the extra $5/month.

12. TuneIn

TuneIn is an audio streaming service focusing on news, live sports, music, and podcasts worldwide. It has shared over 100,000 radio stations since 2002 but needs an effective search feature. This makes it less popular than similar platforms like iHeartRadio and Pandora.

Not everyone knows this, but TuneIn lets you remove the ads forever for a one-time fee of $10, which is worth it. On the other hand, TuneIn Premium, the company's subscription plan that costs $9.99/month, is only worth it if you're fine bouncing around station after station.

13. MixCloud

Mixcloud is a British audio streaming service that has existed since 2008. What's interesting about this platform is that Mixcloud prohibits its users from downloading audio content to prevent licensing issues.

MixCloud is similar to SoundCloud—artists can live stream performances, upload music, and share their work with the world. I believe paying $15/month or $135/year for Mixcloud Pro (for creators) is a good deal if you're an artist looking for low-cost promotion.

If you're on this platform as a fan, upgrading from free to Mixcloud Premium's $7.99/month isn't worth the extra cost, especially if you don't mind the ads and don't plan to listen offline.

14. Stingray Music

Stingray Music is a Canada-based music streaming service. Since this audio service launched its mobile app in 2014, Stingray Music has added over 2,000 curated playlists daily.

If you like exploring music recommendations to find new artists and songs, you'll love Stingray's filtering feature. You pick music based on mood, activity, theme, genre, and era. Then the platform gives you numerous songs, albums, or artists to discover.

Like my opinion about Spotify Premium, the free version of Stingray Music is exceptionally well made with an advanced filter feature, playlist creation, blocking capability, and compatibility with Chromecast and other connectivity systems. You don't have to spend subscription fees to enjoy this app.

15. ROXi

London-based ROXi is a music video streaming app founded in 2014 with Simon Cowell, Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, and Robbie Williams as investors.

With ROXi Music System, users can stream 55 million licensed songs, sing along to over 60,000 karaoke-style songs, and play games from their TV via their Sky Q set-top box or cable box. The system also has a wireless microphone and controller, which paid subscribers get for free.

ROXi has a free and paid plan. ROXi Standard is free to use but with ads. ROXi Premium costs $8.99 monthly for ad-free listening and a free karaoke microphone. I think upgrading to premium isn't worth it since it's cheaper to purchase the ROXi mic separately for $29.99 and access the app for free forever instead.

16. Idagio

Idagio stands out as the only music streaming service exclusively carrying classical music. The Berlin-based company gives classic music-loving users a way to discover new and old musicians or listen to playlists curated by other people.

I'm impressed with the amount of exclusive tracks available on Idagio's free plan. However, paying $11/month to $18/month to access their premium plans and enjoy better audio quality and ad-free listing is hard to justify if you're not listening to classical music for a few hours daily.

17. LiveOne

LiveOne, formerly LiveXLive, is a music streaming service that focuses on live streams of concerts, festivals, podcasts, and radio stations.

While LiveOne has free plans, the LiveOne Plus for $3.99/month gets you unlimited skips and ad-free listening, while the LiveOne Premium for $9.99/month adds the capability to listen offline and play music on demand. If you're not a fan of live music, subscribing to their premium plans won't add value to your music listening.

18. SiriusXM

SiriusXM offers plenty of live content options they call “channels,” which include talk shows like The Howard Stern Show, news, music radio stations, comedy shows, and sports-centric content.

If you're new to SiriusXM, the multiple plan options may seem confusing, but SiriusXM designed it so users would only pay for the content they want to consume. The car-and-app plans have a higher cost because SiriusXM delivers the channels by satellite, letting you listen even if you're driving across the US. The tier prices increase with the number of channels and other special features.

There are two music-focused plans. Music Showcase ($13.99/month) has 100+ channels, ad-free music, news content, and talk shows. The Music & Entertainment plan costs $18.99/month and gets 400+ channels, ad-free music, access to original podcasts, Sports Talk, and other features included in the Music Showcase.

If you're not a serious music streamer or sports fan, the third car-and-app plan, Platinum, isn't worth it. At $23.99/month, Platinum offers 425 channels+, ad-free music listening, exclusive Howard Stern podcasts, and live streaming of NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA games.