25 Galactic Treasures: The Most Expensive Star Wars Toys That Are Out of This Galaxy!

Ever since the original Star Wars movie launched in 1977, there have been endless attempts to monetize the franchise using licensed products. Of the most notable are the countless toys that attempt to reel in kids, fans, and collectors, ranging from figures to collector's boxes to Legos.

When it comes to the most expensive Star Wars toys of all time, there are 25 that stand above the rest. Some are in the pricey but manageable few thousand range, while others are worth more than some new houses. From defects to prototypes to rare toys that only a few got their hands on, here are the 25 most expensive Star Wars toys.

1. Unpainted Boba Fett Figure (1978)

Value : Approximately $225,000

When it comes to the most expensive Star Wars toys, they generally tend to be rarer toys that are rather old. This particular figure has both of those and more. This Boba Fett action figure is not only rare, but it is unpainted, being a potential unfinished prototype product.

As such, this one-of-a-kind figure has gone for six figures in the past due to it never actually being on the market.

2. Boba Fett Kenner Figure

Value : Approximately $150,000

The true definition of a rare and expensive figure is when you have one that no one else has ever had. So while this next Boba Fett might not be as impressive as the most expensive Star Wars toy of all time, it is no slouch in its own right, netting six figures.

A single known Boba Fett figure from the Kenner line had a rocket launcher backpack. This seemingly prototype-style figure ended up being sold for $150,000 through eBay.

3. Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Figure (1977)

Value : Approximately $75,000

At first glance, this Ben Kenobi figure seems to be a standard one from the Kenner line. However, when you look closer, you realize the lightsaber is odd. For one, it is yellow instead of blue, which is already noteworthy, but also a telescoping-style retractable-like weapon. Altogether, this makes it one of the most valuable Star Wars toys.

4. Glasslike Vlix Figure (1988)

Value : Approximately $45,000

For better or worse, the Droids animated TV series failed, leading to it never getting the widespread toy collection that other Star Wars properties did. However, Brazil received toys like this scarce Vlix figure before its proper cancellation.

5. Darth Vader Figure

This Darth Vader Kenner figure looks mainly like what you would expect from this early toy line. However, the difference this time around has to do with his lightsaber. While it is somewhat still red (unlike a particular another figure further below), it is a telescoping lightsaber, which makes it essentially like a slightly retractable weapon, just like the Obi-Wan situation above.

6. Walrus Man (1982)

Value : Approximately $29,000

This particular figure is an oddity. The cover, title, and package all denote the Walrus Man, but the actual figure this person received was one of Bib Fortuna, the right-hand man to Jabba the Hutt. This mistake, understandably, resulted in quite the famous and expensive Kenner figure.

7. Jawa Figure (1978)

Value : Approximately $28,000

To help in your toy-playing activities, fans had the chance to acquire a Jawa figure. While it might not necessarily be as important as other characters like Luke or Leia, the Jawa had an intriguing caped design. The design is excellent, even if it isn't necessarily the most faithful to the movies.

8. Luke Skywalker Figure (1978)

Value : Approximately $25,000

Among the original lineup of Kenner figures in the late 1970s, one of the most popular was the Luke Skywalker figure. With it, fans could reenact some of the brilliant moments from the original monumental film. Too bad that the actual figure design was relatively poor, looking more like He-Man, if anything.

9. Sonic Controlled Land Speeder (1979)

Value : Approximately $19,000

With this toy, players could control their own land speeder and act like Luke Skywalker going through the dunes of Tatooine. What was surprising at the time was that it wasn't for show, either, as owners could control the speeder remotely.

10. Lego Millennium Falcon (2007)

Value : Approximately $16,000

Lego Star Wars aren't uncommon, but the beauty of the toy line is that it has a wide range of buildable collections, from more affordable ones to pricey recreations. For example, this Lego Millennium Falcon is a fantastic expensive collection with more than 5000 pieces that initially retailed for $500 and now go for much higher than that.

11. R2-D2 Large Size Action Figure (1980)

Value : Approximately $13,000

If you were a kid or Star Wars fan back in the day who was annoyed by the tiny size of the figures for the franchise, this large R2-D2 action figure made up for that. It might not be quite as large as the lovable droid at around a foot tall, but it is certainly a start.

12. Sy Snootles and the Rebo Band Figure Set (1983)

Value : Approximately $13,000

Not enough attention is given to the iconic band that brought Jabba the Hutt's lair to life. Thankfully, this figure set makes up for that by offering fans the chance to grab the full band known as Sy Snootles and the Rebo Band. It is even complete with a small pod for one of the members.

13. Death Star Space Station Set (1979)

Value : Approximately $13,000

This massive toy set has to be credited for at least offering players the chance to grab the Death Star as part of their collection not too long after the first movie's release. In reality, though, it bears little resemblance to the real deal outside of the hilariously recreated trash compactor sequence.

14. Lego Boba Fett (2010)

Value : Approximately $12,000

Lego had the wild idea of recreating Boba Fett in Lego form and adding in the fact that he is made of 14K gold. Unfortunately, this not only added some heft to the price for the figure but also ensured that it was in such limited quantity that it is pretty rare today.

15. Darth Vader Collector's Case (1980)

Value : Approximately $12,000

This is one of the oddest toys from back in the day, mainly being a case rather than a toy you play with. You could get a realistic depiction of Darth Vader's helmet, which is the main draw here. However, owners also received Boba Fett and a couple of other bounty figures as a bonus.

16. Boba Fett Figure (1979)

Value : Approximately $12,000

Another in the line of the Kenner figures is this Boba Fett figure that does a pretty solid job of recreating the bounty hunter from the film in toy form. Like the other Kenner toys, it is a reasonably small toy meant for kids four and up, but it at least has a slightly better quality than its fellow Kenner toys.

17. FX-7 Droid Figure

Value : Approximately $11,500

While the figure leaves something to be desired in its visual appearance, this more niche figure avoids the typical droids of C-3PO and R2-D2 and focuses on the FX-7 Medical Droid. If you want to add one of the more niche figures to your collection, this is the one to grab.

18. Early Bird Mail Away Kit (1977)

Value : Approximately $10,500

This is a situation of fans who bought into the idea of Star Wars in its earliest days. Since fans couldn't purchase the toys in stores during the holidays, they could pre-purchase this Early Bird Mail Away Kit and receive four figures in the mail.

19. Lego C-3PO (2007)

Value : Approximately $10,000 (potentially higher)

Someone had a brilliant idea to put Lego and C-3PO together, which was already welcome on its own, but this 2007 figure took it to a new level. Instead of being a basic Lego C-3PO, it is made of 14K gold metal. As you might expect, it fetches a pretty penny because of this.

20. Special Villain Action Figure Set (1978)

Value : Approximately $10,000

This original villain toy set from the late 1970s is welcome for being the first of its kind. It included Darth Vader and other characters from the first film, including a Stormtrooper and the Death Squad Commander from the Death Star.

21. Early Bird Certificate Package (1977)

Value : Approximately $9,000

This Early Bird Certificate Package was one of the most unique toy sets during the early days of this beloved franchise. Since the toys weren't available yet, fans could pre-order a set of figures, including Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. It came with a certificate and this unique set that was only available then.

22. Stormtrooper Large Action Figure (1978)

Value : Approximately $8,000

Admittedly, there isn't anything too extraordinary about this particular Stormtrooper figure. It is a standard Stormtrooper design, with the only exception being the figure's prominence. At a whopping foot tall, it was decently sized compared to the tiny figures Kenner was otherwise putting out.

23. Anakin Skywalker (1985)

Value : Approximately $7,500

Today, we know Anakin Skywalker to be Hayden Christensen. But back in the day of the original trilogy, it was a different story entirely. The only glimpse at the time of Anakin Skywalker is at the end of Return of the Jedi, which was used to create this figure based on the man behind the Darth Vader persona.

Given how George Lucas posthumously changed Anakin's appearance to reflect Christensen decades later, this figure is an excellent relic of abandoned Star Wars history.

24. MTV-7 Multi-Terrain Vehicle (1983)

Value : Approximately $7,000

Despite being in celebration of Return of the Jedi, this MTV-7 toy harkens back to its predecessor film. This vehicle set and the small snow trooper soldiers are initially from the Battle of Hoth. This limited-run toy set is one of the more sought-after collections from this time.

25. Darth Vader (1977)

Value : Approximately $6,500

One of the best indicators of a rare and highly valued toy is a mistake in its creation. Enter this Darth Vader toy from 1977 that somehow fumbled his lightsaber. Instead of the expected red lightsaber, Vader somehow has a purple one, despite being decades off from Samuel L. Jackson's request for that uniquely colored weapon.

