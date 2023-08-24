Surprising City Dethrones New York as America’s Most Expensive Weekend Retreat

Most Americans hold this truth to be self-evident: Weekends are sacred. Only some working Americans are lucky enough to have a week or more of paid vacation time off a year, and even then, using that time to travel can be too expensive for most budgets. Instead, many take the built-in time off from work to see however much of the world they can in 48 – 72 hours.

These brief but invigorating escapes from the daily grind give people time to recharge. But while the promise of leisure and discovery beckons, the economics of even a short getaway can stretch wallets to their limit. A new study offers insights into the cost of leisure travel, ranking America's cities starting with the most expensive.

Plan To Spend Big On A Weekend in Boston

You might think New York City or San Francisco–notorious for their high cost of living–tops the most expensive places to travel list. But it's not just the cost of living that travel site Scott and Yanling found impacting the price of a vacation. After analyzing the cost of hotels, public transportation, theatre tickets, cinema tickets, and meals, the study found Boston to be the most expensive U.S. city to visit.

An average weekend in the “Athens of America” costs $1,400 before factoring in travel. The cost goes up or down, depending on what part of the city you choose to stay in and the time of year you visit.

For travelers who want to stay near Boston Common, Downtown Crossing, and Newbury Street shopping districts, hotels within walking distance during Labor Day weekend aren't cheap. Prices range between $234 a night at The Omni-Parker House to $773 at the Ritz-Carlton before factoring in parking. But the same hotels cost over $100 a night more if you plan your travel for mid-September, making the holiday weekend a surprisingly more affordable option.

While you won't find Michelin-rated restaurants in New England, there's no shortage of James Beard award-winning chefs in the city, making Boston a big foodie destination. When you factor in meals, you need to budget $100 per person per day before ordering wine, beer, or cocktails. Alcohol can double a dinner's price, with each drink costing an average of $10.

New York City Is Next Most Expensive Vacation Spot

However, the price tag of a weekend stay in Boston isn't far above New York City. A trip to the Big Apple costs an average of $1,291. But again, that cost can go up or down depending on what you do and where you stay.

Spending Labor Day in NYC's theatre district ranges from $290 a night at the 6 Columbus Central Park Hotel to $1,100 at the Park Hyatt Hotel. The price of dinner in the same area of the city runs an equally wide range; food trucks and family restaurant chains are as readily accessible as fine dining, making New York an easier city to visit on a budget than Boston.

Further down the coast – and the list – is Washington, D.C., where you should plan to spend as much per meal as you pay per night on your hotel. Labor Day weekend hotel rooms start at $113 a night (Moxy Washington, D.C.), the average cost for a mid-range meal in the nation's capital.

The West Coast Isn’t Cheaper

Trips to the West Coast aren't any cheaper. San Diego, the third most expensive city, will set a visitor back an average of $1,231. San Francisco is on par, with accommodations and food pushing the price to stay up.

During Labor Day weekend, staying near San Francisco's Fisherman's Warf and Ghiradelli Square starts at $146 a night at the Hyatt Centric. Like in D.C., you can expect to pay as much for your hotel as you do for food. Enjoying the five-course tasting menu at Michelin-starred Gary Danko is $170 per person. Ordering the wine pairings adds $130 per person to the bill.

The same weekend break will set you back a staggering $1,153 in Seattle, $1,106 in Denver, and $1,099 in Long Beach, with hotel prices driving up the costs. A stay at The Edgewater in Seattle over Labor Day weekend starts at $246 a night, with most hotels in Belltown and Pike Place Market charging more than $300 a night.

Los Angeles and Chicago bring up the bottom of the list, with an average weekend stay costing $1070 before you factor in travel.

Planning Ahead is Key For Booking Budget-Friendly Weekend Breaks

The cost of living in a city is a good indicator of how much a city will be to visit. But, just because a city is expensive to live in or travel to doesn't mean you have to cut it out of your travel plans. Traveling inside the United States can be affordable, even in the most expensive cities, if you time your travel just right.

Aside from avoiding peak periods, like holiday weekends, Scott Sidders of Scott and Yanling says, “meticulous planning is key” to making expensive cities like Boston and San Francisco affordable. He adds, “Embracing flexibility by choosing different weekdays can also work in your favor, which unlocks more affordable accommodation and entertainment options.”

Signing up for travel planning apps like Kayak and Expedia allows you to set notifications for when prices fluctuate at your dream destinations. You can also take advantage of hotel alternatives like Airbnb, VRBO, or hostels in cities that have them. Being open to alternative forms of travel, such as taking a city's subway or traveling by bus instead of plane, are other easy ways to keep weekend getaways affordable.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.