24 Expensive Wines That Aren’t Worth the Extra Money

If you envy folks who drop hundreds of dollars on alluring, sophisticated bottles of wine, you probably shouldn't. Those pricey bottles can be enticing but are often not worth it. Believe it or not, a $20 bottle of wine can taste just as good as a $500 bottle, so don't feel bad about heading to the sale section in the liquor store. These expensive wines are delicious but not worth the $70-plus price tag.

1. Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

The Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is a robust red wine that most people don't complain about. However, the $150 price tag might not be worth it. The ruby-red Cabernet Sauvignon is yummy but not better than the $15 bottles of wine.

2. Heitz Marthas Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

The Heitz Marthas Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon can cost as much as $300 but it doesn't excite most people. It's an aged wine but lacks the depth many look for in aged reds. It's a wonderful wine, but not wonderful enough to drop $300 on it.

3. Cakebread Chardonnay

The Cakebread Chardonnay typically costs under $100, so it's not outrageously priced, but the sweet, dry flavor is straightforward and unimpressive. The flavor profile isn't unique, so you can enjoy the same type of wine for only $15.

4. The Prisoner Red Blend

The Prisoner Red Blend can cost $100 or more, which isn't too bad. However, it doesn't offer the richness and balanced flavor of other red blends in the same price range. In general, wines from The Prisoner brand are not magnificent, so there's no reason to pay more than $30 for a bottle.

5. Orin Swift Slander Pinot Noir

At just under $70, many might think the Orin Swift Slander Pinot Noir is a good deal for a lovely wine, but it falls flat in this price range. It has a slightly bitter taste that appeals to some but can also be found in $10 bottles of wine, so no need to shell out $70 or more.

6. Château Canon Saint Émilion Grand Cru

This red wine can cost over $300 and has a unique label that indicates the region the grapes came from. The label may make it seem fancy and high-end, but the flavor profile is mediocre, and you can enjoy similar wines from the same brand at a fraction of the price.

7. Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Caymus charges over $100 for their Napa Cabernet, but some wine fanatics think it's not worth the steep price. It's a bold, fruity red that doesn't have the maturity a wine of this price should. The flavor isn't terrible, but the price tag will leave a sour taste in your mouth.

8. La Chapelle de la Mission Haut Brion

The La Chapelle de la Mission Haut Brion comes in at about $100, and it has a delightful, potent taste and a heavy richness that makes it feel expensive. However, while many people adore this wine, there are cheaper bottles that deliver the same heft and unapologetic flavor.

9. Chateau Latour Pauillac

The Chateau Latour Pauillac can cost between $100 and $600, with older bottles being more expensive. While the Chateau Latour brand has an admirable reputation and the Bordeaux is well-balanced, it doesn't have that wow factor that makes it memorable and worth the cost.

10. Ornellaia Red Wine

Considering the Ornellaia Red Wine isn't labeled with a specific grape variety or region, the $200+ price tag is a little absurd. Overall, the Ornellaia brand makes enjoyable wine but nothing that warrants a $200 transaction, so steer clear of this overpriced label.

11. Parusso Barolo Mariondino

The Parusso Barolo Mariondino isn't wildly expensive, costing between $75 and $150, depending on the year. But the flavor profile has been described as easygoing and mild, making it underwhelming. While some dainty wines are beautiful, this one is flat.

12. Terralsole Brunello Vigna Fonte Lattaia

The Terralsole Brunello Vigna Fonte Lattaia costs about $80 and comes in an eye-catching bottle that makes it seem fancier than it is. While it offers a unique and memorable flavor, the unusual sweetness and doughy flavor make it a divisive bottle, and many don't want to pay almost $100.

13. Biondi Santi Brunello di Montalcino DOCG Riserv

This long-named wine typically costs over $100 and is priced high because of its rarity. The company only releases this bottle occasionally, allowing them to charge more. But the flavor and mouthfeel are basic and unexciting, so better options exist.

14. Vega Sicilia & Rothschild Macan Clasico

The Macan Clasico is unnecessarily expensive compared to other wines from this label. You can usually buy it for about $70, but the wine's quality is lackluster. Most Vega Sicilia and Rothschild bottles cost between $30 and $50, so this collaborative bottle is overpriced.

15. Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay

A bottle of Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay usually costs between $80 and $100, but many don't think it's worth the cost. The Chardonnay has a biting acidity that isn't pleasant for some, making it taste cheap and even corked. It seems the profile is overcomplicated and inelegant.

16. Chateau Les Carmes Haut Brion Pessac

This dark red wine can cost nearly $300, depending on the year. Oddly, some of the newest bottles cost the most, which is unusual because aged bottles are more flavorful and rich. This bottle's price simply doesn't align with the quality, so the cost is confusing for many.

17. Chateau La Dominique St. Emilion

The Chateau La Dominique St. Emilion is a red wine that typically costs about $100. While it is highly rated, it isn't life-changing. The incredibly ripe tannins aren't for everyone, and you may regret spending so much on a wine that doesn't hit the spot.

18. Genera Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville

This red wine costs about $150 and has a full-bodied flavor that is easy to enjoy. However, its broad appeal means it isn't extraordinary. The taste is pleasant but can also be easily found in cheaper bottles costing you a tenth of this.

19. Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Klopp

Older Merry Edwards Pinot Noir Klopp bottles cost about $100. The red wine has a bright, fruity flavor that can be overwhelming for some. The lively taste can be fun but doesn't exactly scream elegance and refinement, so it's not worth the high price.

20. Penfolds Grange Australian Shiraz

This delicious bottle of Shiraz will set you back about $800, making it one of the priciest wines on this list. It's costly because it's part of a limited release. While the flavor is stunning, it still has the classic components of an intense Shiraz that you can find in a $12 bottle.

21. Roederer Cristal Rose Champagne

This $500+ bottle of Champagne is not worth it for many people. It has a light, fruity flavor that can be overly sweet. The flavor combines elements of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir made in oak barrels, but a $20 bottle of Champagne can be just as satisfying.

22. Axios Cabernet Sauvignon Napa

The Axios Cabernet Sauvignon Napa sells for about $150 and offers a premium flavor. It's a beloved wine, but most people can't tell the difference between this and a $20 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, so unless you're an expert, it's not worth it.

23. Chateau Pape Clement Blanc Pessac

This refreshing white wine may be too fresh for the $150 price tag. The wine is so light and airy that it can lack flavor and intrigue. This wine is expensive because it comes from the coveted Graves region, so you're paying for the origins rather than the taste.

24. Krug Rose Champagne

The Krug Rose Champagne costs about $500 because the label uses a meticulous process to produce the bubbly drink. It's a blend of over 120 wines, which results in a high price tag. However, you likely won't notice the difference between this and a $20 bottle of Champagne.