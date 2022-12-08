Give The Gift of a Trip This Holiday Season

Looking to snag the perfect gift? Your best bet is to focus on ‘the present.' Recent studies found that 67% of gift recipients prefer an experience over another physical item wrapped in a box and bow.

Tis the season to be jolly! As you dust off your decorations and get your tree set up to celebrate the holidays, don't let the stress of Christmas shopping loom over your head. This year give the gift of a trip! It's far less likely to be returned.

Holiday Gift Trends

According to Survey Monkey's data, 79% of recipients return at least some gifts. So in order to help gift-givers this holiday season, they asked over 500 people what was their best present ever.

Among the top-listed gifts were vacations, with almost 60 people indicating that a trip was their best present. Destinations varied from Disneyland to Brazil and everything in between.

Top Holiday Travel Destination Types

A study by PWC found that 47% of all consumers plan to travel this holiday. The amount of air travel is expected to continue to rise again this year. 46% of travelers are planning to fly, up from 40% in 2021 and 33% in 2020. Depending on the destination, many people will combine air and road travel to get to their destination.

For some folks on your shopping list, a place might immediately come to mind. Whether your Mom has always dreamt of going to Aruba or your best friend's favorite band is playing in concert a state away, both are great ideas catering to their wants. For those of you who think gifting a trip is a good option but aren't sure where one of your friends or family might want to go, travel trends might help guide you in the right direction.

Among global consumers interested in traveling this holiday season, 41% want to visit beaches, and 32% plan to visit city centers, according to American Express Travel's latest Amex Trendex report.

Yet, when you look at U.S. travelers precisely, 35% plan to go to the beach, 29% to the mountains, 27% to city centers, 27% to travel locally, and 10% to the desert. In addition, 39% agree they are inspired to travel to a location based on a movie or tv show they've watched recently.

Another critical trend American Express Travel found through their survey was that across seven countries, 52% of those polled said they were forced to cancel their holiday plan last year due to COVID-19.

Although this year's consumers are eager to make up for lost time and are planning to travel, purchase gifts, and do other holiday activities, record-level inflation and rising costs are affecting almost every aspect of their lives. This means they're more likely to focus on saving money wherever they can and spending their money on things that truly matter.

If you are an avid traveler and loyal to a specific brand or destination, then buying a timeshare with that brand would save you money in the long run. Consumer Reports says that “after 30 years, the cost of ownership would be less than half of renting a similar hotel room.”

A timeshare unit is typically larger than an apartment, at 1030 square feet, according to ARDA. In addition, 61% of the units are two bedrooms. If you don't know if timeshares are for you, renting one gives you a chance to try before you buy.

Travel Trends for 2023

Looking at the trends for next year could give you an idea of potential places to book the trip you are going to gift. American Express Travel compiled its 2023 list of trending destinations based on Global American Express Card Member travel reservations made between 2019 to 2022. The American Express Travel study found out 70% of respondents would like to travel to a wish-list destination in 2023, and 50% are currently planning a summer vacation next year.

They narrowed down 10 locations across the world. This list includes:

Copenhagen, Denmark

Florida Keys, Florida

Istanbul, Turkey

Lisbon, Portugal

Mexico City, Mexico

Montenegro

Paris, France

Sydney, Australia

Woodstock, Vermont

Yakuve Island, Fiji

Florida Keys, Florida, and Woodstock, Vermont, are the only two destinations in the United States that made the cut. So if you want to road trip or stay in the states, consider visiting sunny Florida or America's Prettiest Town, Woodstock, Vermont.

For those looking to use their passports, take a look at the other eight locations. Whether you are looking to escape to Yakuve Island, Fiji's tropical paradise, explore the City of Love, Paris, France, or visit Portugal's hilly capital, Lisbon, statistically, you can rest assured that you are in good hands.

This post was produced by Timeshares Only and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.