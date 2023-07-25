Time Travel Back to The 80s and 90s: 14 Unforgettable Nostalgic Experiences Gen Z Wished They Had

A lot of people look back at their childhoods and think about how different today's world is compared to the days of their youth.

One person online asked, “What's something that 80's, 90's, and early 2000s people experienced that today's generation does not?”

1 – Never Knowing The Song Lyrics

One person answered, “Hearing a song on the radio for years and still not being sure what the lyrics are. Cyndi Lauper's ‘She Bop,' anyone?”

2 – Waiting on Things

One person commented, “Waiting all day for your favorite show to play on tv, kids now could just get an app and watch shows instantly.”

One person chimed in, “TV content was not on demand. So you had to move your day around to accommodate the show until you got a VCR tape.”

Another added, “How about just learning to program a VCR to record the show you wanted to see? It was a complicated task involving either a 100-page manual or a degree from MIT!”

Others online noted that same phenomenon when waiting for the song you love to come onto the radio. And unlike today, sometimes it took a while to hear the song play again.

3 – Phone Booths

Phone booths are all but obsolete in today's world. And collect calls came with them.

One person added, “Collect call from: MomI’mAtTheMallComePickMeUp.”

4 – Dropping Kids at Birthday Parties

Someone on the post confessed, “I'm an older millennial, and we have two kids. And I was shocked when ALL the parents stayed for birthday parties.”

They elaborated, “When I was growing up, my parents would walk me into Chuck E Cheese, hand me off to little Johnny's mom and dad, and tell me she'd be back at six or whenever the party was supposed to end.”

They continued, “And then little Johnny's mom and dad had 10 or 15 kids to watch. My mom would show back up a few minutes before the end of the party. So few parents stayed it was odd when someone did.”

“Something that goes along with that is that my kids have to invite their whole class to their birthday party.” Finally, they concluded, “I had a few friends at school, but I had friends from sports and church. So if I only wanted five kids from school at my party, that's all that got invited.”

5 – Life Without The Internet

One pereson answered, “Life without the internet. It just didn't exist in a usable form for most of us until the 90s. And even then, it was reserved for nerds and weirdos until about 1996.”

Someone else on the thread agreed, ” Miss those good old times were internet people had brains.”

Another stated, “Nerd and weirdo checking in. It was pretty awesome back then as I had this cool thing I didn't have to share with the people who eventually ruined most parts of the internet.”

6 – Playing Outside

One user commented, “Without adult supervision.”

Another commentor continued, “Or drinking from the hose 'cause if you went back inside, you had to stay inside.”

And someone else also argued, “Kids play outside still. They always will. It's just different now because many kids have phones, and instead of street lights telling them to go home, it's a text from their mom.”

7 – Dial-up Internet

One user remembered, “All you had to do if you wanted to use the phone was pick up and hold the receiver long enough, and you'd lose the internet connection.”

Someone else added, “My dial-up AOL would say “goodbye!” and then disconnect.” Then, they elaborated, “I learned to open up internet explorer for browsing because that would stay until I could reconnect with AOL.”

8 – Inflatable Furniture

A user asked, “Good God, and remember the beads in front of your door?”

Which brought the comment from another, “Haha, yes! Did you have them? I had blue dolphin beads across my bedroom door, and I'd aggressively sashay into my room any chance I got.”

“Mine was light blue, and yes, on more than one occasion, I recreated the ‘Oops I Did it Again' album cover,” said someone else. “Good old blow-up backpacks as well”

Another commentor said, “Same! They were blue moon and star shapes. I also made a lot of dramatic entrances. I'm still mad that I never got a blow-up backpack, but I did have giant bean bag chairs to make up for it.”

9 – Intercepted Calls

One user voted, “Having their parents intercept their phone calls.”

Someone else added, “Intercepting your neighbor's phone calls on your cordless phone.”

Finally, someone else suggested, “Moms used to pick up the wall phone in the kitchen to see who we were talking to.”

10 – Getting Lost

On the thread, somone answered, “Getting lost because you didn't have a map or a phone.”

Another person added, “Reading multiple pages of printed-off MapQuest instructions while driving.”

One other commented saying, “Having a map but having to pull over to keep checking it. Or, the passenger is responsible for reading the map and having a thick road atlas in the car and a foldout map.”

Another user also admitted, “Once I got lost for about 3 hours, only a half an hour from my destination. I had to stop so many times to ask for directions.”

11 – Music on MTV

One commentor said, “I love to watch The Challenge but I miss all the great music videos.”

Another person added their own thoughts, saying, “And getting random tidbits of song and artist info from VH1 Pop-Up Video because Wikipedia, Discogs and RYM didn't yet exist.”

12 – Rewinding Tapes From The Store

Even if your tape wasn't from the store, one user said, “Stopping and rewinding your VHS all the way to the beginning to watch your movie, good times.”

Another person remembed, “‘Please be kind, rewind' stickers on videotapes rented from Blockbuster.”

One more person also said, “Using a pencil to fix a tape that got unwound. Or the excitement when your family got a VCR.”

13 – Checking The Newspaper for Movie Times

There was a time when you couldn't just look up movie times on your phone.

One user chimed in, “Checking the newspaper to see when movies were playing or calling Moviephone.”

14 – AOL Instant Messenger

One poster said, “AOL would routinely give out CDs with promises of ‘free' time. It was a weird era of internet”

Another person said, “Also, switching over to free NetZero for the rest of the month when you hit your AOL time limit.”

Source: (Reddit)