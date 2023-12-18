Expert Tips That Boost Your Dog’s Health and Save You Money

Keeping our dogs healthy includes feeding them a good diet. But with costs as high as $700 a year to do that, it’s not as easy as it sounds.

The Spruce Pets estimates premium quality dog food can cost from $20 to $60 per month. The price increases if the dog has a condition requiring prescription food from a veterinarian. That can cost as much as $100 per month.

I’m a certified canine nutritionist. I’ve been feeding my dogs a fresh, raw, whole-food diet for years, and there’s no denying that it can be expensive. But I’ve developed some foolproof hacks and tips to keep my costs down without sacrificing the quality of my dogs’ diets.

You don’t have to be a raw feeder to make these tips work. If you feed your dogs commercial kibble or wet food, you can give them a much-needed health boost and save money on their food by employing some of these tips.

Make Bone Broth

Bone broth is a powerhouse of nutrition. Rich in minerals and collagen, it can aid joint and digestive wellness, boost brain and eye health, and support the immune system. Making bone broth at home is cheap and easy, and this recipe is safe for dogs, cats, and humans.

Store-bought bone broth sells for as much as a dollar per ounce, which is crazy given how easy it is to make at home. I can make two or three pints for just a dollar or two, including the cost of extra gelatin to make it “set” into “jelly bones.”

If you try one thing to improve your dog’s health and nutrition, make it this one. It’s the best single positive change you can make for your dog.

Add Fiber for Gut Health

A happy gut equals a healthy pup. Fiber is crucial in maintaining your dog’s digestive health. Adding natural sources like pumpkin or sweet potato to their diet in moderation is beneficial for their gut and easy on your budget. These fibrous foods aid digestion and are readily combine with regular food.

Pumpkin, broccoli, berries, kelp, micro-greens, shiitake mushrooms, and apples are all great examples of safe, inexpensive, high-fiber foods for dogs.

The insoluble fiber bulks out your dog’s stools, helping them to express their anal glands naturally. That saves you money because it means fewer vet trips to have them expressed at the vet’s office.

Soluble fiber acts as a prebiotic, making your dog’s gut a haven for beneficial bacteria (probiotics) and inhospitable to harmful bacteria.

Studies also show that plenty of fiber can help lower the risk of colon cancer. It’s also well-documented that dietary fiber can help manage diarrhea in dogs.

Keeping your dog healthy saves you money over the long term, with less frequent trips to the veterinarian and fewer medical treatments to correct preventable diseases. On top of this, healthy fiber increases satiety, so you can use fibrous vegetables to bulk out your dog’s food a little and cut down on expensive treats.

Buy Fresh Produce in Bulk and Freeze

Purchasing fresh produce in bulk and freezing it for later use is a fantastic way to save money and ensure your dog gets high-quality food.

I like to buy fresh and preferably organic vegetables and fruits in bulk, lightly steam them, and puree them to make the nutrients easily digested and absorbed. I then freeze them in ice cube trays or pawprint molds. Once frozen, I unmold them, store them in a freezer-safe container, and grab one for each dog about an hour before dinner time to warm up.

Join a Local Hunting Group

Become a part of a local food hunting group where you can access fresh, quality game meats and fish at a lower cost. This supports local hunters and provides your dog with fresh, lean protein options beyond what’s available in commercial dog foods.

Fresh game is unbeatable in terms of quality, leanness, and value. Plus, it’s a more ethical choice than intensively farmed meat. It’s also cost-effective. I’m part of a local game hunting group on Facebook, and I regularly get birds, rabbits, deer, and fish for just a few dollars per pound. Sometimes, the meat is free if someone has a surplus or makes a bad shot.

To get the best value, you must learn how to skin and break down the carcass yourself, but it’s a great way to fill the freezer with high-quality meat without breaking the bank.

Just remember, as with any fresh meat, if you plan to feed it to your dogs raw, freeze it for three weeks first. Or lightly cook it through before you add it to your dog’s meal.

Coupons and Cashback Apps

Use coupons and cashback apps for pet supplies. These tools can help you find discounts on everything from kibble to toys. Don’t neglect to look for deals and cashback on things like canned pumpkin and fresh meat and vegetables that you can use for your dogs and your human family.

Regularly checking these apps and websites lets you snag deals that significantly reduce your pet care expenses. This approach saves you money and allows you to purchase higher-quality products for your furry friend without stretching your budget.

Add Fresh Toppers to Kibble

If you don’t want to switch to a totally fresh diet, you can enhance your dog’s regular kibble with fresh toppers. Items like boiled eggs, oily fish, kefir, or plain yogurt make meals more exciting and add essential nutrients. You can also, of course, add fresh meat, a little offal, and white fish.

This small change can make a big difference in your dog's overall health and is a budget-friendly way to upgrade their diet.

Practice Portion Control

A little goes a long way. Overfeeding is detrimental to your dog's health and your budget. By controlling portions and feeding your dog the right amount, you can extend the life of their food supply and keep them in top shape.

Don’t just mindlessly follow the feeding guidelines on the food label. Look at your dog. Is he carrying a little extra weight? If so, cut his food back just a bit. Don’t eliminate more than 5% at a time. You can also bulk up the food with raw veggies like carrots and broccoli. They can’t process the raw plant fibers, so this fills them up without adding calories.

DIY Healthy Treats

Instead of buying expensive dog treats, make them at home. Use ingredients like oats, pumpkin, white fish, and bananas to create healthy, cost-effective treats that your dog will love.

I dehydrate strips of meat to create healthy jerky and dental chews. Commercial dog treats are packed with garbage ingredients and are overpriced. If you make these yourself, you’ll save a small fortune and eliminate a lot of bad stuff from your dog’s diet.

Invest in Quality Food

Investing in high-quality dog food might seem expensive upfront, but it pays off in the long run. Quality food means better nutrition, fewer vet visits, and fewer health issues.

Often, cheap food is false economy. It’s bulked up with filler, so you have to feed more.

Next time you’re considering switching your dog’s food to a better brand that costs more per pound, look at how many meals you’ll get from the food per pound. I'll bet you’ll be surprised at how much less of the better quality food you’ll need to feed.

