Experts Say This Common Laundry Product Does More Harm Than Good

Laundry is one of those household chores that never really stops. It also hits the wallet hard for something as necessary as clean clothes and towels.

According to Statista, the average American spent $169.83 per year on laundry and cleaning supplies in 2022. What if there were cheaper, more effective, and safer options for cleaning laundry?

New Research

Most people know that chemicals, especially artificial ones, are unsuitable for our bodies. Did you know that one particular laundry product may be causing you more harm than it's worth?

Fabric softener, whether you like the liquid or dryer sheet version, may be harmful to your health and your clothes.

It works like a wax layer on your car. Fabric softener coats your clothes in a waxy substance that keeps your garments soft and reduces static cling. However, that coating isn't suitable for your body or the washing machine.

Flammable Fuel

While most fabric softeners rinse away during a normal wash cycle, it's not a guarantee. If you habitually overload the fabric softener, it can stay on clothes and that waxy substance then goes inside your dryer. This leftover softener can create a fire hazard as fabric softener can increase fabric flammability.

Liquid softener isn't the only danger to your dryer. Softener dryer sheets can also create an issue in your machine. The constant rubbing against the inside of the dryer basket can leave a wax coating over the sensors, rendering them inaccurate and elevating the fire risk.

More Reasons to Ditch Fabric Softener

Outside of the fire risk, consider these other factors when ditching your favorite fabric softener:

Toxins: The harsh chemicals in softener brands can irritate sensitive skin and trigger allergic reactions.

Health: Harmful ingredients like phthalates can also cause issues associated with health concerns.

Decreased Effectiveness: The wax coating on your towels and cloth diapers reduces their ability to absorb water and urine, making them less effective.

Cost Ratio: Compared to alternative measures, fabric softener can be expensive over time.

Waste: For those who don't or can't recycle, the plastic and cardboard containers that softener and dryer sheets come in end up in landfills, causing more harm to the planet over the long term.

Alternative Options

Instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets, you can substitute white vinegar to soften your clothes and towels. Also, to keep static cling at bay, a tennis ball or dryer ball can help without creating a fire hazard.

If you're not a fan of putting a tennis ball or other dryer ball option in your dryer, line drying your clothes is a great alternative. Air-drying clothing on hangers or other surfaces is also possible if you don't have access to a clothesline or deal with inclement weather regularly.

Health is Wealth

Switching from a popular method of laundry processing to a lesser-known alternative is challenging. However, when given a chance, these new methods of getting clothes clean and soft may be some of the best advice you ever get. At the very least, it's worth a try. You can always switch back if you find it less than satisfactory.