Experts Reveal Long-Term Auto Loans Could Be Risky for Teens in 2024. What To Know Before You Buy a New Car

Auto debt has risen by 81% since 2009, according to Experian. Americans owe more than $1.3 trillion in outstanding car loan balances.

For a teen, few things are more exciting than grabbing the keys and driving off the dealer’s lot with a brand-new sports car. Giving into the temptation of that new-car smell, though, could spell financial disaster for younger generations.

Decades ago, parents may have picked up an old used car for less than $1,000 or given their teen a hand-me-down vehicle from a family member. But today’s teens set their sights on newer, flashier models, most of which come with a hefty price tag.

Many new car loans last seven years, 24 months longer than the once-standard five-year auto loan. Long-term loans can seem appealing because of lower monthly payments, but signing on to one can have serious financial implications for both your teen and you.

Teens Should Resist the Allure of a Brand New Car

Buying a car seems like a rite of passage for teenagers, giving them the means to move freely and experience their newfound independence.

But according to Prakash Kolli of Dividend Power, “buying a new car now for your teen and using an auto loan may be expensive. The average price of a new car is $46,000, and few vehicles below $20,000 are available. Auto loan rates average 7% but can be higher depending on credit scores. It may be best to keep a used car longer, at least until rates come down.”

Even the wealthy recognize that buying a new car can be a poor decision. A car’s value begins to drop as soon as it leaves the lot, typically 20% to 30% in the first year alone. By year five, the car may have lost as much as 60% of its original value.

However, teens can still get their hands on like-new cars for a fraction of the price. Certified pre-owned cars coming off a two- to three-year lease are often in very good condition, and they cost much less than the average brand-new vehicle.

Long-Term Car Loans Can Spell Trouble

Experian notes that more than 85% of car purchases are financed with auto loans, and the average monthly payment for a vehicle now tops $500.

It makes sense, then, that teens are looking for ways to lower those payments. Hence, the popularity of seven-year auto loans.

A seven-year loan for teen auto financing is rarely a wise idea.

Teens May End Up Owing More Than the Car Is Worth

At the rate new vehicles depreciate in value, it’s possible that teens could take out a loan that exceeds what the car is worth. This is known as being “upside-down” on a car, with no equity in the vehicle.

This can be a problem if a teen has an accident. The money the insurance company pays out may not be enough to cover the car's value, yet teens will still have to continue paying the loan even if the car is gone.

Interest Can Add Up Quickly

Although long-term loans have lower monthly payments, the interest rates that come with them can be very steep. Depending on that interest rate, teens with 7 or 8 year loans could pay thousands more than the sticker price on the vehicle, even without depreciation.

And that makes it nearly impossible for young adults to save for their futures.

Madison Cates, author of Joy and Thrill, took out an auto loan during her freshman year of college.

“Looking back, I realize that if I had chosen a cash car instead, I would have been in a much better financial position,” Cates says. “It would have freed up time and money for my education and allowed me to focus on my studies without the constant worry of meeting car payment deadlines.”

Teens Can Have Trouble Making Payments

Young adults heading off to college have plenty of expenses to think about, including the cost of tuition, books, food, and gas. When a teen must choose between paying for groceries and covering their car loan, the choice may seem relatively simple.

But too many missed payments, and the lender can repossess a vehicle, leaving the teen with nothing to show for all the money they’ve spent on the car already.

Buying Used Can Be the Best Choice for Teens

The average cost of a used car was just $26,510 in 2023, far less than the amount teens would pay for a comparable new vehicle. Teens can find even better deals by shopping around, too. For-sale-by-owner offerings may cost $10,000 or less.

It can also be easier for teens to qualify for favorable loan terms for more affordable used cars. On average, previously owned cars will cost young adults less over the life of their loan.

