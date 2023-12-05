Experts Share Nation’s Top Holiday Theme Park Events

Thrill Data, a website that reports on crowd levels at theme parks, predicts the week of Christmas 2023 to be the busiest week of the Walt Disney World year. The holiday season brings some of the busiest crowds of the year to United States theme parks.

Thrill Data uses metrics to predict crowd levels, including average wait times for rides. The site predicts that in December 2023, visitors to Walt Disney World will see moderate to above-average ride wait times.

Families aren’t just visiting Disney World during the holidays. Travel, in general, skyrockets. PricewaterhouseCoopers’ holiday outlook for 2023 notes that 47% of all consumers will take to the roads or skies during the season.

Holiday crowds at theme parks are not only due to families having more time off to travel. Over the years, theme parks have added more offerings during the holidays, enticing more families to visit. Theme parks, large and small, bring the holiday season front and center each year. Whether the park is covered front to back in lights or hosting an entire holiday party, families have options for their vacations.

Orlando Theme Parks Offer Popular Festivities

Orlando’s major theme parks draw their biggest crowds of the year around the holidays. Walt Disney World attracts guests with limited-time parties to celebrate the season. Theme park journalist Megan duBois highlights her favorite event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, offered each November and December in Magic Kingdom. She says, “There’s nothing like seeing snow on Main Street, U.S.A., plus the ride overlays and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies are fun too.”

Magic Kingdom’s Christmas Party is an after-hours event, requiring guests to purchase separate tickets. That makes an already pricey vacation even more expensive, but experts note that not every holiday offering at Walt Disney World requires a ticket.

Mikkel Woodruff, co-founder and editor of Sometimes Sailing, says that experiencing the holidays at Disney World, “doesn’t actually require a theme park ticket because it’s how beautiful the resort hotels are decorated!” Woodruff notes, “The oversized gingerbread house on display at the Grand Floridian and the gingerbread carousel on display at the Beach Club are the best.” Simply taking in the sights and sounds around the resort hotels brings plenty of holiday cheer to many repeat visitors.

Over at Universal Orlando Resort, the limited-time holiday season offerings kick off in mid-November. Sarah Gilliland, travel editor and writer for On The Road With Sarah, says, “I love Grinchmas at Universal Orlando, which is fun because who doesn’t love the Grinch and his surly holiday antics?” Grinchmas includes live performances, character meet-and-greets, and a holiday-themed character breakfast.

Universal Orlando also displays a dazzling night-running show, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Disneyland Resort Continues Annual Traditions

On the West Coast, Disneyland Resort remains a top destination for theme park enthusiasts looking for family holiday activities. During the day, guests enjoy limited-time transformations of classic Disneyland rides. Seasonal versions of popular attractions include “it’s a small world” Holiday and, featuring characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion Holiday.

The park is also festive at night with bright holiday lights and cheerful music. Eric Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders, recommends families prioritize the nightly lighting of the “it’s a small world” Holiday façade. He adds, “Seeing Small World with the Christmas lights is always a sight to behold, and once per day, as the sun goes down, there is a lighting ceremony that I make it to as many times as I can during the Holiday season.”

Many families plan their Disneyland Christmas visit around the first weekend of December. That is typically when the park hosts its annual Candlelight Processional, a tradition that dates back to Disneyland’s early years. The show is on a smaller scale than its East Coast counterpart in EPCOT, but it is just as memorable with a surprise celebrity narrator and a choir of Disneyland cast members. Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, notes, “You can’t buy tickets to it, but if you’re in the park, you can camp out for a standing spot. There is nothing else like it!”

Don’t Overlook Regional Theme Parks

Families staying closer to home this holiday season have options for theme park events. Smaller regional parks like Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, pack a punch with dazzling decorations. Gilliland notes how impressive the park’s light display is, noting, “It reminded me a lot of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights that used to be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and I miss it dearly.” The park hangs over 6.5 million lights for An Old Time Christmas, a five-time winner of the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll for the nation’s Best Theme Park Holiday Event.

Silver Dollar City’s sister park, Dollywood, also keeps the holiday celebrations going strong. The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park hosts its Smoky Mountain Christmas through early January, giving families plenty of time to experience the festivities.

Smaller theme parks with a more nationwide footprint are also in on the holiday action. Monica Fish, founder of Planner at Heart, mentions Legoland as a must-see for her family each year. She shares, “We kick off every December and get into the holiday spirit with a visit to Holiday Bricktacular. My kids love to roast marshmallows, write a note to Santa, and hand it to the elves to mail to the North Pole and ride Lego Ninjago one more time before the year ends.”

Many regional parks shut down for the winter following the holidays, reopening in the spring. Families use this season to experience one final festive visit before the parks close up shop for a few months.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.