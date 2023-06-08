Looking for a beach break where you can experience outdoor adventures? St Lucia combines natural splendor, Caribbean charm, and idyllic resorts with adrenaline-pumping pursuits and wellness activities. This small, laid-back island consists of two distinct regions, offering visitors an impressive selection of white-sand beaches, dense jungles, and world-class diving. The beaches are next-level but there are lots of other things to do, too. Here's to exploring St Lucia beyond the beaches.

Exploring St Lucia Beyond the Beaches – Six Cool Things To Do

From exploring the island via Segway to restorative yoga, here are six things to do in St Lucia.

North and South – Unique Offerings

In the north, Rodney Bay beckons with its balmy waters, luxurious resorts, and the famous Friday Jump Up Street Party – with late-night bars blasting reggae and street vendors selling authentic BBQ.

Conversely, Soufrière reigns supreme in the south, surrounded by picturesque plantations, secluded beaches, and the awe-inspiring Pitons towering above the shoreline.

St Lucia Beyond the Beaches

Beyond the white sandy beaches and upscale resorts, there are plenty of things to do in St Lucia, with many thrilling activities, water sports, and diving spots to discover.

Many adventures can be found throughout the island, from ziplining through the lush jungle to hiking to hidden waterfalls or climbing to the summit of dormant volcanic cones; there's an activity that's perfect for you!

If you're looking for adventures beyond the beach in St Lucia, let this guide can help you plan your dream Caribbean vacation.

1. Go Diving In Colorful Coral Reefs

Delve into St Lucia's balmy waters to discover a world teeming with marine life, unique coral formations, and the eerie sunken shipwrecks which dot the seabed of St Lucia's numerous dive sites.

Thanks to low currents and crystal-clear waters, divers and snorkelers alike can fully immerse themselves in the vibrant underwater ecosystem, admiring the colorful coral reefs and the diverse marine life that inhabits them.

Diving and Snorkeling Year Round

The sea temperature in St Lucia remains warm throughout the year, ranging from 79°F in winter to about 84°F in summer, making it easy to stay comfortable in just a shortie wetsuit.

While snorkeling is a great activity year-round, the dry season between December and May is ideal for diving for optimal underwater visibility and conditions.

Explore the planted coral nurseries at the Anse Chastanet house reef, seek out turtles and stingrays at the marine-life-rich Fairyland dive site, and swim around the ghostly Lesleen M – a sunken 165-foot cargo vessel near Anse Cochon.

2. Zipline Through a Rainforest

For thrill-seekers, ziplining through a lush rainforest is a popular activity in St Lucia that will get your heart pumping and make for some epic GoPro shots.

Head to Rainforest Adventures in Castries – a 3,442-acre Rain Forest in Babonneau, where you can traverse a rainforest reserve via a scenic aerial tram and exhilarating zip lines.

A Learning Experience + Wildlife Watching, Too

High above the tropical canopy, you can take a zipline tour through dense forest with a professional naturalist guide. Learn more about the plants and wildlife while you whizz through the tropical forest across multiple platforms and lines.

When suspended above the ecological park, watch for elusive mongooses, opossums, and hummingbirds that live among the thick shrubs.

3. Explore Nature Trails on a Segway

Why hike up St Lucia's rugged trails when you can roll up them on a guided Segway tour? Lucian Style Experiences will teach you how to ride a Segway like a pro and get you navigating nature trails on two wheels in no time.

If you've not ridden one before, a Segway uses sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance, allowing the rider to move around smoothly and efficiently. Find your balance, glide up a rocky trail on Mount Pimard, and enjoy delicious views of St. Lucia's dramatic West coastline.

Along a bumpy, motorized trek, a local guide will point out historical sights and give an insight into St Lucia's colonial past and the bloody battles between the English and the French for control over the island.

4. Hike the Pitons

Rising dramatically from the azure Caribbean Sea, the Pitons are the towering symbol of St Lucia. Located on the southwestern coast, these twin volcanic peaks, Gros Piton, and Petit Piton, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features the rugged remnants of ancient lava flows and pyroclastic deposits.

The hiking route to the summit of the Pitons is a challenging experience for adventurous visitors that will take you through verdant rainforests and winding trails, depending on which Piton you pick – Gros Piton or Petit Piton.

Petit Piton – Don't Let The Name Fool You

Although Petit Piton is smaller, it's a more strenuous hike – with a nearly vertical ascent, so an experienced guide is highly recommended. Gros Piton is the more accessible and popular peak, taking around 3 to 6 hours to ascend the 3.6 miles of undulating marked trails.

Start your climb early when temperatures are milder, and you'll be rewarded with panoramic ocean views, colorful wildflowers, and elusive wildlife. Looking for a shorter hike? Try the Tet Paul Nature Trail, a less demanding 45-minute trail near the Pitons.

5. Paddleboard on Caribbean Waters

Paddleboarding is becoming popular in St Lucia, and it's easy to see why when you get out on a board. SUP on clear Caribbean waters and explore secluded bays, vibrant reefs, and jungle-covered bluffs as you glide across the lapping waves.

Most Paddleboarding takes place on the more sheltered beaches all along the western coast of Saint Lucia, where waters are calmer, and winds aren't as fierce – meaning a safer experience for newbie paddlers.

Check To See What Your Resort Offers

Many St Lucian resorts offer complimentary paddle board hire and guided SUP trips, including East Winds, Jade Mountain, and the Landings.

Marigot Bay on the western coast of St Lucia is a peaceful spot for a paddle, with a lush green backdrop and glassy waters where you'll find an anchored fleet of million-dollar yachts.

Anse Chastanet Beach allows paddlers to paddle right above their rainbow-colored house reef, where you can view sponges and marine life from your board.

6. Have a Yoga Session at Jade Mountain

Uber-luxurious Jade Mountain Resort is located on a tropical 600-acre estate with suites, a spa, infinity pools, restaurants, and many activities. Famous for its Piton views and three-walled rooms, where the lines between outdoor and indoor space are intriguingly blurred.

This swanky sanctuary resort is where travelers with a healthy budget come for a romantic Caribbean escape with personalized service, beach access, gourmet food, and leisure activities.

For pro and aspiring Yogis, complimentary wellness, meditation, and yoga activities are available, from Vinyasa Yoga, Sup Yoga, and couples' yoga to private, paid sessions with an experienced yoga and meditation instructor. Most Yoga sessions occur on Jade Mountain's Celestial Terrace, where you can admire panoramic ocean views as you move through asanas, control your breathing, and quiet your mind.