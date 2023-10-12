The Disturbing Consequences of Extreme Fandom

Morning Consult published findings earlier this year from a survey that found nearly 53% of adults in the United States identify as fans of Taylor Swift. Those ‘super fans,' who call themselves ‘Swifties' made up 16% of the population.

When you look globally, BTS and Potterheads dominate.

Celebrity and fandom are inseparable entities, creating a cultural ecosystem that benefits both creative and commercial endeavors. But this symbiosis often takes a dangerous turn, resulting in severe repercussions: online harassment, stalking, home intrusion, and murder.

“Fandom” describes intense adoration toward certain subjects or individuals, especially in entertainment, media, and sports. The phenomenon has been around for a while. Publisher's Weekly coined the term “baseball fandom” to describe the enthusiasm surrounding the sport in 1928.

The Roots of Fandom

The word fandom itself has its roots in the word “fanatic,” another term for “crazy” or “obsessed.” Over time, the term “fanatic” morphed into “fan,” describing someone who becomes infatuated with a particular pop culture, sports team, or celebrity. Fans often form clubs or discussion groups to enhance their shared experiences.

Celebrity fandom is one of the most common social phenomena today. Since the days of Elvis Presley and Beatlemania, fandom around superstars has grown exponentially, almost reaching cult status in some cases.

It's All in The Fan Names

Today, almost every major celebrity's fans have their own group identities. Justin Bieber fans are called “Beliebers.” Beyonce Knowles fans are known as the “Beyhive.” The list continues with Taylor Swift's “Swifties“, Lady GaGa's “Little Monsters,” and K-pop group BTS' “Army.”

Powered by her ultra-loyal Swifties, Swift's The Eras Tour is projected to break the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour of all time, with an estimated $2.2 billion gross. And that's not taking into account the money that will be generated as the filmed version of the tour debuts today in sold out theaters.

The Dark Side of Fandom

While fandom is good for the economy, fan obsession can enter dangerous territory. The 1992 film The Bodyguard depicts a pop superstar who must evade an obsessed stalker. This fictional plot is unfortunately inspired by all-too-common occurrences in the celebrity world.

The act of stalking celebrities ranges from surveilling a known public location (gym, retail store, salon) to criminal offenses such as invasion of privacy, identity theft, or threatening communications. Celebrities like Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez have had to issue restraining orders against obsessed fans who broke into their homes. Some celebrities have felt compelled to relocate because their addresses have been leaked online.

In 2010, a celebrity-obsessed gang called the “Bling Ring” was convicted of multiple thefts at the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. The group admitted to targeting trending celebrities, referring to the act as “going shopping.”

Celebrity obsession can be even more insidious when it comes to online harassment. Body shaming, rumor-mongering, fan wars, and cancel culture have become regular parts of social media. Revenue-generating celebrity gossip encourages tabloid media outlets to flood the Internet with private details.

Parasocial Relationships – The Psychology Behind Obsessive Fandom

How can a person attach intensely to a celebrity or other public figure?

The answer lies in a psychological term called parasocial relationship. Introduced by Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl in the 1950s, the concept describes a phenomenon where an individual forms an emotional bond with a complete stranger, usually a well-known public figure, based on projections and fantasies. People in this state of mind often view the celebrity as a real-life romantic partner or family member, and they must protect that person.

In the case of Taylor Swift, the negative effect of parasocial relationships manifested in social media harassment of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2021, the singer re-released “All Too Well,” a song reportedly about their break-up, prompting an angry response from obsessed fans.

More recently, this savior complex also appeared when certain Selena Gomez fans harassed ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, online. The online trolling reached a point where both Gomez and Bieber released a joint statement urging fans to stop.

In extreme cases, parasocial relationships have even claimed lives. In 1980, John Lennon was fatally shot outside his apartment complex in New York City by Mark David Chapman, a Beatles fan who formed a toxic obsession with the former Beatle.

In 2016, singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed during a post-concert meet-and-greet event. An investigation determined that the gunman had developed an “unrealistic infatuation” with Grimmie months before the murder.

Extreme Celebrity Devotion Affects Everybody

Unchecked fandom doesn't just harm celebrities; it also affects obsessed fans mentally and physically. Parasocial relationships make fans susceptible to the unattainable beauty standards set by the stars they idolize. This can cause impressionable fans to suffer from eating disorders, seek unnecessary cosmetic procedures, and develop low self-esteem.

Overspending on celebrity-related merchandise is also a growing problem. With the proliferation of celebrity endorsements, fans feel compelled to purchase more and more products. In South Korea, parents are criticizing the trend of designer brands hiring K-Pop idols to market their expensive goods to minors.

Meanwhile, music companies are flooding the market with merchandise to entice younger consumers. There have been reports of CDs being discarded by fans who only bought them to collect bonus items.

With the advance of social media, the issue has transcended cultural barriers. Connecting with people across distances is easier, spreading fandom culture even further.

How To Deal With Extreme Celebrity Fandom

Parasocial relationships and fandom culture are not necessarily toxic. It can foster an artistic environment and offer people a release from day-to-day life. It becomes unhealthy when fans cannot separate reality from a celebrity's often carefully curated image. Realizing that a professional management team controls most celebrities' social media posts, interviews, and fan interactions is an essential step for fans to take.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.