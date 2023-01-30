10 Eye-Roll Worthy Lessons About Romance That Fiction Tries To Sell

There may be so many things wrong with the world, from wars to evil political agendas to crime to abuse in all forms, but love is one strong factor that keeps it together still.

Romance, being a sub-genre of love, is an even more exciting concept. When done right in books or movies, it can leave fans teary-eyed, staring wistfully into blank space, and wishing for that fantastical life. Still, it is not beyond misinterpretation.

Just as love teaches kindness and patience, romance also teaches its virtues. But sometimes, art virtuosos tend to portray the wrong lessons through books and movies.

Recently, a Redditor asked, “What is the worst lesson about romance that fiction tries to sell to us?”Here's what Reddit says.

1. Once You're in It, It's Happily Ever After

u/jsveiga explains: “That the ultimate goal is just to start the romantic relationship. Once you overcome all the shenanigans of the story and get together with ‘the one,' the quest has finished and you'll just enjoy the happily ever after.”

“It's not,” they added. “There's no ‘the one'; you hopefully find ‘one', and you both spend the rest of your lives making each other ‘the one' — or not, and it'll be over.”

2. Grand Romantic Gestures Is The Best Way To Win Someone Over

u/PhreedomPhighter doesn't share this sentiment. They wrote, “Like public confessions of love, getting in front of a crowd and singing ‘our' song, trying to get on national TV so you see it and it stops you from leaving, etc. Nobody else cares about your problems. Moreover, grand romantic gestures only work if you two are already together. It's a good way to keep the passion alive. If the other person isn't into it then it comes off as humiliating.”

3. It's Okay To Be a Stalker if You're Hot Enough

No, it's not, Reddit says. Users express dislike for the trope where a guy is allowed to be creepy because he's hot or rich.

One gives an instance: “'I didn’t get your address when we randomly met in the Starbucks, so I had my security team run your fingerprints and I found your apartment!'”

And someone teases, “Isn't that the plot for 50 shades of Grey?”

4. All Men Want Is Sex and All Women Want Is Emotional Support

“This leaves women feeling like all they need to do is be super cool about sex and guy will basically fall in love with them. Likewise, guys think all they need to do is act like they want to listen to a woman's problems all day and she'll be dying to f–k his brains out at his whim,” u/zazzlekdazzle says.

“In reality, men and women want both, and neither put a lot of value on relationships where sex or kindness is used transactionally.”

5. Mere Proximity Necessarily Fosters Romantic Attraction

This Redditor explains the trope better:

“Best friends for life will fall in love at the end. Coworkers who never hang out outside of work will fall in love at the end. A captive who spends the entire runtime in a cage eating wet dog food will fall in love with their captor as long as their captor stays just a few inches on the other side of the bars.”

Well, a hopeless romantic can dream.

6. Unrequited Love Can Become Requited if You Try Hard Enough

“That pursuing someone long after they said ‘no' or ‘not interested' will change their mind, and is itself a highly romantic gesture that will certainly be appreciated,” u/Shadowwynd says.

Someone adds, “Particularly movies in which this underdog protagonist intentionally sabotages a perfectly okay relationship in order to be the usurper. It's not romantic; it's sociopathic.”

7. Love Is All That Matters

“Love is all that matters. Like that busy business woman who has family problems and has to win the big account can have every issue go away just by getting d—ed down by the right man,” a user says.

8. That You Need Love To Be Happy

u/Hiraeth-Fern shares their personal experience:

“Ah, what I wouldn't give to worry about relationships later in life than force myself to have a crush cause I felt abnormal for not having those feelings at 13. (Yes, it's as stupid as it sounds.)

I didn't understand romantic feelings or things of that nature until I was 19, and yet I would force myself to date and the garbage that comes with it while feeling nothing at all, just so I wasn't left out.”

9. Quick Flames

“That a three day torrid affair with someone you never see again is preferable to a 30 year relationship with someone you enjoy sharing your life with. See The Horse Whisperer or The Bridges of Madison County,” u/HMouse65 shares.

10. Couples Can Work Through Anything

u/fingerpaintswithpoop begs to differ:

“Sorry, but no. Some people just aren’t meant to be together. Some people fall out of love as easily as they fell into it. And sometimes, despite the best efforts of both members of a couple trying to reignite the spark, it just… dies. It doesn’t have to be either of their fault, but at some point you have to accept that you and your SO are no longer right for each other, and it’s time for you to part ways (romantically.)”

As one of the earliest and most famous genres, fans think it is essential that creators who aim to center their art around it represent the right message through their works.

