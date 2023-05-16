15 Essential Ezra Bridger Episodes in Star Wars Rebels

Ezra Bridger takes his first steps into live-action with the series Ahsoka. The Jedi padawan started his journey in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, and it was quite the adventure for the character, full of laughs, harrowing moments, and heartbreak.

Here are the 15 essential episodes of Ezra Bridger’s journey in Star Wars Rebels.

1. Spark of Rebellion

As the series’ first episode, it introduces Ezra and his home world of Lothal. Joining the rebel cell that makes up the crew of the Ghost, Ezra leaps into an adventure that takes him to the stars and pits him against the Empire.

He also discovers that he is Force sensitive and begins training under his new master, Kanan Jarrus.

2. Rise of the Old Masters

“Rise of the Old Masters” introduces Ezra to the Dark Side with the arrival of the Grand Inquisitor. This Jedi hunter is a skilled warrior seeking to capture or kill Kanan and Ezra. It’s a significant new threat for the Ghost crew and one that Ezra is not ready to face.

The experience helps him bond with Kanan more, and the master officially starts Ezra's Jedi training.

3. Empire Day/Gathering Forces

One of the earliest mysteries of Star Wars Rebels is Ezra’s missing parents. Being on his own for years, all he knows is the Empire captured his parents.

When he hears about their family friend, Tseebo, being hunted by the Empire and might have some answers about his parents, Ezra pushes himself to dangerous lengths for the truth, even if it means using the Dark Side.

4. Path of the Jedi

“Path of the Jedi” is one of the early Force-lore episodes for Star Wars Rebels. While the episode focuses on Ezra seeking his kyber crystal to build his lightsaber in an ancient Jedi temple on Lothal, it lays the groundwork for the later episodes of the show.

It’s a massive step for Ezra as a Jedi, facing his fears and even having his first brush with Yoda.

5. Legacy

Ezra is a rare Jedi as his parents raised him because the Jedi Order never found him. It sets an interesting new kind of dynamic between him and Kanan as his master is fully supportive of his padawan’s search for his family.

Finding a man who worked with his parents, Ezra learns the truth of what happened to them.

6. A Princess on Lothal

One fun fact from the series is Ezra is only a few days older than Leia and Luke Skywalker, and this is relevant when the Ghost crew is sent to help Leia for a mission.

Still reeling from the aftermath of the episode “Legacy,” Ezra gets a boost to keep fighting, thanks to Leia. He sees his peer doing all she can to stop the Empire, and she pushes him to continue despite the sacrifices.

7. The Call

The infamous “Space Whale” episode. Quickly labeled as filler by fans, the creators had the last laugh as this ended up being one of the most important episodes of the entire series.

For Ezra, it was a new test of his Force abilities as he deepened his unique trait of being able to communicate with animals.

8. Shroud of Darkness

The second trip back to the Lothal Temple is an important one. Joined by Kanan and ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Ezra learns one of the most valuable lessons of being a Jedi from Yoda. It’s not about fighting to win but how one fights and doesn’t lose their soul in the process.

The message is a Star Wars theme and a significant moment for Ezra. Kanan and Ahsoka have major reveals as well.

9. Twilight of the Apprentice

The season two finale is by far one of the most critical moments of the series. It’s a massive turning point for Ezra and the Ghost crew. Sacrifices are made, and nothing will ever be the same. Ezra must face a new challenge thanks to the arrival of ex-Sith Lord Maul.

10. Steps into Shadow/The Holocrons of Fate

The season three opener and follow-up episode are about Ezra struggling with the Dark Side. In the aftermath of “Twilight of the Apprentice,” the padawan feels lost as Kanan is absent to recover from his own trauma.

Ezra’s methods grow more extreme as influence from Maul helps Ezra find ways to win battles. It’s a path that pushes Ezra further away from the Light Side.

11. Twin Suns

“Twin Suns” is one of the significant Star Wars Rebels episodes. It’s the final clash between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul, a rivalry decades in the making since their first fateful duel in Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Ezra meets the great Jedi master and finally ends his saga with Maul and the Dark Side.

12. In the Name of the Rebellion

It will be a tense affair whenever Rogue One’s Saw Gerrera shows up in an episode. Ezra sees the politics of the Rebellions aren’t straightforward.

Torn between Andor’s Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, Ezra must choose how to fight. It’s the application of the lesson from Yoda in “Shroud of Darkness” on full display.

13. Jedi Night/Dume

Loss is a theme of Star Wars, and Ezra suffers a significant loss in these two episodes. The entire Ghost crew reels from a sacrifice of one of their own, and it’s heart-wrenching and powerful, one of the most excellent episodes of the whole series.

14. A World Between Worlds

Thanks to “A World Between Worlds,” countless fan theories emerged from the “what-if” scenarios this episode created. In a desperate attempt to stop the Empire from taking the Jedi Temple on Lothal, Ezra finds himself transported to a Force realm that transcends all time and space.

It’s one of the heaviest lore episodes of Rebels that set up stories for other series.

15. A Fool’s Hope/Family Reunion and Farewell

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels carefully crafts the end of the show while setting up plenty of storylines of what’s to come.

Facing off one last time against the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn to save his home planet of Lothal, Ezra calls upon his allies in a unique way to save the day. The final moments set up Ahsoka‘s premise and where Ezra might fit into the series.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.