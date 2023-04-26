12 Fabulous Movies You Totally Forgot About

In a world where new movies and TV shows are constantly vying for our attention, it's easy to forget about the cinematic gems of the past. While some movies have stood the test of time and are still well-known today, others have fallen by the wayside, lost in the shuffle of new releases. These 12 fabulous movies are the hidden gems you totally forgot about.

1. 9 to 5 (1980)

Three working women are fed up with their sexist, egotistical boss and decide to take matters into their own hands, leading to a hilarious and satisfying revenge plot. Along the way, they discover their strengths and form a deep bond of sisterhood that empowers them to fight against workplace injustices.

2. Dogma (1999)

Two fallen angels and a group of unlikely heroes set out to stop the end of the world by traveling to New Jersey to stop a loophole that could grant salvation to anyone who passes through a church's archway. They confront faith, morality, and personal identity issues along the way, making for a thought-provoking and irreverent comedy.

3. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A team of criminals, including an animal lover, a stuttering gangster, a ruthless femme fatale, and an intellectual con artist, team up to steal diamonds, but their plans go awry in hilarious ways. The film is a clever, fast-paced comedy with a stellar cast and memorable performances that earned it critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

4. Clueless (1995)

A rich and fashionable high school student named Cher tries to boost her popularity by playing matchmaker but ends up discovering the true meaning of love and friendship. The movie is a satirical take on the culture of excess and materialism in the 1990s, with a heartwarming message about the importance of kindness, empathy, and self-discovery.

5. True Lies (1994)

A spy and family man leads a double life, and his wife is utterly unaware until she is dragged into the dangerous and exciting world of espionage. As they work together to stop a terrorist plot, they rediscover their love for each other and learn to appreciate the strengths and weaknesses that make them a great team.

6. Overboard (1987)

A wealthy woman falls off her yacht and suffers from amnesia, and a carpenter she previously mistreated uses the opportunity to get revenge and make her his servant. As she adapts to her new life, she discovers the joys of simplicity, hard work, and true love while he learns to let go of his resentment and embrace forgiveness and compassion.

7. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Two outcasts — a boy and a girl, become best friends and escape their difficult lives by creating an imaginary world called Terabithia. The film is a touching and poignant tale of friendship, imagination, and grief, with a powerful message about storytelling's transformative power and the human spirit's resilience.

8. Into the Wild (2007)

Based on a true story, a young man abandons his privileged life and sets out on a journey to Alaska to live in the wilderness, but his quest for freedom and adventure has tragic consequences. Into the Wild is a haunting and beautifully filmed meditation on the nature of existence, the search for meaning, and the dangers of idealism and isolation, with a magnificent performance from Emile Hirsch.

9. Point Break (1991)

An FBI agent goes undercover to infiltrate a group of bank-robbing surfers, but his loyalty is tested when he starts to sympathize with their charismatic leader. The film is a high-octane action thriller with breathtaking stunts and an iconic performance by Patrick Swayze, but also a surprisingly nuanced exploration of masculinity, brotherhood, and the allure of rebellion.

10. The Fifth Element (1997)

In a futuristic world threatened by an ultimate evil, a taxi driver and a beautiful alien who is the key to saving the world embark on a thrilling mission to retrieve four stones that hold the power to defeat the evil force. Featuring Bruce Willis at his best, The Fifth Element is a dazzling and imaginative sci-fi epic with a unique blend of humor, action, and romance and a striking visual style that has become a cult classic among fans of the genre.

11. Winter's Tale (2014)

Based on the novel by Mark Helprin, the film tells the story of a thief who falls in love with a dying heiress and embarks on a time-bending quest to save her. The film is a sweeping and romantic fantasy with an all-star cast and stunning visuals, but also a poignant exploration of the power of love and the mystery of fate.

12. Jerry Maguire (1996)

A sports agent has a moral crisis and decides to start his own company, taking only one client with him and finding love and redemption along the way. The film is a heartwarming and witty romantic comedy with a standout performance by Tom Cruise and memorable scenes that have become iconic in popular culture.

