Facebook Removes News Tab, Stops Paying for News

If you are one of the three billion people who use Facebook monthly, you might have noticed an interesting change to your feed. The social media giant recently pulled its News tab and isn't likely to reinstate it anytime soon.

According to Meta, Facebook's parent company, the number of people using Facebook News has plummeted by 80% in the last year, making up only 3% of what people see in their Facebook feed. These numbers show that people who use Facebook aren't utilizing the social media platform as their news source.

Investment Alignment

In a statement on February 29, 2024, Facebook noted on the About Facebook site that the move was “to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most.” Since September 2023, Facebook has been cutting ties with news publishers in foreign countries. Last year, the United Kingdom's (U.K.), France's, and Germany's contracts with Facebook ended.

This year, plans are set to end those types of contracts in the U.S. and Australia. The post added, “News organizations can also still leverage products like Reels and our ads system to reach broader audiences and drive people to their website, where they keep 100% of the revenue derived from outbound links on Facebook.”

Moving Forward

As the Supreme Court continues to weigh the role of censorship in news coverage, platforms like Facebook and Instagram (owned by Meta), YouTube, and Google will continue to operate their platforms however they see fit. This issue might mean your news coverage could be skewed to left- or right-leaning content, depending on which news site you frequent.

Facebook has been criticized for censoring information in the past, and Donald Trump even sued the social media platform. The Supreme Court has also heard cases involving jawboning and governments suggesting removing content from a given social media platform.

While Facebook is nixing its News tab, it has encouraged news organizations to continue posting content to their individual Facebook feeds to drive traffic to their news sites. However, for many news organizations, Facebook's decision is a devastating sign of the times.