Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Ewoks

Ewoks might look sweet on the surface, but there were fierce warriors who helped take down a Galactic Empire. First appearing in Return of the Jedi, they’ve gone on to have significance in the franchise. Between two movies and a series, Ewoks have had a staying power for over 40 years for a reason.

From Wicket to Endor, there’s a lot to learn about this species. Here are 15 facts you might want to know about the cute but deadly Ewoks.

1. Not Animals

One misconception with fans is that the Ewoks are animals or are considered creatures. This is not true. They are a sentient people with family units, language, concepts of religions, and fast learners when exposed to new technology.

2. Soylent Green?

Because Ewoks are a sentient people, it’s why there was some pushback from fans after the Aftermath trilogy of novels was published. In it, an Ewok was an emotional support companion for a character. Also in The Clone Wars episode “Missing in Action,” a vendor sold Ewok Jerky. This is horrific as anyone who bought it was eating people.

3. The Viet Cong

George Lucas wanted an indigenous tribe to help fight the Empire in a nature vs. technology kind of battle. He took inspiration from the Viet Cong and their guerilla tactics during the Vietnam War.

4. Not the Wookiee Way

The original idea was for Endor to be the Wookiee home planet. Throughout the Original Trilogy, Chewbacca showed off his skill with technology and as a mechanic. His abilities went against the nature-focused idea that Lucas wanted. So, Lucas went in the opposite direction from the Wookiees in every way.

5. The Opposite

Ewoks came about as being the opposite of Wookiees. They are a diminutive species while Wookiees are tall. While both species are spiritual with nature, Ewoks have had little exposure to technology. Both species were inspired by Lucas’ dogs with Wookiees based on his Alaskan Malamute and Ewoks on his Griffon Bruxellois. Even the name “E-wok” are the syllables “Wook-iee” reversed.

6. The Miwok Tribe

The word “Ewok” was also inspired by the Miwok Native American tribe in Northern California. This group is from the Redwood Forest which is where the Endor scenes were filmed in Return of the Jedi. Though, the word “Ewok” is never mentioned in the film, only in the credits and the film’s novelization.

7. That’s No Moon—Wait! It Is.

One misconception is that Endor is a planet. It’s actually one of nine moons that circle a gas giant planet that is also named Endor, though the Ewok people call the planet “Tana.” To make it even more confusing, the binary suns in this system are also named Endor I and Endor II.

8. Folk Stories

Legendary Lucasfilm sound designer Ben Burtt created the language of the Ewoks. It’s based on Kalmyk people from Russian, and Burtt recorded folk stories from an 80-year-old refugee. The Ewok actors would mimic her words, though Burtt and Anthony Daniels would invent Ewokese words for C-3PO.

9. Warwick Davis

The most well-known Ewok is Wicket Wystri Warrick who befriends Princess Leia. He was portrayed by Warwick Davis who would go on to be one of the most prominent actors in Lucasfilm. Starting with The Phantom Menace, Davis has been in every theatrical Star Wars movie except for The Clone Wars.

10. A Bit of Luck

While Davis was already cast as a background Ewok, he got the main role thanks to a bit of luck. Kenny Baker, who was also the actor who portrayed R2-D2, was supposed to be the Ewok who meets Princess Leia. Baker caught food poisoning the night before, and a replacement was needed. Davis could emote and stick his tongue through the Ewok mask, something that Lucas loved. So, he was given the important role.

11. Wicket On the Small Screen

After the embarrassment of the Star Wars Holiday Special, Lucas wanted another crack at a half hour series set in his universe. ABC agreed with the terms it fit their two-hour movie of the week block. The half-hour project was expanded to become the made-for-tv movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and its sequel, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.

12. Award-Winning Projects

Both Ewok movies would be some of the last stop-motion animation work for Industrial Lights & Magic. The company would move to using go motion. Lucasfilm has always been known for pushing the boundaries of technology, and the Ewok movies utilized a new technique called latent image matte painting. The two Ewok movies would win Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

13. Yuzzums

One early concept for the Ewoks was they would have companions called Yuzzums. They are also from Endor and the Yuzzums would fight with the Ewoks. The idea was cut as it was too expensive to make that many Yuzzums, but one puppet was finished to appear in Jabba’s palace. The Yuzzums would also have a prominent role in the Ewoks animated series.

14. Star Wars On TV

Before the days of Disney+ and The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars on television was Ewoks. The animated series premiered in 1985 alongside Droids for The Ewoks and Droids Adventure Hour on ABC. Ewoks followed the adventures of Wicket and his friends.

15. The Beginning of a Legend

One of the writers for the Ewoks animated series was Paul Dini with the show being one of his first projects after graduating college. He would go on to write multiple episodes of The Clone Wars. Dini is also a prominent DC Comics writer, working on many of their animated series and comics including being the co-creator of Harley Quinn.