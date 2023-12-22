Little-Known Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Everyone’s Favorite 90s TV Shows

The 90s were the heyday of cartoons and family sitcoms. The only thing I love more than a good TV show? Some juicy behind-the-scenes trivia. These are the fascinating circumstances surrounding our most beloved TV programs.

1. The Voice Actor for Rugrats' Tommy Went Into Labor While Recording for an Episode

Did you know Tommy in Rugrats was voiced by a woman? A pregnant woman, no less. Elizabeth Daily had no idea that the unusual frequency of contractions she was experiencing in the voice booth for a recording of an episode were signs she was about to go into labor. She finished recording for the day and then went into labor that night.

2. Over 100 Dogs Auditioned for the Role of Wishbone

When it's right, it's right. Most casting directors have a specific vision of who they want for a particular role, but who knew they would so seriously apply this principle to dogs? In the search for the titular dog that would star in the show Wishbone, creator Rick Duffield auditioned up to 150 dogs before finding the perfect Jack Russell terrier for the part.

3. The Fashion and Dialogue of Hit Cartoon Recess Is Intentionally Timeless

Incorporating trendy fashion and slang about kids into your show may be beneficial in the short term, but over time, it only dates your show and makes it more difficult for kids to relate to the characters. This is why Recess creators deliberately curated a timeless aesthetic and style of dialogue that can't be attributed to a specific generation.

4. Lori Loughlin's Kissing Scenes With John Stamos on Full House Weren't So Glamorous After All

Most women would kill to kiss their childhood crush, John Stamos, so why wasn't Lori Loughlin smitten during these coveted scenes? The actress said in an interview that Stamos would intentionally eat Doritos and smoke cigars right before their kissing scenes.

5. Hey Arnold!'s Decision To Cast Real Kids as Voice Actors Meant Continuous Recasting

At the time, it was common for adult voice actors to do children's voices in animated shows. Hey Arnold! was one of the first to cast genuine children to play children, but since the show follows the life of a nine-year-old over the eight-year course of the show, the actors quickly aged out of the roles. This meant they had to continually recast the actors, and by the end of its run, six different actors had voiced Arnold.

6. Gargoyles Was Originally Imagined as a Comedy

Gargoyles began as a concept that differed significantly from the serious and dramatic tone the show is known for. Initially, the creators envisioned it as a comedy, and the character Goliath, who later became a central figure in the series, was originally separate from the concept.

However, when the initial pitch for the comedic version of Gargoyles was rejected, the creators decided to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate their approach. This retooling process involved a significant shift in tone, transforming the show from a lighthearted comedy into a more serious and dramatic narrative.

7. This Iconic Cat Exists in Multiple Witchy Universes

Have you ever thought Thackery Binx in Hocus Pocus looked familiar? That's because it's the same animatronic cat used for Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch! This witchy little cat's range is unmatched.

8. Rocko's Modern Life Renamed Chokey Chicken to Chewy Chicken Because of Inappropriate Connotations

Lots of children's shows and movies contain euphemisms that adults will pick up on but will fly right off over children's heads. In Rocko's Modern Life, however, one euphemism appeared by accident in the show, to the horror of show creators who decided to change the name of the fictional fast food restaurant Chokey Chicken. Given the show's target audience, which included children, the creators and network executives might have deemed the original name inappropriate. As a result, for the fourth season of Rocko's Modern Life, the restaurant was renamed Chewy Chicken.

9. Frasier's Seattle Apartment Set Cost About Half a Million Dollars

Frasier Crane's opulent Seattle apartment in the TV show was designed to reflect luxury, and the set production incurred a substantial cost of nearly half a million dollars to recreate the lavish living space. A significant portion of this budget, amounting to $15,000, was dedicated solely to replicating Coco Chanel's iconic couch. While specific amounts for other furnishings are challenging to ascertain, it's reasonable to assume that Martin's recliner didn't come close to matching the extravagant expenses associated with the rest of the set.

10. Al Borland Landed Home Improvement Gig Thanks to a Traffic Violation

If Richard Karn hadn't attended traffic school due to a moving violation—a failure to make a complete stop at a stop sign after a play rehearsal—he might not have landed the role of Al Borland, Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor's reliable sidekick. Karn learned about the show through an agent in his class.

11. David Lynch Couldn't Get Enough of Actress Sheryl Lee & Kept Writing Parts for Her

Due to his positive experience working with Sheryl Lee, who portrayed the murdered homecoming queen Laura Palmer, Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch was inspired to create an additional role of Palmer's cousin, Maddy Ferguson, to keep her involved in the project. Discussions even took place about possibly having her take on a third character in the series.

12. Doug Was Originally Pitched as a Book but Was Rejected by Publishers

Jim Jinkins, the creator of Doug, initially attempted to publish the character's story as a book titled Doug Got a New Pair of Shoes. However, major publishing houses rejected the manuscript. Fortunately, Nickelodeon showed interest and accepted a pitch for a television show based on the same narrative.

13. NYPD Blue Is Mostly Shot in Los Angeles

Like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, don't let the NY in NYPD Blue fool you. They may have filmed a few external shots of NYC for the show's opening credits, but that's about as New York as it gets. The bulk of the show is filmed in LA. The show used a repurposed set from the '69 musical comedy Hello, Dolly!

14. Topanga Was Never Supposed To Be a Lead Character in Boy Meets World

Topanga Lawrence, portrayed by Danielle Fishel, was initially introduced as a quirky and eccentric character in Boy Meets World. The original plan was for Topanga to appear in only a few episodes, serving as an interesting side character in the lives of the main protagonists, Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunter. However, the reception from both the audience and the show's creators exceeded expectations.

15. Artist Margaret Keane Was the Inspiration Behind the Powerpuff Girls' Signature Big Eyes

The distinctive big-eyed design of The Powerpuff Girls, the animated superhero trio created by animator Craig McCracken, drew inspiration from the art of Margaret Keane. Margaret Keane is renowned for her distinctive style, portraying subjects with oversized and expressive eyes, particularly children and animals. This artistic approach is often referred to as “Keane Eyes.” Keane's backstory was the subject of Tim Burton's 2014 film Big Eyes. The exaggerated eyes gave Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup a unique and memorable appearance and added a layer of expressiveness to their animated personas.

16. Saved by the Bell Was Adapted From a Canceled TV Show

Originally, the precursor to Saved by the Bell was a series titled Good Morning Miss Bliss, which took place in Indiana and featured characters like Zack, Screech, Lisa, and Mr. Belding. After its cancellation following one season, the core characters were transplanted into a new environment with altered companions, giving rise to the inception of Saved by the Bell, which became a massive 80s hit.

17. This Iconic Power Rangers Line Got the Show Banned From Airing in Malaysia

In Malaysia, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers faced an initial ban due to concerns that the term “morphin'” in the title sounded too similar to “morphine.” Eventually, the show received approval for airing after removing the word from the title.

18. Emma Stone Auditioned for All That When She Was Twelve

Nickelodeon's sketch show, designed for a younger audience, showcased many emerging talents, with notable names like Kenan Thompson, who later found success on Saturday Night Live, and Amanda Bynes. However, Emma Stone was one future comedy star who auditioned but did not secure a spot. Known for her roles in films like Easy A, Zombieland, and Superbad, Stone tried out for the show when she was just 12 years old. Years later, she'd be starring in a film alongside All That veteran Amanda Bynes in the 2010 comedy Easy A.

19. Family Matters' Urkel-Centric Storyline Caused Tension With Other Actors

Family Matters is a sitcom that gained immense popularity, partly due to the character Steve Urkel, portrayed by Jaleel White. Urkel's quirky personality and catchphrase, “Did I do that?” turned him into a cultural phenomenon and a fan favorite. However, Urkel's character's overwhelming success also led to tensions on the set. Initially, the show centered around the Winslow family, with characters like Carl and Harriette Winslow.

However, as Urkel's popularity soared, the show's focus shifted more towards his character, leading to concerns among the original cast members. The increased emphasis on Urkel's character meant that other characters and storylines took a backseat. This shift in focus reportedly caused tensions among the cast members, with some feeling overshadowed or concerned about the impact on their roles and screen time.

20. John Stamos Once Got the Olsen Twins Fired From Full House

Uncle Jesse may have been a loving uncle to Michelle on Full House, but behind the scenes, the eleven-month-old Olsen twins were driving him crazy. According to the actor, he had it with their constant screaming and crying and demanded they be replaced. However, he got a dose of humble pie when their replacements turned out to be much worse, and he begged for the Olsen twins back.

21. Alternative Buffy's

Can you imagine anyone else playing the titular role of Buffy? We hardly can, but Katie Holmes and Selma Blair are just some actresses who auditioned for the role. We all know multiple people get considered for roles like this, but once you imagine it, you realize how much of the show's magic hinges on one person's charisma. Team Sarah Michelle Gellar!

22. Friends Went Through Multiple Name Changes Before Settling on Its Simple, Memorable Moniker

When the concept for Friends was first pitched, it went by the title Insomnia Cafe. Once NBC picked it up, they changed it to Friends Like Us, then again to Then Across the Hall. But wait, that wasn't right, either. Six of One should do it. Hmm, what could we name a show about a group of friends? Any ideas?

23. 90210's Luke Perry Initially Auditioned for a Different Character and Was Only Going To Appear in a Few Episodes

Luke Perry rose to fame thanks to his iconic portrayal of Dylan McKay in 90210, but it almost never happened. Perry told The Hollywood Reporter that he first auditioned for the role of Steve Sanders. Even when he got the role of Dylan, he was only supposed to be in a few episodes. It was show creator Aaron Spelling who advocated for the actor's potential to be a central character.

24. Robert Downey Jr.'s Trouble With the Law Forced a Wedding Rewrite on Ally McBeal

Originally, Larry (played by Robert Downey Jr.) was supposed to marry Ally (played by Calista Flockhart), but RDJ's run-in with the law spelled trouble for his future on the show. The showrunners had to rewrite the wedding plot point into an episode about a high schooler (played by Josh Groban) suing the girl who dumped him right before prom.