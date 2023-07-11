15 Facts About Nien Nunb in Star Wars

Brave, loyal, and having a solid moral compass, this hero was one the brave co-pilots of the Millenium Falcon. No, this isn’t Chewbacca but the delightful Nien Nunb. First appearing in Return of the Jedi, he fought with his friend Lando at the Battle of Endor to stop the Empire once and for all.

Nien Nunb might be a side character, but he’s an essential part of a galaxy far, far away. Let’s dive into 15 behind-the-scenes facts and ancillary materials around Nien Nunb.

1 – Bringing Nien Nunb to Life

Three men collaborated to create the character of Nien Nunb in Return of the Jedi, as he was a mix of a person in a suit and a puppet. The wide shots of Nunb were Richard Bonehill, Mike Quinn was the puppeteer, and Kipsang Rotich provided the voice.

2 – Nunb’s Language

Kisang Rotich found himself at the right place at the right time. He was a student visiting the set for work experience when Return of the Jedi’s director Richard Marquand needed someone to voice Nunb. Rotich spoke in his native Kalenjin language and one of the languages of Kenya, Kikuyu.

3 – A Reprisal

Both Quinn and Rotich would reprise the role of Nien Nunb in the Sequel Trilogy. Rotich would also voice the character in some LEGO Star Wars games.

4 – Number Nine

Like many characters in Star Wars, Nien Nunb's name came from a production note. According to puppeteer Mike Quinn, Nunb was “Number Nine” on the list of creature packaging. He joked, “The spelling of his name changed later, as did most of the creatures for marketing purposes, so they wouldn't sound so dorky. For example, Hermi Odle was originally called Hemorrhoid due to the fact that he looked like a big hemorrhoid, I guess? But you can't have kids asking their parents for a Hemorrhoid toy for Christmas now, can you?”

5 – The Sullustans

Nien Nunb is a Sullustan from the planet Sullust. They had big dark eyes because they lived in underground cities. Sullustans were an intelligent species known as experts in developing technology, science, and economics.

6 – The Rebel

One of the largest companies on Sullust was the SoroSuub Corporation which employed half the population. Nien Nunb learned to pilot for the company, but he had second thoughts when they began to work for the Empire. His first act of rebellion was stealing from the corporation to help others in need.

7 – The Jokester

Nunb was known for his strong moral compass, always wanting to help others at a young age. He was an optimistic man with wicked humor and quick-witted jokes. Despite being a jokester, he was serious about his mission to battle the Empire and was intensely loyal to the Rebel Alliance.

8 – Allies

It’s well known that Nunb was good friends with Lando Calrissian, and they flew together at the Battle of Endor. Nunb was also close with another pilot Evaan Verlaine, and he would play a vital role in one of the most important missions of his life.

Verlaine was from Alderaan and swore her allegiance to Princess Leia after their planet was destroyed. When they heard the Empire was hunting any Alderaanians who were off-planet and survived their world’s destruction, Nunb joined Verlaine and Leia in a race against time to rescue refugees and take them to safety.

9 – Gratitude

Leia was incredibly grateful for Nien Nunb’s help in saving the remnants of her people. She gave him the necklace she wore during the medal ceremony at the end of A New Hope. It was called the chalcedony waves necklace, one of the few items she had left from her mother, Breha Organa.

10 – Teaming Up

Rescuing Alderaanians wouldn’t be the last time Leia and Nien Nunb would team up. In the novel Moving Target, Nunb was a critical piece of Operation Yellow Moon. As Leia was the last surviving member of Alderaan’s Royal House, the mission was to use her as a decoy while the Rebel Alliance amassed their forces before the Battle of Endor. Nunb was the pilot chosen to help keep Leia safe.

11 – The Battle of Endor

While it’s unknown how the duo met, Lando and Nien Nunb were good friends thanks to both working as smugglers. Impressed with his work on Operation Yellow Moon, Lando picked Nunb as his co-pilot for the Battle of Endor. Together, they helped destroy the Second Death Star, and Nunb received the Kalidor Crescent medal for his service.

12 – Operation Cinder

Despite Emperor Palpatine’s death at Endor, the Empire continued to fight for some time. Nien Nunb would battle against Operation: Cinder, Palpatine’s contingency plan, which tried to destroy his home planet of Naboo. He would help push back the forces to save the world.

13 – Friendships Not Forgotten

Leia’s political career was decimated when it was revealed to the New Republic that Darth Vader was her father. Nunb did not forget his friend, sending her messages of encouragement and consolation. When she called for fighters for the Resistance to help push back the First Order, Nunb was one of the first people to sign up. He would also attend the funeral of Han Solo to support Leia.

14 – Resistance Service

Nunb flew in many vital missions for the Resistance. A few notable battles were the Battle of Starkiller Base, and he was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Crait. He would spend the next year helping Resistance leaders like Poe Dameron, Leia, and Chewbacca rebuild their forces.

15 – One Final Flight

Nien Nunb’s final battle would be at Exegol. Flying in the assault against the Emperor’s forces, he battled above the planet’s skies. Tragically, as Palpatine released an attack of devastating Force lightning, Nunb’s ship was caught in the blast where he was killed. His death wasn’t in vain, as the Resistance rallied and stopped the Emperor and his forces once and for all.