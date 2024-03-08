24 Things We Have Forgotten About First Lady Jill Biden

Having spent more than half her life in the spotlight as a politician’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden’s story starts from humble beginnings to a world-renowned author, educator, and diplomat.

A fierce defender of her husband, President Biden, and a staunch supporter of education, especially community colleges and our Armed Forces, Mrs. Biden is a shining positive example for the younger generation nationwide.

1. Scholarship Creator

First Lady Jill Biden founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative, a non-profit. The foundation provides scholarships to Delaware students seeking a health care or education degree.

2. Early Life

She was born in Hammonton, NJ, and is the oldest of five girls. Mrs. Biden spent her formative years in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

3. College Graduate

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware's College of Arts and Sciences with a BA in English.

4. First Marriage

In 1970, she married her first husband, college athlete Bill Stevenson, but the two divorced in 1974.

5. Met Joe Biden on a Blind Date

In 1975, she was set up on a blind date with Joe Biden. Although the two had been dating for a while, Jill hesitated to jump into the spotlight as a politician's wife. The President proposed marriage and was turned down five times before Mrs. Biden agreed to marry him in 1977.

6. Higher Education Degrees

After obtaining her Bachelor's degree, she attended West Chester State College and earned the first of two Master's Degrees. She completed her second Master's at Villanova.

7. Advocate for the Underprivileged

Mrs. Biden taught for five years for the adolescent program in the Rockford Center psychiatric hospital in the 1980s.

8. Parents

Her father was a WWII Navy signalman and eventually a bank teller, working his way up to CEO of two different banking institutions, the first in New Jersey and the second in Willow Grove, PA. Her mother was a homemaker.

9. Pennsylvania Sports Fan

The First Lady is a big fan of Pennsylvania professional sporting teams: the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies.

10. Brief Modeling Career

While attending the University of Delaware for her Bachelor's, she took a year off and worked briefly as a model to supplement her income.

11. Joe Biden's “Rock”

According to the President's memoir, Promises to Keep, she has been a rock to him. He states, “She gave me back my life…she made me start to think my family might be whole again.”

12. Career-Oriented

She is the first First Lady to ever have a paying job outside her White House duties.

13. Ph.D. Recipient

The First Lady earned her Ph.D., a Doctorate in Education, from the University of Delaware in 2007 at 55. She published her dissertation, Student Retention at the Community College: Meeting Students' Needs, under Jill Jacobs-Biden.

14. Prank Playing Grandmother

She and POTUS share seven grandchildren, and she is often described as a mischievous prankster by all those who know her.

15. Keen Runner

She is an avid runner and competed in her first marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon, in 1998, finishing in 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

16. Lover of Valentine’s Day

According to her husband, her favorite holiday is Valentine's Day. This past Valentine's Day, she wrote her own love letter to America through an art display on the White House lawn.

17. First Job

At 15, she got her first job as a waitress at a restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey.

18. Loving Step-Mother

She helped raise President Biden's two sons, Hunter and Beau, and even let them name their baby half-sister, Ashley.

19. Best-Selling Author

She has authored three best-selling books: Where the Light Enters, Joey, and Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops.

20. Religious Beliefs

Although not raised particularly religiously, as a teenager, Mrs. Biden joined the Presbyterian Church but now attends Catholic mass with her husband and family.

21. Advocate for Our Armed Forces

In 2011, she and former First Lady Michelle Obama co-founded Joining Forces, a call to action initiative to rally around America's active armed forces, veterans, and their family members by supporting them in education, health and wellness, and employment opportunities.

22. Comic Book Character

Her life story was turned into a 22-page comic book, the Female Force series, released by Tidal Wave Comics.

23. Secret Service Code Name

The Secret Service gave her the code name of “Capri” when she was the Second Lady. They continued to use the same name when she became First Lady in 2020.

24. Poetry Fan

A huge fan of poet Amanda Gorman, Mrs. Biden convinced the inauguration committee to have the poet speak at Biden's inauguration.