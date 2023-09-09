25 Wild Facts That Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew

Some facts are so crazy, it's hard to believe they're true. Did you know that the average person walks the equivalent of five times around the world in their lifetime? Or did you ever find out that snails can sleep for three years? Here are 25 facts that are hard to wrap your head around.

1. Herbivores Are Opportunistic Carnivores

An herbivore eats plants, a carnivore eats meat, and an omnivore eats both. It turns out, herbivores are opportunistic carnivores, as some survey studies found cows and deer have been discovered eating squirrels and rabbits.

2. Shadow Bands Can Occur During an Eclipse

Shadow bands can be seen during total solar eclipses. If you're lucky enough to see one, you'll notice shadows moving like smoke. It's creepy and beautiful.

3. Some People Can Only Think in Words

While some people think in images or a combination of both words and images, others are unable to form pictures in their brains! Are you someone who can recall details about what you're trying to remember, but have never been able to “see” it in your mind's eye?

4. Some People Have No Internal Monologue

You know the voice in your head that goes over your thoughts and emotions? The vocals sound similar to your voice and it may prevent you from doing what you really want to do. Not everyone has an internal monologue, however. Those without an internal monologue maintain a quiet mind for most of their days.

5. Reality Isn't Real

John Clauser, Alain Aspect, and Anton Zeilinger all won the Nobel Peace Prize in Physics for a stunning (and spooky) discovery. They proved that entanglement, or two differing particles, can communicate despite not showing any way to communicate. In simple terms, they proved that surroundings do not influence anything. So, reality is not technically real. Confusing, right?

6. Black Apples Exist

If you thought black apples were a Halloween creation for entertainment purposes, you'd be wrong. In Tibet, there is a Black Diamond apple spawning a deep purple color that appears black. The rest of the apple looks and tastes like a traditional red one.

7. You Can't Hum With a Plugged Nose

When humming, you move hot air through your larynx, but when you plug your nose, you cut off all access to the larynx, meaning you can make noise, but you cannot produce the same soothing hum you can with an open nose. Try it if you wish. You may get lightheaded or pop your ears.

8. The Little Piggy In the Rhyme Wasn't Grocery Shopping

You know the nursery rhyme, “This little piggy went to market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy had roast beef. And this little piggy had none. And this little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way home.” Here's an upsetting fact about the well-known tale: the piggy isn't grabbing an ingredient for their next meal. They are the ingredient.

9. Measurements Change Over Time

A framer reported that over their years of work, they've found that materials of a certain measurement always shrink down to the same, smaller measurement over time. For example, a 2×4 piece of lumber will always shrink to 1.5×3.5, and a 2×6 piece will always shrink to 1.5×5.5. Weird, huh?

10. We All Might Be Holograms

The Holistic Theory of the Universe states there are no physical humans, but instead, we're all just holograms. The main basis for this theory is that we can't perceive time, we can only measure it. Yeah, my brain hurts too.

11. Some Countries Have Restrictions on What Names Can Be Used

Some countries have rules on what babies can and cannot be named. A registrar decides if a proposed name fits all the rules and will be a good name for a child growing up or if a name is too absurd to be cleared. They will then let the parents know accordingly.

In Sweden, a couple tried to name their baby ‘Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116,' pronounced Albin, but they were forbidden. Maybe Elon Musk should have had a conversation with one of these registrars when he named his baby X Æ A-12.

12. Some Jellyfish Are Immortal

Imagine maturing and then reverting to an infantile state. The species Turritopsis dohrnii jellyfish never stops existing. The deep sea creature reaches maturation and can jump back into its young polyp stage. This is the only species known to have an immortal life expectancy.

13. Strawberries Aren't Berries

The definition of a berry is a fruit coming from one flower with one ovary and multiple seeds. A strawberry comes from a flower with a couple of ovaries, so it falls into a false fruit category. However, watermelon, avocados, and tomatoes are considered berries.

14. Some People Can Have Three Kidneys

You would think that when undergoing a kidney transplant, the surgeon removes the no longer-needed kidney and replaces it with a new one. However, that is not the case. In most kidney transplants, the surgeon keeps the old kidney in its original spot and inserts the new kidney below the original one.

15. The Royal Family Owns a Car That Runs on Wine and Cheese

King Charles owns a car that operates on wine and cheese. Yes, wine and cheese. The royal family member gathers leftover wine and whey from cheese products to gas up his vintage blue Aston Martin. Although he doesn't use fuel for this car, climate activists don't think cheese and wine are suitable fuel alternatives since they lead to deforestation.

16. Eventually, Days Will Last For 25 Hours

Does the saying “There just aren't enough hours in the day” apply to you? I have good news. Our days are stretching and taking up more time. Billions of years ago, days only lasted for 18 hours, and in another couple million years, a day will last 25 hours.

17. You Can Be Stung by a Platypus

Perry the Platypus may be a silent secret agent, but his sting packs a punch. Platypuses possess poisonous glands in their hind legs that secrete excruciating venom into the assailant. A platypus sting won't kill you, but the affected area will swell and ache for a while.

18. Polar Bears Have a Glow

Zebras don't have black but brown stripes and polar bears glow like bioluminescent plants in bodies of water. Their skin is not white but rather black, and when light hits their skin, the hairs receive the light, trap it, and reflect it outward, making their fur appear white or shining.

19. The United States Has a Plan for Dealing With a Zombie Outbreak

Train to Busan is my favorite zombie movie, and according to the Counter-Zombie Dominance Plan, if a real zombie apocalypse dawned on us, the U.S. has a 31-page plan to deal with the outbreak. The detailed guide emerged in 2011 and outlines what the government and military will do if The Walking Dead turns from fiction to non.

20. Banana Flavor Is Based on a Very Rare Type of Banana

You know how banana-flavored Laffy Taffy tastes nothing like the fruit we call bananas? That's because the candy flavor took inspiration from a rare type of banana known as the Gros Michel. If you want to try the inspiration for the confection, head to Cuba, Malaysia, or Hawaii.

21. Humans and Giraffes Have The Same Amount of Bones in Their Necks

Have you ever visited a zoo or an animal range where you can buy some lettuce and feed a long-necked, purple-tongued giraffe? Kids and adults alike marvel at the sleek neck atop the spotted animal, wondering how much pressure a giraffe feels in the upper portion of their body. Well, giraffes and humans both have seven bones in their necks, despite a giraffe's neck reaching six feet and a human's clocking in at four inches.

22. It Can Rain Diamonds

The third planet from the sun, Earth, rains water, but the sixth planet from the sun, Jupiter, rains diamonds. The compacted atmosphere mixed with the high (and hot) concentration of hydrogen, helium, and carbon transforms gaseous substances into diamond rain.

23. Feet Can Taste Garlic

If you dislike garlic, ensure you never step on it. Scientists proved that you can taste the spice through your feet. You can't technically taste with your feet, but if you put garlic under your feet, the chemicals in the spice, allicin, break through the skin barrier, burrow their way into your blood, and land on your tastebuds.

24. Clams Have Feet

The bivalve mollusk, also known as a clam, has two sides of a shell and a lengthy, cream-colored foot attached inside the shell. Many people believe the foot is a tongue. However, it is a toe-like appendage used for digging up sand and burrowing inside the ocean.

25. Cows Moo in Accents

Cows may have four stomachs, unlike the one that humans sport, but we do share a wacky similarity. Cows moo in regional accents! Where a cow grows up and lives determine the accent they “speak” in and the vocal range of their moos.

Source: Reddit.